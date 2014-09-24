/ Money

Ever transferred money into the wrong account?

67
Picture of a pound coin
Profile photo of Harry Cheesman Harry Cheesman Which? Money
Comments 67

Our survey reveals that if you enter the wrong account details when transferring money, you may not get it back. Have you accidentally transferred cash into the wrong bank account?

What happens if you enter the wrong payment details when trying to transfer money online? Our survey of more than 5,000 people found that, while only 6% had inadvertently sent money to the wrong account, 16% of those who did couldn’t get their money back.

Affected by misdirected payments?

TonyTake Tony Moss – he entered one incorrect digit when trying to transfer £742 into his Royal Bank of Scotland account. His money ended up in someone’s loan account who’d left the country, leaving their debts unsettled. Tony was told by RBS that his money was irrecoverable – this was confirmed by both the Financial Ombudsman Service and in the small claims court.

Eventually Tony appeared on Nick Ferrari’s radio show on LBC and drew attention to his situation. His money was promptly refunded by RBS. Tony’s story shows the value of pursuing your provider in this situation – though he had to go to worrying lengths to get his cash back.

Can you get your money back?

The Payments Council recently introduced a Code of Best Practice on ‘misdirected payments’. This requires banks to act swiftly on a customer’s behalf if such a payment is reported. But the guidelines can’t guarantee that you’ll recover their money.

To protect your money, always double check you’ve entered the right details. And make sure to check your account’s T&Cs for your bank’s policy. Though money spent by recipients who can’t pay it back is untraceable, transfers to an invalid set of account details will bounce back.

We want to raise awareness around this issue, and we need your stories around misdirected payments to help. So if you’ve experienced misdirected payments, tell me your stories below.

Comments
67
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 September 2014

Regarding the case of Tony Moss and FOS and the Small Claims Court. I am very surprised at the apparent verdict as it is quite well-known that if a Bank misapplies a credit to your account then they can recover it from you.

There are some small caveats where they cannot but in the vast majority of cases the misapplying Bank would recover the money. That the money went to an apparent dormant loan account would suggest the miscreant had no access to the money and therefore the only beneficiary was RBS. AFAIR from my Banking law training this smells wrong. It would be highly enlightening to see the full details of the case.

FOS has been under considerable strain with fluctuating numbers of staff over the last few years and I am aware that there have been complaints about several ajudications.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of dyfnwal
Member
dyfnwal says:
27 September 2014

As Solicitors do not have to be used in the Small Claims Court, it may be possible for mistakes to go unnoticed to a greater extent than a higher Court.

Given your comments about Banking Law and complaints about several ajudications, it would be interesting if WHICH Solicitors would give their considered opinion(s) on the matter of misapplied banking payments such as in the example of Tony Moss above.

When money is paid into an HSBC branch (if memory serves me correctly), it requires a) Name of the Account Holder, 2) Sort code & 3) Account No.
A mistake in the account number would usually mean name and account don’t match unless both parties have the same name such as John Smith.

Is it possible that in the example of Tony Moss above, RBS refunded the money fearing the public intervention of a legal or banking expert who might have suggested going to appeal thus incurring massive costs for RBS if they lost.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
24 September 2014

This article is timely because I have just paid in a cheque to a charity account, at a local HSBC bank. I am fairly sure that I got the sort code and account number right, but wondered what would happen if I had made a mistake.

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 September 2014

This does highlight your responsibilities in operating your bank accounts. If you make a mistake, whilst your bank should do all it can to help you it cannot be held responsible for your error. A previous conversation illustrated someone’s mistake in transferring regular monthly payments into their savings account; never checked it until over a year later and found the’d got the account number wrong, and the recipient had spent all the money. As far as I know they were left with the loss.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
24 September 2014

I have now checked and I did remember the account number and sort code correctly. Most of the payments I make these days are online or I hand over cheques to someone with a paying-in book.

With our society having a unique name, hopefully HSBC could cope with an error in either the account number or sort code if I had made a mistake. If the account number and sort code don’t match with the name of the payee, then the bank should not process the cheque.

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 September 2014

wavechange, if I remember rightly from the last conversation on this topic the bank does not take account of the name of the payee, just sort code and account number. Is this correct?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
24 September 2014

If that is the case, I wonder if banks are fit to be trusted with our money.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 September 2014

Why is it we need to find someone else to criticise when we make a mistake? The banks do help recover money paid in error, but if that proves impossible we cannot blame them.

