Do you have a top money saving tip?

Maybe you’re a super coupon collector or perhaps you’re particularly creative with loyalty cards. What are your top money tips and what do you do to keep your finances looking nice and healthy?

We find that our members are often the source of great advice when it comes to tips on keeping finances in check. Over the past year we heard some great tips on ways to save money, and make money too. So we’ve rounded up some, maybe slightly more unusual, highlights from 2016.

Quality pet food for less

Members reported saving an average of £73 a year by choosing to buy pet food online. Prices were not only lower, but the range of food available surpassed the choice in supermarkets or pet shops, as they were able to choose from European brands too.

They could also order larger quantities taking the hassle out of shopping and carrying heavy bags. Popular sites were Zooplus.co.uk, MonsterPetSupplies and Pet-Supermarket.co.uk.

Choose a refurbished laptop

An increasing number of brands and retailers offer refurbished products. These products may have been used for display, have minor cosmetic imperfections or been previously owned, meaning they can be considerably cheaper.

One member saved £350 on his 27 inch Apple iMac with Retina display, purchased via Apple’s certified refurbished store.

But before you buy a refurbished computer, check the retailer’s warranty. Apple offers a one-year guarantee on its refurbished products, while CeX (Computer Exchange) offers two.

Put your house on TV

Renting your house to a film or television production company is likely to be something you’ve never considered before, but one member earned £7,000 after BBC3 borrowed his home for two weeks to film a comedy series.

It’s not just large or particularly special homes that are needed, companies require a huge range of properties.

According to jjlocations.co.uk, homes within the M25 are particularly desirable, as are those with plenty of natural light. Other agencies listing homes and spaces include creativeengland.co.uk (for properties outside Greater London), locationworks.com and lavishlocations.com (which cover most areas in the UK).

Get free wine glasses for your party

Hosting a party isn’t cheap, but you can cut costs by hiring glasses for free through the supermarket or even a local shop, without any obligation to buy drinks there.

One member borrowed tumblers and champagne flutes from her local Tesco, saving £69 on the cost of buying the stores cheapest glasses. Waitrose and Morrisons also offer the service, but phone your nearest store to check availability to avoid disappointment.

You’ll need to pay a deposit (you’ll be charged for any you break) and run the glasses through the dishwasher before you return them.

What about you?

Do you have a great money-saving tip we’ve yet to discover? How much do you think you’ve saved?