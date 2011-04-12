/ Money

Voice your views on banking reform

Charlotte Fitzgerald New Initiatives Manager
The voice of consumers in banking reform isn’t always as loud as it could be – maybe because the invite to join in isn’t clear or the discussions get a bit techy? We’re notching up the volume so you can tell us here.

Following the success of the Big Banking debate in February last year, we’ll be hosting a joint event with the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) ‘Which? – Your Voice for Better Banking’.

It’ll take place on the evening of Thursday 24 May at a London location.

The event will be an opportunity to have your say on some of the key issues raised in the ICB’s interim report – which include ring fencing retail banks, improving transparency and helping consumers switch accounts.

How does this affect you?

If you’re wondering how issues like this affect your day-to-day banking it’s worth noting that they really do.

Have you been fed up with your current account’s interest rate and overdraft fees, but haven’t bothered switching accounts because of the hassle of changing all those pesky direct debits?

Well, a recommendation in the report calls for portable bank account numbers. A potential benefit of this is the ability to take your bank account number with you, reducing the hassle for customers.

Big banks squeezing out the little ones

And competition is all about making sure the big players don’t have it all their own way. If you used to like getting veg from your local grocer but have found they’ve been pushed out by big brand supermarkets then it’s the equivalent for the banks. The financial crisis has resulted in reduced competition – the big banks have got bigger and the small ones have been forced out.

With the five big banks dominating the market it’s hard for others to thrive and so the range of incentives and benefits can be limited as there can be less difference between the bunch.

Would you feel your money was safer if banks separated their retail business (dealing with you and me) from their investment businesses (big businesses, stocks and shares)? At least this way, we wouldn’t feel banks were gambling so much with our hard-earned cash?

Whatever your view, we’d like you to tell us what you think. We appreciate we can’t squeeze everyone into one space – but we’ve certainly room to squeeze in as many opinions as possible by collecting them here and sharing them with the ICB.

richard
Member
richard says:
13 April 2011

I no longer trust Banks – Any Bank –

What we should have is a real National Bank – A social bank – run for the benefit of the customer only.- any profit shared by the customers and the bank workers equally. So say a profit of £1million is shared 50% to customers – 50% to Bank workers. There would be far fewer bank workers so this would be the incentive to make profit for all.

It is obvious that the last two major recessions were due to the endless obsession of Private Banks to maximising profits for themselves and their shareholders. The customer is never considered.

The customer is never right – totally different from the usual businesses where the customer is supposed to be always right.

MartinScherer
Member
Martin Jones says:
13 April 2011

Too big to fail and too big to regulate. The tax payers’ nightmare risk.

Alan
Alan says:
13 April 2011

Make the top bosses legally responsible with jail terms and loss of all possesions for a repeat. They have no responsibility fears just job loss with a fat pay off. Maybe 20 years in shared showers will make them think next time.

Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
14 April 2011

Separating the retail business from the investment business is one of the key things, and another is what Alan suggests, huge personal punishment for utter recklessness.

pickle
pickle says:
14 April 2011

It’s a commercial world – every business is out to make a profit – as it should do otherwise it would become bankrupt. If it is owned by an individual then profit is their livelihood. If it is owned by a group of people who have put money into the business then profit goes to them.
The “bank problem” arises when one half of a business prospers far more than the other half – mainly due to risk taking being very successful. The managers (read bankers) of that half voted themselves a big share of the profits – without consulting those who invested money into the business….hoping they would get away with it. and they did!
In my view the risky part of the bank should be separated from the ‘normal’ high street bank and each treated as a separate firm. The risky part of the bank might not be so successful another time and could drag down the high street part of the bank.

dean
Member
dean says:
14 April 2011

maybe we should all take a moral judgement and put all of our money into mutuals?

Why are you with your high street bank? I have no idea why I am still with mine, I already have an account with a mutual and so may be changing altogether very soon.

If people had so many issues with shareholders and risk taking, put your money where your mouth is and move to a mutual. Is there any service you can get from a high street bank that you can’t from a mutual?

Charlotte Fitzgerald
Member
Charlotte Slayford says:
14 April 2011

That’s a really interesting point Dean. You’re right, if we move away from bad service and bad rates then in time, the good guys should storm ahead.