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
24 September 2014

If the banks ask for the name of the payee and then do not use it, they deserve criticism.

Maybe if they did use the information provided then fewer errors would be made.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
24 September 2014

The Conversation that revealed that the account number and sort code but not the account name was used in transactions is entitled: “How one woman made a £26,000 mistake” That referred to multiple direct debit periods over a long period, so is rather different from a mistake on a single cheque.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 September 2014

This conversation intro is “What happens if you enter the wrong payment details when trying to transfer money online?”. As dieseltaylor says if the bank is given an incorrect instruction the money may not be recoverable. The £26000 error highlights you need to be careful. I’m not sure about the cheque problem – I’ve only made cheques out to a named payee and given them the cheques. They can check the details are correct.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
25 September 2014

If I pay in a cheque and make a minor error in either the sort code, or the account number, or the name of the payee, then surely it is the responsibility of the bank to check that they match. It has never happened, but I am sure that common sense would prevail if it did. If banks are the name of the payee or failing to check the signature on cheques then they are not doing a very good job, are they?

Customers can make mistakes and banks can make mistakes. Hopefully common sense can be applied where needed.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
25 September 2014

That should read: ‘If banks ignore the name of the payee or fail to check the signature on cheques then they are not doing a very good job, are they?’

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 September 2014

malcolm r – In the facts of this case it would be a matter of the RBS rcovering money from RBS which should not be that technically difficult. And to be honest a payment for an odd amount to a loan account either dormant or in arrears should flag up a signal that something is happening and it is unusual.

Where a Bank pays away money to a third party on the basis of wrong instruction from the person making the payment that I suggest is a different matter. Generally speaking if the recipiet has unknowingly spent the money it is possibly a write-off however if it has gone to the coffers of ICI ltd then it should be recoverable.

Now this was Banking Law however the Banks have been busy introducing new practices which are efficient from the point of view of the Banks and in some instances are being quoted even where they disagree with previous practice.

One example is the checking of signatures on cheques which has largely been dispensed with. This facilitates the truncation of cheques where they are paid in so that they never reach the branch they are drawn on so they can be checked for irregularities. Now you might think this would be done where the cheque is paid in but I suspect if so it is very cursory.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
25 September 2014

One of the benefits of online banking is that if you manage to input the details of a payee correctly then there is little chance of making a mistake with future payments to the same person/organisation because the details have been recorded. That’s just one of the good reasons for switching from cheques to online payments.

The Payments Council website (link in Harry’s introduction) has an encouraging statement: “Following the announcement in July 2011 that banks and building societies will continue to issue cheques for as long as customers need them …” I am one of those who does not want to use cheques but needs them, for reasons I have explained in other Conversations.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of DaveL
Member
DaveL says:
25 September 2014

What amazes me is why is it even possible that a simple incorrect digit entry could be a valid account number?

Have our banks never considered using check digits? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Check_digit

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
25 September 2014

There are check digits and certainly in Lloyds within the range of numbers for accounts by Branch some would be impossibilities. I believe this was also true of NatWest and Midland Banks.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
25 September 2014

Where have we got to with international bank account numbers? I believe these contain check digits.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Lessismore says:
25 September 2014

I recently tried to pay cash into an account as I don’t have an online account.

I was told that they could not verify with the account name and they didn’t know what bank it was.

Why on earth can’t they cross check with the name of the account?

I shall have to issue a cheque now because what is on offer isn’t good enough. Remind me – who exactly is the customer? You don’t actually need to because there is no doubt – I most definitely am – and I don’t have to stay one.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ellen says:
26 September 2014

I got trapped by a gumtree ‘seller’ but natwest did not bother at all. I know it was my mistake but they could have at least try to do something. They never asked me for details. I changed my bank after that.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
26 September 2014

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gumtree

For background. I did not know it has been owned by eBay since 2005 which is a bit of a shock when you are trying to avoid using US firms with dubious track records on internet security and scams.

“3 July 2014
Scammers are using online marketplaces to trap victims into dodgy deals, new research from Citizens Advice finds today. An analysis of problems reported to the Citizens Advice consumer service, between October 2013 and March 2014, about products or services bought through Gumtree and eBay finds:

1 in 6 (17%) from Gumtree was a scam or potential scam.
1 in 10 from eBay was a scam or potential scam.

