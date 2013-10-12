From buying reduced-to-clear items to taking an advanced driving course – you’ve told us about lots of wonderful ways to save money. But have you put any of them into practice?

According to the Which? Consumer Insight Tracker, a third of people are feeling the squeeze financially while a quarter say they’ll be cutting back on their spending.

But with many workers’ wages being frozen and incomes struggling to keep up with inflation, it’s often hard to see where savings can be made.

So that’s why we went to 30,000 savings savvy and financially frugal Which? members to see how they were coping and cutting back.

We were overwhelmed with the response and all the ingenious ideas for making savings big and small.

Top money-saving tips

Brian suggested scouring the internet to check prices before making big purchases. He himself managed to get a department store to match the online price of the furniture he wanted, saving him an impressive £700.

Jeff said he’d cut his car insurance costs by about £100 due to taking the Institute of Advanced Motorists driving test. And Peter said he and his wife had saved more than £450 on their annual water bill by installing a water meter.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey calculated that he had saved more than £900 over the course of a year by buying reduced-to-clear items from supermarkets and freezing anything he couldn’t/didn’t want to eat that same day.

Meanwhile, other members advocated the use of cashback credit cards and cashback sites to boost their bank balances.

Have you practiced what was preached?

Have you put any of these money-saving tips into practice? If so, how much have you saved so far?

And perhaps you have some money-saving tips of your own? No matter how big or small the savings, or how weird or wonderful the idea, share them with us – they could help others save some money.