Happy Valentine’s Day! February 14 is traditionally about treating your partner like a king or queen, but does that necessarily have to mean spending a royal fortune?

We’ve published plenty of tips that could help you cut a huge chunk off your Valentine’s Day bill, although we’re not sure whether we should be actively promoting them to any budding Casanovas out there.

When it comes to wooing a romantic interest, is there such thing as being too thrifty? Would you be put off by a partner who looks after the pennies?

Cheapskate date or savvy saver?

This issue has caused plenty of fierce debate amongst the Money team this week.

Our guide to eating out on the cheap could prove extremely useful on February 14 – but how would you feel if your date pulled out a money-off voucher at the end of a meal they had offered to pay for?

What if they refused to tip their waitress or demanded money off their bill after receiving poor service? Would you be offended if your Valentine’s Day gift was bought using our guide on how to get discounts for products?

Some of my colleagues in the Which? office draw the line at their date asking for a doggy bag. Where do you draw yours?

Valentine’s gifts – a thing of the past?

A new survey issued by Lloyds Bank this week has indicated that we should consider ourselves lucky to receive anything from our partner on Valentine’s Day.

It suggested that only 45% of people in relationships are planning to spend money on their loved-one to celebrate the occasion. For those aged 65 and over, this figure drops to less than one in four people.

Yet, another poll issued by Rakuten’s Play.com has suggested that this year’s most desired Valentine’s gift is an iPad!

Do you expect your significant other to splash the cash on February 14? Perhaps you both agree it’s a load of old twaddle? Let us know about your Valentine’s Day plans…