The analysis looked at the 649 Gumtree cases and the 3,711 eBay cases that were reported to the consumer service between October 2013 and March 2014. ”
http://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/index/pressoffice/press_index/press_20140703.htm

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Paul says:
27 September 2014

If making a transfer from my bank (setting up payee) I always test that the money is going into the account it should by sending a transfer of £1, then if it goes to the wrong account you haven’t lost much. I do this for both sending funds to my other accounts or if paying a third party. Once I see the money is in the right account or received confirmation from the third party that they have the £1 then I will use the payee set up to send further monies confident that my money is not going astray.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Simon says:
27 September 2014

I do the same. If it is to pay someone else, I get them to e-mail or text me when the money appears in their account. No-one has ever complained, and it gives me peace of mind.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ian Savell says:
28 September 2014

I too use the £1 technique when setting up a payment for a large sum – though you do need to be able to talk to the payee to check the £1 was received!

Where people complain that the bank doesn’t check the account number matches the account name, the fact is they can’t. The name you enter in setting up the payment is just a title to identify the transfer. Only the sort code, account number and reference are involved in the transaction.

It would be nice if as suggested check digits were used to detect incorrect account numbers but with an 8 digit number a single check digit would leave only 10 million possible accounts – not many for a big 4 bank – so I suspect hey are not used and a single check digit still leacves a 1 in 10 chance of a wrong number.

Probably time (as earlier with IP addresses and car numbers) to revamp the account no. format, but such a change would probably cost billions across the economy (sending out notifications, redesigning forms, websites and databases etc.).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 September 2014

This test is very sensible – I also do it when initially transferring money between a new savings account and my current account just to make sure it all works.
I asked my bank about data used when transferring money online or by check and, unsurprisingly, they replied:

“When making a payment or writing a cheque the funds would go into the sort code and account number provided. The payee name is normally used for your reference, so that when the funds leave your account you know what they are for or who they are too.

If in the case you were to incorrectly quote the wrong sort code or account number, we could look into reclaiming the funds.”

We have a responsibility to be careful when doing these transactions. There are times when, although a bank will do its best, it will be unable to reclaim misdirected funds. We cannot hold them responsible for our mistake, can we? If we expect them always to refund you, that simply means other account holders will be paying for your mistake – the funds must come from somewhere. Is that fair? I don’t think so.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
DJK Robinson says:
30 September 2014

Here is a proposal which should avoid any mistakes causing loss. Anyone with an account to which electronic transfers may be made would choose an ID for it comprising a string of characters – this could be a name, number, or just a random jumble, and it wouldn’t have to be unique. When they give you their account details, for you to make a payment, they would include the ID. At the time of your setting up the new payee, your bank would contact the recipient bank to (a) confirm that the account exists and (b) obtain from it the ID, for display to you, before you finally confirm the payee as correct. Then you’d have positive confirmation that you had correctly typed the other account details.

Some additional refinements for security are desirable, but that is the main gist of it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
30 September 2014

Do we know how many transactions are misdirected by the payer putting in an incorrect sort code or account number? And do we know how many of these are not recovered. Useful information to see the scale of the problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
11 October 2014

The topic of transfer of funds to the wrong account is discussed on today’s Moneybox, on Radio 4. You can listen to the programme on iPlayer.

A couple of banks are introducing terms and conditions that will enable them to recover money paid in error. The international bank number, which I mentioned earlier, is briefly discussed would overcome the problem of funds paid into the wrong account, but the banks would have to invest money bringing their inadequate IT systems up to date.

It’s time for action and not excuses.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of bridge_coach
Member
Bridge_Coach says:
13 October 2014

Having once entered the wrong sort code on a transaction and finding that I could not get the money back (it was only £16, so I was lucky), for new recipients, I also send a very small amount first (£0.01) and then when I get confirmation that it’s arrived, I send the balance.

There is one problem that I have found when using this technique – several times, large payments have been blocked by the fraud department of the bank and I have had to go through a lengthy telephone process to prove my identity.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of pe
Member
Paul says:
21 November 2014

I’ve experienced the opposite transfer issue. Last year I had a significant amount of money withheld by HMRC, as tax. After a lot of ‘communication’ they agreed to transfer what I was owed, but then proceeded to pay the money to a complete stranger. Even though they admitted to their mistake, it took from June to September to finally get my money.
I’ve been afraid of doing any transfers myself partly because of my experience with HMRC and also because whenever I’ve expressed my concerns of potentially losing my money with the bank they’ve never been very reassuring as to how the money would or could be retrieved.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
ladygeeke says:
22 November 2014

I have had two problems with quite large money transfers within the last few months, both with Lloyds.

First I was expecting a payment of over £25,000 from a building society from my late mother’s estate to be paid into the executor account. It never arrived. When I chased with the building society it confirmed the payment had been sent several weeks earlier. It transpired that Lloyds had returned the payment claiming the executor account details were invalid, though they had credited other payments into the same account, both before and after.
The building society managed to track the money into a holding account and re-transferred it, but to my personal account (at my request as I did not trust Lloyds to handle it). It arrived without problem.

At the beginning of October I transferred £5000 from my Lloyds current account to a savings account at another bank using the online payment service.
Six weeks later I noticed that the amount had not been credited and chased it up.
In this case it was my error, as I had picked from a drop-down list on the Lloyds website the sort code and account number of a previous savings account with the same bank that I had since closed, instead of my open account.
However, neither bank have been able to trace the money, although both said that if an account has been closed, any payment to it should have been re-credited straight into the originating account and they can’t explain why this has not happened.
Lloyds have promised to track the payment but told me it could take up to six weeks to do this,
The other bank did promise to call me back the same day once they had spoken to their back office, but I have had no further communication from them despite chasing them twice.

The thing that irritates me is that our money disappears into these banks’ holding accounts and presumably is earning interest for the bank while it is there, but we as customers get no compensation for loss of interest caused by the banks’ mistakes, and banks do not make any effort to contact their customers when money goes into a holding account to find out what has gone wrong,

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Sue R says:
5 January 2015

Hi – I was reading your post about paying into a closed account, Just over a month ago I did the same thing and paid £900 from my Lloyds current account using the drop down list of previous payments. It was going to a Santander account which unfortunately I had closed a few months prior and I forgot to update with the new open account details, They said the money should have bounced back within a few days. I contacted both banks within days but have been told Lloyds have to try to trace the payment. For me it’s seems simple as it must be in a holding account at Santander so why can’t they just return it as it doesn’t involve a third party’s account.
Did you get your money returned ? If no joy I will go to the ombudsman .

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Stockport Chris
Member
Stockport Chris says:
24 November 2014

GOOD NEWS FOR A CHANGE

Earlier this year I lost my CapitolOne credit card. After being issued with a new one the account number was also changed.

When the statement arrived .I set up a new payment mandate with my NatWest Online Banking and paid it without any concern. But I had incorrectly entered the new account number.

A week or two later the next statement arrived and showed a missed payment – that is when I started retracing my steps and spotted the error.

Panic set in because it was no small amount. Had I made an expensive, unrecoverable mistake?

I started gathering data in order to phone the bank in the morning for advice, as I was checking my online bank statement and spotted that two days after the payment was made it was refunded without my intervention.

I was stung for a missed payment fee – but was relieved the two banks had resolved the issue before I was even aware of it.

***** Well done NatWest & CapitolOne ! ! ! ******

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ben Auld says:
29 December 2014

I am currently struggling to get a refund of £1500. I entered the wrong sort code as this intended recipient had given it to me incorrectly. I know it was sent to a Santander Sort Code but little more than that.
Barclays Bank do not seem to be dealing with this very efficiently and also don’t seem aware of the payment council guidelines.
After a month and a half they have received a correspndance from Santander stating I should contact the beneficiary directly. Marvelous, given I have no idea whom the account belongs to.

Barclays are now advising me to contact Santander directly and when I asked what my options were they had no idea. They haven’t mentioned court action or the financial ombudsman.

I’m a little underwhelmed at my banks response so far.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Judy M says:
2 January 2015

Please help, I asked my daughter to pay bill for me on line, I erroneously put 9 digits in but when she paid it by blocking and copying number Nationwide on line payments dropped last digit, system asked her to confirm number and then paid into a Santander account.
After much chasing they eventually sent a `best and final endevour’ letter to the person who got the money and they have not responded.
Nationwide paid £150 compensation for the lack of prompt response but say it is up to FOS to chase further. FOS refuse and Nationwide will not pass letter to Santander to pass to client to try and get money back.
We have been told to go to Police or try Small Claims court but without a name of account holder seem blocked at every turn. Where can we go from here?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Emanuele Petz says:
1 March 2015

I fell to an Internet scam. Somebody hacked my email, posed as my supplier, asked me to pay the money to a bogus account.
Barclays bank credited the scammer the funds, even though the beneficiary name I indicated was the real supplier name (so I wired many to an account with different beneficiary from my instructions to the bank).
Barclays just said account had been closed and funds withdraw; later it came back officially offering 3000 USD to close the chapter.
When I insisted on them, they just said ‘it is true that beneficiary name you indicated in different from the account holder we credited the money too, but law requires us only to credit the funds to requested account details, and if beneficiary name is different it does not matter””.
Is this true ?????

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Joe Elvin
Member
Joe Elvin says:
2 March 2015

Hi Emanuele,

I’ve been in touch with our consumer rights team who suggested that Barclays are correct, according to a previous decision made by the Financial Ombudsman Service. Details: http://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/publications/ombudsman-news/102/102-money-transfer.html

However, it may be worth trying to taking your complaint to the Ombudsman, as there’s no guarantee they’ll make the same decision.

Also, it’s worth pointing out that this scam is a criminal act, so you should contact the police if you haven’t already.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
2 March 2015

“complaint upheld
We listened to what both sides told us and reviewed the relevant facts of the case. This included viewing screenshots of the steps Mr B would have gone through to make the transfer.
We did not consider that the bank had given Mr B sufficient opportunity to check the transaction details. In particular, we noted that there was no “final confirmation” page.”

The link seems to be for old cases but interesting nevertheless.

There needs to be an understanding that there is Banking law, and banking practice when I studied in the last millenium. Banking practice might be seen as a mix of common law and how banks liked to operate – and thus was a changing beast. Banking Law was decided cases and outlined the relationship between customers and banks.

My gut feeling is that Banking Law may actually still exist but the British Banking Association is not very keen on old laws. The regulators may not be au fait either.

Lastly it is rather grimly funny that having achieved the near instantaneous transfer of money in the UK and overseas we are now appreciating the fact that cheques actually could be safer BECAUSE they are slower AND the accepting banker has to check the payee is paying into the named account.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
mikkie says:
22 April 2015

please is there any hope for me to recieve money when person send money to me but mistakely put a wrong beneficiary name but other details were correct and intact please i need to knw anybody help me can i still recieve money?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Member
Andrew Collins says:
24 April 2015

Hi Mikkie, I’m sorry to hear about the problems you’re having. As long as the sort code and account number were correct, then there should be no problem with the bank transfer.

However, if you’ve made a payment to the wrong account, we’d recommend that contact your bank as soon as possible (ideally by telephone) to ask them to recover the money. Your bank must make a reasonable effort to recover the money (and may charge for doing so; if they do it will be in your terms and conditions). However, your bank will not be liable for any losses you suffer.

If your payment has been sent to someone at a different bank to you, your bank will communicate with the other bank on your behalf and ask for the money to be returned.

If money has been taken from your account as a result of a fraud you have additional protection.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 July 2015

mikkie appears to be the recipient of the funds which is adifferent case to the one you have answered. On the bais of the scant information provided it would appear the account number etc were ignored.. Rather different from all other examples.!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sylvie says:
7 May 2015

I have been reading the comments above and am horrified to find out that there is not much that can be done. I am in a similar position as the case above regarding Barclays. I am considering reporting my case to Action Fraud as this must fall under Dishonestly retaining a wrongful credit. If I do is there a chance that I will get my money back

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ali Naqvi says:
18 May 2015

I second Sylvie’s comment above.

I transferred GBP 600 incorrectly to a Barclays account. Barclays just sent me a letter saying the customer has not gotten back to them and they can’t do anything about it as the customer has not responded to their attempt of getting in touch with them.

As we must know holding money that is not intended for you is illegal so there must be a way of getting this back legally or through some other route? Unfortunately everyone I have tried to get in touch with does not have a straight answer to this. Should start a petition to the payments council to sort this mess out through some clarifications.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
18 May 2015

If the bank has done what it can then as I understand it your only course of action is to take legal action against the recipient yourself. There does seem to be a problem under data protection for the bank releasing the recipients details? If that is the case then perhaps that needs addressing. However at present being very careful to check the details you input seems the only sure way of avoiding a problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ali Naqvi says:
16 July 2015

Hi All,

I have an update regarding my case which might help the others.

The recipient of my funds was not responding. I involved the financial ombudsman who then contacted the recipients bank (Barclays) to understand the case and scenario, Apparently there is a new code through which the bank can withhold the funds from the recipient’s account and request them to respond to claim the funds belong to them. If this is not done within 10 days the funds will be released back to the sender. I got my money back after almost 6 months of chasing and complaints hence I hope the other can get theirs too.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 July 2015

Thank yuo so much for posting an up-date – and such a useful one.! Congratulations on your success.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
A Brook says:
21 July 2015

I set up a payee using NatWest online banking. I entered the name Burlingtons and the correct sort code and account number. Between setting up the payee and making a payment the account number changed to 00000000 and the sort code to a different one. I phoned the bank and was told that this was an arrangement that large companies had with the bank and not to worry.

I transferred over £67,000 to what I thought was my solicitor’s bank account.

In fact it turned out to have gone to Littlewoods, the catalogue company, who have a subsidiary, also called Burlington’s. So far the bank has refused to accept that they are responsible in any way for the money going to the wrong account and are resusing to accept my version of events.

Luckily I have been able to replicate the problem with a £1 payment and have made a video of the transaction.

It took over a week for the money to be returned to my account and the NatWest complaints department seems to exist solely to deflect blame or criticism from them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
24 July 2015

I look forward to hearing off a satisfactory settlement for the distress caused to you £100 would seem a good starting point. To help others a posting of the video on Vimeo or YouTube and sending the link to FoS and here would also be useful.

It is actually quite shocking for this to happen.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Tina says:
2 August 2015

We are still trying to get £200 back. When we realised the mistake, within a day of the transfer, Nat West were informed and advised that the money could not be re-called. Several calls from a mobile were made and conflicting information provided. Yes we could re-call and no we could not. Approximately 20 days on we were told we could re-call, then advised it was too late as it was already in somebody elses account. Eventually we were passed to Halifax who passed us back to Nat West, who passed us back to Halifax and so on!!!! 1 year on we have not had any resolution and Halifax refused to pass a letter on to the recipient advising of legal action if they did not pay the money back, even though Nat West advised us to send this letter.
The system of Faster payments needs reviewing, most people like ourselves believe the 3 pieces of information need to tie up, Name, Sort Number and Account number, In fact only a sort number and account number are required and therefore this is why so many mistakes are made.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
SKK says:
9 August 2015

Recently, we have transferred two amounts in US$ dollars to a wrong account number with ING Bank Slaski SA, while the account name was correct, in Poland. These account details were sent to us by hackers exactly as per our principals letter head, saying the change of bank account details and without noticing this, thinking it was from our pricipals, we transferred unfortunately. One amount credited back, but other amount of US$45617/- still not credited back. we have been following with our local bank, but they are waiting for the reply from receiving bank. Is there any chance of getting back this money.. Please advice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ShaneaghMoriarty
Member
Shaneagh Moriarty says:
23 September 2015

I transferred £10,000 into the wrong bank account (Danske Bank to Nationwide) and the recipient spent it all. I only realsied10 days afterwards. The banks were very slow and confused and only had a notification well beyond the 6 weeks deadline. The ombudsman found against me saying that although the banks were slow, the money went out so quickly.
The payments council has not responded to me either.
It seems I have to find a good solicitor, chase the recipient and even then I may not get my money back as well as incurring solicitor’s fees.
Does anyone know a solicitor who has experience with this issue

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Deborahhopkins
Member
Deborah hopkins says:
21 December 2015

I recently cashed in £1000 premium bond monies online to help my daughter out of financial difficulty, after lots of chasing from Ns&I and nationwide it was discovered one digit of the account number was entered wrong, 3 months later I recently been told that the account holder who the monies went to have ignored all correspondence from BS and that they cannot refund my money to me. It now has to go to a small claims court and even then there’s no guarantee that I will receive my money back! This was all due to the fact that one digit on the account number was entered wrongly. The BS did not check the name. Surely they must take some responsibility for this too also why when they’ve got all the evidence they can’t take the money back from the account holder who received this payment?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mary Chris says:
30 December 2015