But I have to hold my hands up and say I’ve contemplated a switch and then not followed it through. I think the proposal for portable bank account numbers should help. When I do decide to move, I think I’ll choose from one of from the Which? top ten alternatives to high street banks http://www.which.co.uk/news/2011/04/10-alternatives-to-big-high-street-banks-24956

tonynelson
Member
Anthony Nelson says:
14 April 2011

Whatever happens with the banking reforms will mean more costs worse service than we have now . It seems ok for politicians to say that these reforms will be better long term but i think its yet again a talking exercise to cover up banking incompetence and individual greed. Banks in this country can do exactly what they want and charge what they want . the banks caused the last recession and forced a government bailout yet they have been allowed to pay outrageous bonuses while people lose there jobs . the banks need alot more regulation and taxation . The bank bosses must be laughing there heads off after whats happened and can stick 2 fingers upto their customers. Come on Cameron whats happened to your big society or are the banks exempt

Henry
Henry says:
28 April 2011

I agree with Anthony completely – after starting the crisis, taking large bailouts, putting the country into recession and depression, still denying loans to businesses and charging far more if they did and spreading the myth that that they will leave for other shores if conditions were made tougher, the banking bigwigs are laughing their heads off at the govt, the shareholders and the public for having got away with it. The govt is being weak kneed – it is composed of yellow bellied politicians who are only biding their time in parliament to take up juicily paid directorships in the banks when they eventually leave politics. No matter what their war-cry, do you, for one moment, imagine they are going to bring in tough rules for the banks?

I think the banks’ bluff should be called – No one in the foreign shores wants them anyway, because:
– nobody will trust them not to misbehave there as well.
– there are not enough banking jobs out there to absorb a mass migration from British and other jurisdictions. If there were, it would have precisely the opposite effect ie. it will bring down their obscenely fat pay packets and bonus rates.
– It will also be competition for the local banks which the local govt is not going to like.
– This is an idle threat anyway – they actually do not want to go because first they will have to speak the local lingo (if at all, the jobs are likely to occur in non-english speaking places) and still pay tax to the British chancellor regardless.

The odds are stacked against them and the sooner we all realise this the better.

Which brings me back to my original point – In this day and age of ultimate interconectedness why can’t we all be our own banks? We borrow and lend as and when it suits us, to and from whomsoever it suits us and at rates that suit us; all without the staffing levels, the swish offices and overheads and the fat pay packets and bonus levels of the robber-baron/middleman/conman/bank – take your pick.

Paul
Paul says:
14 April 2011

try to cash your check at the end of the month at any lloyyyds branch… and you will have at least half an hour guaranteed in the queue, 4 from 5 service windows will be closed.

mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
16 April 2011

May I start a campaign here? Specifically for on-line accounts: all savings institutions should be made, by law, to DISPLAY the current interest rate – pertaining to that account – on all pages showing that accounts’ current balance.

Wouldn’t that immediately show all on-line investors what their savings were currently earning? We would soon learn when interest rates dipped on our chosen account!

If you have more than just the one account, or haven’t accessed your on-line account for a while, it is sometimes the Devil’s Own Job to find out the current interest rate applying to that account.

Banks and Building Societies are always introducing new accounts with similar names, and making old accounts obsolete – all at different interest rates – so that searching through a l o n g list of new and obsolete account names, looking for current interest rates, is time consuming. Sometimes, it is the only way to discover that your account has been “obsoleted”.

It would be the easiest thing for the financial institutions to implement. It would be a great benefit on-line savers, seeing their interest rate displayed on every page. But it may be resisted by the Banks etc who rely, to a great extent, upon investor inertia.

How often have *you* found your “once-shiny, new, high-interest” on-line account quietly closed to new investors, its interest rates slowly reduced to a pittance, while, unknown to you, new accounts have been opened with better rates?

But if these (reducing) interest rates were displayed every time you logged in and viewed the current balance, wouldn’t you be better informed?

Banks are very quick to plaster their Home Pages with hot, new, high-interest rates for the latest “shiny, new, accounts”. But rather reticent about telling you what your chosen account is earning, or when its initial bonus period has come to an end.

Let’s have a law which says financial institutions must display *your* current interest rate on the same page which displays the current balance.

Terry
Terry says:
13 May 2011

I agree but would go further. Banks know that the main attraction of a savings account is the interest rate. They should not only display the rate on statements (paper ones and online ones) but also notify you when they change the terms of the account by changing the interest rate – an email notification and a note on the statement showing the original rate and the new rate would be sufficient.
I wonder how investors have become the the poor relation in this arrangement. Perhaps if a large enough number of investors with one bank (I am happy to suggest a target, but there are so many to choose from) acted in concert to move their savings, that bank may realise who actually holds the upper hand. A few grumbing investors voicing their disapproval.from time to time are hardly likely to achieve much.

mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
16 April 2011

Richard writes: “What we should have is a real National Bank – A social bank – run for the benefit of the customer only.- any profit shared by the customers and the bank workers equally.”

This is very close to how the Co-op Bank works. I already use it. Check it out.

Cheers…

Mikhail
Mikhail says:
22 April 2011

Really? What makes you say that? …The Co-op advertising? The Co-op Bank charges their costumers even MORE than some other high-street banks.

Here are some facts from their T&C:
Foreign transaction fee: 2.75% (Applied to any debit or credit card transaction in a currency other than Sterling.) Santander, Halifax, Norwich & Peterborough and Nationwide charge less!

As long as those charges are not the actual charges, e.g., that Co-op pays to VISA, but higher it does not make co-op bank any better than any other bank!

It seems that all Co-op current accounts have no interest on in-credit balance, e.g., Lloyds pays up to 4% and there are many other banks which pay interest on their current accounts! And of course co-op CEO takes home a basic salary of £664,000, along with performance-related payments of £511,000 – just as other bankers.

mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
16 April 2011

Dean writes: “maybe we should all take a moral judgement and put all of our money into mutuals?”

I’m afraid that “Mutuals” were NOT all immune from irresponsible action leading up to the Banking Crisis. The Derbyshire (bad debts), Cheshire (bad debts) and the Dunfermaline (property crash) all had to be taken over and rescued by the Nationwide. The Chelsea Building Society lost such a huge amount of money in the Icelandic Banking crash that it had to be taken over and rescued by The Yorkshire.

You should see what the “Mutuals” pay their Directors!

0
mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
25 April 2011

I wrote:

“Richard writes: “What we should have is a real National Bank – A social bank – run for the benefit of the customer only.- any profit shared by the customers and the bank workers equally.”

This is very close to how the Co-op Bank works. I already use it. Check it out.”

But then, a “Mikhail” writes:

“Really? What makes you say that? …The Co-op advertising? The Co-op Bank charges their costumers even MORE than some other high-street banks….”

and then goes on, in a form of English which is quite difficult to understand (what does that third paragraph mean, for example?), to rant about interest rates, charges and fees! As if that had *anything* to do with “sharing its profits with customers and employees”.

The Co-op Bank does not have shareholders (it is, therefore, not listed on the LSE). Its profits are shared with its members. Its members are its customers and employees who wish to join. It did not require a penny from the Government during the Banking crisis. It consults its members about its investment policy, and other matters, on a regular basis.

THAT is what makes me say it!

It may not be perfect but, as a customer-member, what I pay in charges I recoup in Dividend. So, “Mikhail”, just what is your point?

Mikhail
Mikhail says:
28 April 2011

I gave you at least 4 points, you gave me only one – that you cannot read properly.

So “Keith”, how could the co-op provide to its customers worse services than some of the high-street banks with shareholders?

Tony
Tony says:
27 April 2011

Let’s have some proper consultation over what the banker’s get paid with ALL shareholders getting a chance to vote on their pay not just the current directors cartel. By all shareholders I include those who have money in pension funds, insurance policies and in in ISAs that are invested in the banks, they should all be given the chance to vote on the bankers pay,

Henry
Henry says:
27 April 2011

Moving away from your high st bank has always been easy – what has not been easy is circumventing the total power the big five wield over the entire industry. For instance, no matter whose cheque you write, it has to go through the clearing system owned and run by the big four in cahoots with BoE. Why does a cheque drawn on co-op or any other non-four or indeed your building society, take 7 days to clear? In this day of the electron, why can payments and receipts not clear at the speed of the electron. Because they still allow themselves that delay and deposit the funds in the marketplace to make a few quid while at it.

In this day of the speed of the electron and all the technology at our disposal, why can’t all of us be our own bank, settle our own debts between ourselves and borrow and lend between ourselves? That will be the day of the true mutual. Big banking will still not disappear but they will have to come begging on our terms – what a day that will be eh?

Michael
Michael says:
29 April 2011

In Holland the boos of a bank was gong to take a bonus of under 2 million euros. So many customer changed accounts or threatened to that he gave up the bonus.
We need to do the same. I am with the Halifax. I’m happy to change my account

Mikhail
Mikhail says:
30 April 2011

Haha I was planning to move to Holland next year, Holland also has excellent pension schemes!

mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
4 May 2011

“Mikhail” wrote:

“I gave you at least 4 points, you gave me only one – that you cannot read properly.”

All of your points were irrelevant concerning the ownership and profits of the Co-op Bank, which were the sole issues being discussed before you butted in.

“Mikhail” wrote:

“As long as those charges are not the actual charges, e.g., that Co-op pays to VISA, but higher it does not make co-op bank any better than any other bank!”

That sentence does not make any sense. I can read, but you cannot write simple English.

“Mikhail” wrote”

“So “Keith”, how could the co-op provide to its customers worse services than some of the high-street banks with shareholders?”

If you check the most recent Which? customer reviews, you will find the Co-op Bank/Smile comes out in the top three in one survey (scoring 79% satisfaction), and second (scoring 86% satisfaction) or joint third (85% satisfaction), in the Which? recommended bank account providers. All that, plus you get Dividends.

But the original issue was a comment from Richard: “What we should have is a real National Bank – A social bank – run for the benefit of the customer only.- any profit shared by the customers and the bank workers equally.”

To which I replied: “This is very close to how the Co-op Bank works. I already use it. Check it out.”

That is still true. The Co-op Bank is owned by its members and workers, and shares its profits with them.

You just keep interrupting with irrelevant comments, writing poor English, and then demonstrating your failure to research Which? findings. And you lie that I “cannot read properly”. You are just trolling.

So “Keith”, how could the co-op provide to its customers worse services than some of the high-street banks with shareholders?

Mikhail
Mikhail says:
5 May 2011

“As long as those charges are not the actual charges, e.g., that Co-op pays to VISA, but higher it does not make co-op bank any better than any other bank!”

I guess I owe you more detailed explanation: the co-op itself has fees to pay, e.g., to VISA/MasterCard, etc. to facilitate all payments going through those systems. That’s how VISA makes a living. However, as a truly ‘mutual friendly’ bank, the co-op must pass those charges to its clients or have losses (I hope you’re following the logic) or compensate e.g., VISA fees using other sources, e.g., interest paid by people who don’t pay their balances in full, mortgages, etc. However, VISA charges 1%, if you use your card in Europe (currency exchange fee), but the co-op charges 2.75%. Nationwide 2%, Halifax, Santander and N&P ZERO%. 2.75% is a rip-off only Amex charges more (2.99%)

“If you check the most recent Which? customer reviews, you will find the Co-op Bank/Smile comes out in the top three in one survey (scoring 79% satisfaction), and second (scoring 86% satisfaction) or joint third (85% satisfaction), in the Which? recommended bank account providers.”

According to Which? Tesco mobile is the best mobile network in the UK. Despite the fact that Tesco mobile runs on O2 (apparently the second most popular mobile network in the UK) I have serious doubts about the quality of such reviews/researches. I guess this kind of research and websites are for people who do not have brains, therefore their own opinion, and have to rely on somebody else. Well the fact is if I tell you 2+2=4 you would rather believe 2+2=5 if Which? stated so.

“All that, plus you get Dividends.”
What is the ratio of dividends you receive to amount you spend?

“To which I replied: “This is very close to how the Co-op Bank works. I already use it. Check it out.”

…and I said there are many more commercial banks that are considerably more rewarding in all aspects of banking to its customers than co-op!

“That is still true. The Co-op Bank is owned by its members and workers, and shares its profits with them.”

I don’t care if they do or don’t share their profits, I receive £235 interest paid to my non co-op bank current account every year, plus no fees on cash withdrawal and foreign currency exchange transactions on my credit card. Co-op is faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaar from beating that!

“You just keep interrupting with irrelevant comments, writing poor English, and then demonstrating your failure to research Which? findings.”

You can’t research ANYTHING! So far you have only demonstrated that you can make research on another person’s research, that in university terms is called plagiarism (absence of your own ideas), but I guess you never went to uni.

Hannah Jolliffe
Member
Hannah Jolliffe says:
9 May 2011

Hi Mikhail/Keith
It’s great to see you’re so passionate about the subject, however I have to point out that your comments are getting very personal. Please remember that we do have clear commenting guidelines that we expect all users to stick to. In these we clearly state that we don’t tolerate offensive or harassing language or behaviour towards others, or comments that veer off topic. Please familiarise yourself with these before posting further comments.
many thanks, Hannah

LiLo
LiLo says:
7 May 2011

i suggest 2 small changes which in my case will make a big difference (and i have fed them back to my bank already but not sure they are listening). my bank is Halifax by the way. 1) they need multichannel approach to customer service – branch and phone is not enough. i know they are on Twitter but replies to posts are patchy. i suggest secure email (Amex does this beautifully) and 24/7 social media presence, preferably Facebook. 2) incentivise customer service teams not based on selling products (which leads to them assuming a rather aggressive sales approach rather than helping customers), but on customer feedback and satisfaction scores. these 2 small changes would make a big difference, no government involvement or hefty investment required.

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
17 May 2011

LiLo – I am just a little skittish to have two social networks owned and based in the US as primary communication channels. If there was an EU or UK based system than I would feel happier that the resilience of the system would be higher and that US law would not be an additional factor.

You are aware that both Twitter and Facebook are, or planning to, commercialise all the information passing through their systems?

Leslie
Leslie says:
7 May 2011

My banking requirements are quite simple. A current account does not have to add interest but needs to offer a range of efficiently run services such as easy access to cash, direct debits and standing orders etc. There should also be a linked instant access savings account with a competitive rate of interest that gives an above inflation return. Banks do not seem to worry that customers take their savings elsewhere for a better deal.

Also, the Government should change the way that savings interest is taxed. The Bank of England target rate of inflation is 2% but, in spite of this recognition that our money loses its value over time, interest is still taxed at source as though it is real income. The first 2% of dividend from investments should be free of tax. This would be a welcome concession if cash ISAs are abolished.

Beth
Beth says:
13 May 2011

I like Leslie’s ideas particularly on taxation.

I have two current accounts.

One is with Santander, because First stopped having a connected savings account with a non-insulting interest rate, and I transferred to Santander to acquired £100 and an interest rate of 5% on balances up to £2500, so I use it like a savings account. It has a connecting easy access savings account (3%) which enables instant topping up of the 5% current account. I think this is incredible – why would a Bank give such a high interest rate for providing services (DDs and SOs etc.)?

I keep my old BofS account because I have so many Direct Debits and Standing Orders on it and there is a local branch where I seek clarification from a person (not an automated service) and, if necessary, complain and achieve resolution and compensation (just the £20 they charge if we make a mistake!) I mainly bank online. It pays £5 because I pay in £1000 every month – it can be moved out instantly to earn interest elsewhere. I find this surprising too, but I’m not complaining.

Would a Personal Bank Number support my belt-and-braces preference for keeping two current accounts?

Credit cards give me “cashback” for paying in full, as well as the privilege of not paying instantly for my purchases and insurance if the company goes bust. They also have better means of communicating (internal email). Again I find this pleasing, but still think it’s illogical.

I would welcome clear communication from Banks, specifically the current interest rate as a percentage like a government health warning in large bold type at the top of every statement. Finding the current rate is sometimes even beyond bank staff, who ask “When did you open the account?” Had I known this would be significant I would have made a note of it! I can work out the percentage, but I think many people can not. This enabled me to question Santander who were initially paying 0.5% instead of their promised 5% and get the error corrected.

I am pleased that mis-selling is being successfully addressed and look forward to unfair overcharging being next!

martin
martin says:
13 May 2011

When buying Euros online using a debit card from NatWest a ‘cash advance’ charge was levied by the bank. When challenged about this charge the bank claimed it was a Visa charge for purchasing currency ( NatWest has recently changed to Visa for its card sevices ). However, if we bought the currency from Natwest there would be no charge.
The conversion rate offered by NatWest was no as good as that offered by the Post Office online currency site, which means that NatWest/RBS is making more money on the transaction and we are not getting such a good deal.
We do not require credit for this transaction and donot see the difference between it and using the same card to withdraw cash from an ATM where there is no charge. When a customer of the bank makes an online transactions that does not require credit, i.e. the cash is in their account ready to be used, how can this be done without any charges. You used to be able to use cheques, but this is going out of favour and is being whithdrawn by banks and the cheque guarantee part of the NatWest debit card is being removed as from July this year.

NatWest seems to be forcing us to move towards a cash system to avoid the ‘cash advance’ charge. We will walk around with pockets full of notes to get the best value for our money. This system if applied generally will impact on many areas, the black ecconomy, money laundering and street crime to name a few.

Is there any bank out there that will not make a charge for any debit card transation? If so I would transfer to it no matter what the difficulty was.

richard
Member
richard says:
13 May 2011

First Direct do not make charges for using your debit card – or at least I have never been charged in 20 years. They publish their interest charges on line and on statements – They also inform you annually about current interest rates or if the interest charges change,

Or to be precise the interest on your current account is used to pay for all transactions – (except loans) – so there is no interest paid – and you have a £250 no charge unauthorised overdraft facility in case you overspend occasionally .

My only criticism is they did not make it clear enough that one can have a new cash ISA every year – provided the old one is suspended (not used). The impression given was just one cash ISA. ever.

One final point – some ATMs charge for any withdrawal.

Member
David Swindlehurst says:
13 May 2011

The idea of having portable bank accounts is fascinating as one thing which mitigates against changing banks is the problem of moving standing orders/direct debits which would under this proposal become easier. Also it might stop banks offering deals only to new customers which currently discriminate against existing, often long standing and loyal, customers

Beth
Beth says:
14 May 2011

Martin, I used * Martin Lewis’s Travel Money Guide to decide on buying Euros this week. (*”Money Saving Expert” whose free weekly newsletter I receive online) I printed out a voucher which I took to the railway station, where I took cash from the machine next to the ICE money exchange booth to avoid paying a charge, because Martin Lewis had warned that this would happen whether using a Credit or Debit Card. I think the Debit Card should not incur a charge as it not a cash advance. He also recommends the Halifax Clarity Credit Card for avoiding fees once abroad.

Beth
Beth says:
14 May 2011

Which? Expert, can you answer my question, which I am now re-wording?

Would a Personal Bank Number support or hinder my belt-and-braces preference for keeping two current accounts?

Charlotte Fitzgerald
Member
Charlotte Slayford says:
16 May 2011

Hi Beth,

I’m not quite sure I understand your question I’m afraid. If you’re asking if you could still maintain two bank accounts if portable bank account numbers were introduced then the answer is yes. It would just mean that should the rates or service change with one of your accounts you could up and move more easily by taking your bank account number with you. From reading your earlier post, this would probably be handier for the account you use for direct debits and standing orders.

My colleague Chris has explored this issue in a bit more detail if this helps https://conversation.which.co.uk/money/give-us-portable-bank-account-numbers/

Thanks, Charlotte

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
17 May 2011

The Portable Bank Accont Number would of course be made a more practicable proposition if there were not cheques to be considered also. Is Which? actively working towards a bad result?

Member
Michael Dyson says:
16 May 2011

Banks should not be allowed to advertise and trade under different brands without clear recognition of who owns what – ie RBS with Nat West, Ulster, Coutts, Churchill Insurance and Direct Line; or LBG with Scottish Widows, Cheltenham and Gloucester, Halifax and IF. It should be clear where the liability (and deposit guarantees) are.

The proliferation of High Street loan shark operations and supposed debt consolidation operations is a national regulatory disgrace; there needs to be a unversal banking acccess with strict regulation of vulnerable or distressed customers. This should be a service obligation placed on all retail banks.

Retail and so called Investment operations should be separated not just walled. Any Bank to big to fail should be split up. Pay back clauses must be standard for all senior executives.

mars express
Member
Keith Dancey says:
17 May 2011

You make some good points! If anyone wishes to know who owns which bank, the Financial Services Agency provide a list of the main institutions. (You may be interested to learn that both RBS and LBG own rather more authorised banking institutions than even you list!)

http://www.fsa.gov.uk/Pages/consumerinformation/uk_groups/index.shtml

The FSA’s comprehensive Registration Scheme, itself, may be queried here, although the interface is not brilliant:

http://www.fsa.gov.uk/register/firmSearchForm.do

Beth
Beth says:
17 May 2011

Thank you, Charlotte, for your reply – I haven’t looked at the link yet. Keith, I’ve just scanned through the posts to refresh my memory and realise you had already made the point I consider to be the elephant in the room, i.e. the lack of the percentage of interest paid or charged stated clearly at the top of each statement and/or each entry on that statement. It’s such a simple yet vital piece of information.

Beth
Beth says:
18 May 2011

I received an email from nsandi informing me they could not proceed with my recent application for an ‘index-linked tax-free savings certificate’, because the Customer Number I gave did not match their records. It did not specify how I should proceed, e.g. whether to apply again or how I might provide the correct number (I presumed I had copied it incorrectly from my ‘Certificate of deduction of income tax’ they had sent April, 2011) and the email was a do-not-reply. While I was waiting on their busy line for the accurately predicted 30 minutes, they repeatedly suggested contacting them on their website. I was unsure whether it was secure however. Does anyone know?

It transpired that my correctly copied Customer Number is for Bonds and is not applicable to Certificates, so the system couldn’t recognise me or my application, although the advisor had all this information after asking me only a few basic questions like d.o.b.!

Would the proposed portable bank number apply to all accounts and not just one sort?

Beth
Beth says:
18 May 2011

Hi Charlotte

I’ve read the link to Chris’s article. I don’t really understand exactly what is proposed. Is the idea that we each have a portable banking number which is ONLY for Current Accounts? If so and I continue to have TWO current accounts, how will they be distinguishable? Or will the PB number be attached to everything from ISAs and Regular Savers to Loans with the usual codes attached? (Can’t make italics!)

Help? It IS late!!! Thanks!

Chris McBride
Member
Chris McBride says:
24 May 2011

Hi Beth,
The motivation behind the idea is to make it easier for people to swap current accounts. Under the idea, when you opened a current account you would be given your account number as you are now. However, the account number would be in a format that would not be specific to your bank as your sort code is now. Your account would be identified by a number that could be applied universally by any bank. Therefore, should you decide to switch your current account to a new bank you would simply take the account number with you to your new provider. Therefore, you would not have to change direct debits and standing orders over as you do now, The principle would be the same as when you change mobile phone provider but keep your old number. If you wanted to keep two current accounts your accounts would be distinguishable as they would have different account numbers, just as they do now. I hope that clears up any questions you had.
Thanks, Chris

Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 May 2011

It does seem to me that “convenience/speed” seem to be words that are automatically equated with better which is not the case. Unfortunately those who might give you a reasoned argument as to the downsides of the change are not the ones who frequent this forum.

Consider the easy transfer of accounts. Would cheque books be seen as a bar and be a quid pro quo for the banks costs in establishing such a system? Would it be seen as workable only as an entirely electronic system? Presumably your past information at each Bank would not be carried forward as it would be covered by current privacy legislation – but would you be asked to sign your rights away on this matter. Would the ability to switch accounts be limited to a number of times a year? Or does the ability to switch banks often mean more opportunities for rogues to game the system? Or if your account is compromised, or you say it is, do you easily get another number anyway.

Its amusing to think how we fought the introduction of National ID cards when an ID system or something fairly similar can be introduced through Bank Account cards and the unique number.

Charlotte Fitzgerald
Member
Charlotte Slayford says:
26 May 2011

Thanks for all your comments and suggestions. If you’re interested in finding out how the event went I’ve posted a follow up Conversation here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/money/your-voices-were-heard-at-our-banking-event/

