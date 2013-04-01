Want to study Harry Potter, puppetry or brewing? This isn’t an April Fool – there are a whole host of unusual degree courses on offer that’ll turn heads. Do any of the following degrees float your boat?

That nautical intro nicely leads me into Cruise Management actually, a course currently on offer from Plymouth University. That’s just one of the more unusual discoveries during our deeper look into the thousands of courses featured on Which? University.

Supported by P&O Cruises, that course is centred around setting students up for a career in the cruise industry – often including a year’s paid placement (on, you guessed it, a cruise ship).

Weird and wonderful degrees

Here’s a vocational offering from Abertay Dundee University: a four year degree in Ethical Hacking. Students are taught about the latest tools and techniques to break into web servers, steal information and remotely control someone’s computer. It might sound pretty unorthodox, but as the university describes it, ‘it takes a thief to catch a thief’.

Or, how about the highly competitive Theatre Practice – Puppetry course on offer at the Central School of Speech and Drama? The module line-up sounds fascinating: puppet-making processes, principles of movement, voice work, animation and manipulation.

Heriot-Watt, meanwhile, is one of only two universities in Europe to offer a Brewing and Distilling degree. The uni comes complete with its own pilot plant brewery and distillery, for teaching the practicalities of malting, fermenting, brewing and distilling.

Our full list of unusual degree courses is over on Which? University, where you can find out more about these, as well as the likes of Applied Golf Management Studies and the infamous Harry Potter module in Durham University’s Education Studies degree…

It’s all about the right course for you

With tuition fees of up to £9,000 per year and an uncertain graduate jobs market, it’s ever important – and increasingly tricky – to make the right study choices. But whether it’s an out-of-the-ordinary course or something a little more straight-laced, the advice when it comes to finding courses remains the same.

Question and research what the course content and modules actually involve and how you’ll be assessed. Make sure you’ll feel genuinely passionate enough to spend the next three or four years studying it, and understand what the subject might lead to in the longer term. And have a look at what the university and local area will be like to live, study and socialise in.

We’re sure there are plenty more weird and wonderful courses to bring to the fore… which ones have you heard of? Did you yourself study an unusual course?