Hi..My boss send money to my husband acount ,,the name and address was correct but I accendentaly miss one number of his acount the acount should contain of 12 numbers but I put only 11 numbers,then my husband did not receive the money ,my question is …is the money will send back to my boss acount? Becoz my boss using online banking but there is transaction number on it.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
31 December 2015

Hi Mary Chris,

Thanks for your comment. If the details were incomplete (missing a digit) then the likelihood is that the money has not left your boss’s bank account. However, you’ll need to speak to your boss to find out if the money has left their account and if so the bank will need to find out where it’s gone. If the money has been transferred to the wrong account then your boss will need to report to their bank (as the article above explains) and then they can make steps to recover the money. Hope you manage to resolve this issue.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Steve says:
23 March 2016

I mistakedly put 4500 in a persons nationwide account via my pay pal, pay pal won’t retreive the money, they say it was my fault, the recipients bank won’t return the money , they say pay pal should do so, I am at a loss as to what to do to get money back .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Read Ian says:
9 May 2016

Always go to the bank and get a teller to transfer then if anything goes wrong it’s their fault. I worked for Barclays, transactions are easily reversed (the money is only electronic anyway)

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Sue hodson says:
7 September 2016

I need a bit of advice I started a new job was to g.st paid this Tuesday ! Turns out I gave one wrong digit on my account on the end my boss has had the money sent to this other account it’s the same bank lloyds is there any way of me chasing it up with my bank

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 September 2016

I suggest you ask your boss to contact the bank and explain. They made the payment so will need to confirm that it was sent to an incorrect account. I’m sure it will be sorted; do let us know.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Angy says:
8 September 2016

I have a big problem,on the 5th May 2016 I paid 194000.00 into an account meant for BMW ,the bank says I missed a digit and what happens in this case is that bank serve populates the account number,they added a zero to make the account number 9 digits whereas I used 8,the ombudsman did not rule in my favour,the funds landed up in an individual account and within 5 days the person had used 114000.00,only 80.000 was recovered,I need advice please,nor satisfied with the ombudsman ‘s response,I used a wrong number as they say but I never added the zero ,they did,now I am told I must go after the person who benefited,why not match name and account number before processing,banks don’t care about your money.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 September 2016

Angy – you will need to give a lot more information before anyone can give you definitive advice. These are some of the questions that immediately arise:

a. How were you paying the money – was it a cheque or an automated funds transfer from your account into the BMW account?
b. Were you intending to pay £194, 000?
c. Personal accounts generally have eight digit numbers. Did the BMW account number have nine digits? d. What reason did your bank give you for adding an extra digit to the account number?
e. If your bank made an eight digit account number into a nine digit one, how did they come to pay that into a personal account? Have they explained that?
f. Did your bank explain why the sort code did not trap the payment?
g. You said £80 was recovered – did you mean £80,000?
h. Did the Ombudsman give a reason for not finding in your favour?

The person who received your payment is not entitled to retain it and you should try to reclaim it. You will probably need professional legal advice – there’s a lot at stake so it would be worth it. The person might also have committed a crime so you should inform the police.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
dieseltaylor says:
9 September 2016

Are we talking a UK bank and a payment to a UK account?

Also can Angy gives us a clue as to the case reference so we can read here
ombudsman-decisions.org.uk/

A search is not very effective returning 2000 plus hits

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
9 September 2016

It appears to me that there was a problem with full stops and commas being either misplaced or one substituted for the other, or both. I am guessing the most likely amount payable to BMW should have been £19,400.00 which would have been easily recognisable by the bank but if Angie quoted £19400.00, omitting the comma after £19, then this could quite easily be interpreted as £194,000.00.

As John has said, more info is needed to clarify this but in any event, I do think the bank should have queried the figure based on the assumption that £194,000.00 was rather a large amount to pay for any car whatever the make. Presumably Angie didn’t pay by cheque as the correct amount would have been clearly shown in words which the bank should have read.

In this case, both parties were at fault, but banks will normally accept liability and refund the customer, dependant of course on the personal financial circumstances of the customer and their past relationship with the bank.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
9 September 2016

This case is indeed mysterious with so many things that could have gone wrong. Although there seem to be question marks over whether the payment amount was recorded correctly that was not the critical issue: the problem hinges on the receiving account number and why it was altered. It takes three things to post a payment to the right account – the payee’s name, the receiving bank’s sort code, and the payee’s account number. The reported alteration of the account number is particularly disturbing. I don’t think Angy’s bank can be entirely innocent in all this.

I thought a cheque payment was unlikely but not impossible and an error could have occurred on a payment slip – it would not surprise me if bank clerks don’t check to see if the payee’s name on the payment slip corresponds with that on the accompanying cheque. The more likely scenario is that the money transfer was done on-line where it is easy to make a mistake [although in my experience there is a review screen to confirm that all the details are correct before commitment]. Automated payments are exactly that – no one is checking any details, so if there is a dishonest customer using the same bank branch as BMW [and therefore having the same sort code], and there is an error in the account number, the transfer will go astray. That such an error was possibly introduced by Angy’s bank is worrying. I wouldn’t expect a bank to query a customer’s instructions and wonder whether the amount was excessive, but I would expect them not to ‘correct’ a payment authority without consulting the customer.

I don’t think it will be possible to deal with the intricacies of this case at long range and through the medium of a public website. I think Angy needs a face-to-face conversation with a senior person at her own bank. I would not expect them to concede anything at that stage, especially if legal action was under contemplation, but Angy is at least entitled to have somebody explain to her properly (a) why the bank did what it did, and (b) why it didn’t do what it could have done to prevent this unfortunate situation occurring.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
9 September 2016

I think Angy should seek legal advice. This seems a very unclear case as presented.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
dieseltaylor says:
10 September 2016

It would be much clearer if we were given the Ombudsman reference. It is effectively public domain anyway.

There can be now useful change if peoples experiences are not highlighted but left to the Ombudsman which judging by the number of cases must employ much staff. If they are all of good quality that would be exceptional.

I think we need to bear in mind that British banks operate as a cartel and introduce “customs” by themselves . Generally they can get away with it as only a minute proportion of the population are familiar with Banking law and the effects that the new “customs” will have.

My concern is the Ombudsman is staffed by many people who are enforcing the Banks view of banking without knowledge of previous case law in Banking.

Obviously payment systems have evolved rapidly over the last two decades and the people making the rules for the new payments are engaged in minimising checks and balances in the interests of expediency. Cheques actually are , because of the slowness and the returns system, a safer system from the drawers perspective. You can confirm that a cheque is rec’d by the right person/firm.

Banks ARE required to check payee and account number on cheques paid in. Not something they do with electronic payments. As for NFC payments I can see a veritable blood-bath of disputed payments , spoofing , and the Banks washing their hands of it .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
10 September 2016

I have first hand experience of banks misreading the amount written on cheques. It was not until I received my monthly statement did I notice my boiler service had an extra digit added taking it into the £900’s instead of £90’s ( can’t remember the exact amount). I immediately took the matter to my local branch who acknowledged the error because the wording on the cheque clearly stated the correct amount. A few days later I received a ‘phone call to say the amount overcharged had been refunded back into my account.

I contacted the boiler company who received the money who tried to fob me off by stating they couldn’t make out where the money had come from, obviously hoping I wouldn’t check my bank statement. Thankfully there was sufficient money in my account to cover the extra payment so it didn’t involve the extra hassle of going overdrawn.

This is a true story and it demonstrates that banks do make mistakes and it pays to keep a constant check on your banking transactions, whether you bank online or any other way. I did ultimately save from this whole experience by switching boiler companies to one that granted special discounts for seniors 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
mark d says:
4 October 2016

same has happened to me only this week, very similar to a previous post i copied and pasted the account number i needed to send online payment to and the barclays page flagged up i needed to add zero before that number , as it was going to nationwide account , i was not aware that by adding a zero the end digit would then be knocked off, i sent the payment 950 pounds and it turns out it has gone to a different account, i phoned barclays within 30 mins and was told to call back in 2 days, i’ve since emailed them today and had confirmation that they will try and reclaim my money and notify me within 25 days of outcome, but cant guarantee anything….. will now have to wait and see, if all else fails will contact ombudsman .
so someone not expecting it gets my 950 pounds, and my bank and there bank cant get it back, doesnt make sense to me.
next time i will stick with card payment or paypal, expensive lesson learnt, but will wait and see outcome before i drown my sorrows .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions