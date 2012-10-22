What are your top money saving and making tips?

In the words of Simply Red’s lead singer Mick Hucknall, money’s too tight to mention for a lot of us at the moment. So what interesting and innovative ways have you come up with to help make ends meet?

At Which? we know that fuel, food and energy prices are among your three biggest concerns and I am no different.

As a result, my shopping and spending habits have changed quite a bit over the last few years in a bid to save myself some money here and there.

I’ve sold my car, for example, and I try to take packed lunches to work as often as I can. I also like to think I’m a savvy shopper as I only seek out the best offers, snubbing expensive brands for cheaper alternatives and making good use of any reward cards I hold.

I’ve also become accustomed to checking cashback sites and group-buying sites but these are all fairly well-known ways to make savings. So what I’m interested in are the creative ways you’re balancing your budget.

Balancing the budget

When we asked our Which? Money followers on Twitter recently about how they’re saving and/or making money, we had a few interesting responses. Sylvia Herbert ‏(@Sherb13) said:

‘Buy value own brands and shop at best time for stuff being marked down (much can be frozen on day of purchase).’

Similarly, Andrew Smith ‏(@Andrew_F_Smith) suggested:

‘Keep a list of what’s in the freezer ON the freezer. And buy and freeze two-for-one offers.’

Lucy Haughey ‏(@PlanBPartners) said they fill a change jar with pound coins and silvers, which gives them a pot to dip into at the end of each week. While Jules Benning ‏(@PureLakes) thought her money-saving tip was good for her purse as well as the planet: ‘In soft-water areas use only half a dishwasher tablet – half the cost and good for the environment too.’

Meanwhile, if you’re style-conscious you might find it hard to take James Barr’s (@197cricket) advice:

‘Have haircuts every six weeks instead of every four. If a tenner per haircut, saves you nearly 50 pounds a year!’

Weird and wonderful tips

I’ve noticed that if you spend a lot of time online you could get paid for taking part in surveys, reviewing music, putting adverts on your blog, or even sharing links on Twitter and Facebook. You can also make money from your home, including some quirky and creative methods, such as registering your humble abode to be used as a film set or the backdrop to a photo shoot.

These interesting and innovative ideas are what really interest me. So come on, don’t stay silent any longer, how are you saving and/or making money in these tough times?