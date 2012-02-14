/ Money

Watchdog not Lapdog – which dog will win your heart?

22
Profile photo of Miranda Akhurst Miranda Akhurst
Comments 22

It’s the day you’ve all been waiting for. No, not Valentine’s Day – the day we reveal which furry hopefuls have made the shortlist to be the face of our Watchdog not Lapdog campaign. Come and vote for your favourite…

In January we launched the Watchdog not Lapdog campaign with a competition to become the face of the campaign.

As the campaign is focused on ensuring that the Financial Services Bill (which is currently making its way through Parliament) creates a strong, open and proactive financial regulator, we decided we needed to find the perfect pooch to front the campaign.

We were overwhelmed by the number and quality of entrants – it wasn’t easy to paw through 200 hopefuls to whittle them down to five, but we’re happy with our shortlist…

Our five financial watchdog finalists

First up is Hungarian Vizsla, Milo from Kent. We were impressed by the CV (!) he sent in, which showcased why he would make the perfect Watchdog. He is very familiar with the financial world – he likes walks with a view of Canary Wharf – and he’s apparently very good with maths too!

His owner says that if we’re looking for a ‘charismatic, curious, competent and most importantly courageous canine, then trusted companion Milo is your boy!’

Our second finalist is Jackson, a Boxer from Kingston. His owner thinks he’d make a great watchdog because ‘he’s always on the ball and is good at sniffing out situations. Jackson can be vocal in putting his point of view across and is always supportive of the underdog!’

Finalist number three is Darcy a Jack Russell Terrier from Middlesex. Her owner says that while she’s the smallest of the bunch, ‘Darcy’s protective nature means she will see challenges through to the end. Darcy is a quick thinker, always alert and efficient in whatever situation she is presented with!’

Our fourth finalist is Red Sable German Shepherd, Unushka. According to her owner, she’s ‘definitely no lapdog. She lets us know if anyone’s around and the neighbours say they feel reassured knowing she is next door’.

Our last but definitely not least – how could you possibly sidetrack a six stone Doberman – is the lovely Lupo from Leeds. Apparently we shouldn’t be fooled by the fact he is born on April 1st, as Lupo’s long nose can sniff out squirrels from miles away and his natural guarding instincts mean he’d make the perfect Watchdog.

Vote for your favourite watchdog

So who will you choose to be your Watchdog? We’re impressed by them all, but only one can be the face of the campaign. Vote for your favourite before 24 February at www.which.co.uk/watchdogvote.

And for those of you who are worried that looking at all these cute doggy pictures will make us soft, don’t worry, we’ve been out and about talking to as many MPs as we can about why it’s important that the Financial Services Bill creates the Watchdog you all deserve!

Comments
22
Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
14 February 2012

Unushka displays the most alert body language. I’m picking her!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
14 February 2012

Darcy has such gimlet eyes. Unushka has the teeth. Jackson looks a touch complacent. Lupo’s ears show disbelief. Dogged watchfulness is wanted, a sentinel who earns respect. Let Milo be our chosen canine – he is the most sagacious hound.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
14 February 2012

Sadly I much prefer Greyhounds above any of those posted.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 February 2012

Did you submit your dogs Richard?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
14 February 2012

No – because I don’t access which? daily so missed to entire topic – Pity really I Look after 50 of them all delightful 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
14 February 2012

Wow 50. Sounds like a handful. That’s a shame, we posted about it on Which? Convo in Jan. Oh well, make sure you vote for one anyway!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
15 February 2012

Patrick

Forgot to say it is a kennel of racing greyhounds. 🙂 Just in case you thought they are all at home – I only have three at home.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
15 February 2012

I did wonder richard. Not sure you’d be able to get to your computer to comment on Which? Convo otherwise!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Kev Braun
Guest
kev braun says:
15 February 2012

Darcy is by far the best contender- Jack Russell’s LOOK cute but boy can they be little blighters! Which I am sure my brother can attest to as he was attacked by one as a teenager whilst doing a paper round, so it is fair to say that one was a Watchdog NOT a Lapdog.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of carin
Guest
Carin says:
16 February 2012

Darcy is little but she is on the ball,I am her owner and I manage a Retirement development we live on site and she Watches from the window sill most days 🙂 She misses nothing ! lol

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
15 February 2012

I like Unushka – reminds me a little of Brutus my wonderful German Shepherd Dog – He was a superb watchdog actually biting a would be intruder – My neighbours loved him because his alertness and loud barking kept any casual night intruder away – and – cold callers would retreat to the other side of the garden gate and leave . On lead he was a gentle lad – Off lead completely obedient.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Kev Braun
Guest
kev braun says:
15 February 2012

Richard, sounds like he was a lovely dog. Unushka is my second favourite- just a shame I can’t vote for both of them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of crazytrucker
Guest
Crazytrucker says:
17 February 2012

Jackson has my vote, but they all deserve it, even the 50 odd.
Boxer’s have a multitude of expressions and I love every one of them, and if I didn’t already have a crazy, obstinate, awkward old git of a mutt myself I would love a Boxer, or a Chocolate Lab, or a Mastiff, or a Schnauzer, or a ……………………………………..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
john romney says:
20 February 2012

Darcy is the one who is not only looking now but looks as if he’s not going to take his eyes off or nod off or be distracted by any thing else. You can trust him not to miss anything.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of carin
Guest
Carin says:
20 February 2012

Darcy misses nothing ! She is a girl too so that helps 🙂 She sits on the window sill most days,wish the photo could show her watching over the Retirement development my residents call her the watchdog 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jay says:
20 February 2012

Milo is a beautiful dog – playful and loveable, he can tell friend from foe. A gental giant that can be trained to pin down an intruder with all of his canine talents SIZE (taller than a 6 footer on hind legs),
BARK as a football pitch hooter and a HOOTER that can sniff out anything unusual!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michael Mason says:
21 February 2012

I know, I know, there’s always one… But while you’re on the subject of bêtes, can I bring up my bête noire – it’s “focused” not “focussed”.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
dennis warren says:
22 February 2012

milo is beautiful, great colouring

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Gustav Wind says:
22 February 2012

What a comprehensive collection of canine cuties and no doubt each one would be more than cannily competent in representing ‘Which’ in their current consumer campaign but as the winner will be chosen by a whisker then it has to be that of the Vizsla’s. Seeing this uncommon breed in action their elegance is truly remarkable. When the need arises they’ll hunt like an enhanced excocet with day-long, dogged determination.
Vote for a watchdog and not a guard dog. Vote Vizsla for a dog that will do their duty with fearless fictile fidelity and not shred confused casual callers or perplexed peripatetic paperboys. Anyone would be just barking to choose another.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Clawdia says:
23 February 2012

It’s got to be the Hungarian vizsla. Best candidate for the job.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Charlotte Fitzgerald
Guest
Charlotte Slayford says:
2 March 2012

We have a winner! Milo is the new face of our Watchdog not Lapdog campaign…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Mad Pinder says:
2 March 2012

As Milos owner I’m very very Excited to see that he won! I thought each candidate had good characteristics for the Watchdog not Lapdog Title! Personally I found Lupo to be very charming. Thank You to Everybody who voted.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions