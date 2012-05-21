Asking for a discount in a shop is embarrassing, and there’s no chance they’re going to listen to you. At least, that’s what I thought – until I gave haggling a try and got a £60 discount on a £430 camera.

As part of our article on the best and worst high street shops, we wanted to know whether a cheap online price can help you save money on the high street.

So, I hit the shops armed only with a print-out of Amazon’s price for a camera and a willingness to haggle.

And by ‘willing’ I really mean ‘willing to give it a try’. Having never haggled before, I was sceptical about my chances of success and expected to be laughed out of at least a couple of shops.

Name your price

But those doubts quickly disappeared as the first shop which stocked the camera offered me a £20 discount without batting an eyelid.

Better was to come as another shop offered to sell me the camera for £370, despite the price on the ticket being £430. No-one was able to match Amazon’s £350 price – though one shop was already selling it for less – but every independent was willing to give me a discount.

Several of them seemed to be expecting me to haggle. Most of the independent shops didn’t have a price displayed for the camera, and more than once when I asked how much it was they answered by asking, ‘How much do you want it for?’

I had less success at chain stores, though one Comet staff member I spoke to did say that if I came back on the day willing to buy the camera, he would ask his manager if a discount was possible and suggested he might be able to meet me halfway between the Comet ticket price (£380) and the Amazon price.

No rudeness – just resignation

Once I’d haggled in a few shops, I stopped worrying about whether I’d be greeted with laughter or rudeness. The most common response from staff was a weary resignation about the fact they couldn’t match Amazon’s prices.

My success wasn’t a fluke. Our research shows that almost two-thirds of people who’ve asked a shop if they can match an online price have been successful, saving an average of £52.

So if you prefer to buy on the high street, it’s certainly worth giving haggling a try, especially if you’re shopping at an independent store – though high street shops are always going to find it difficult to match or beat the low prices you can find online.

My top haggling tips

Some shops will try to give you ‘free’ accessories instead of a discount, so decide before you go in whether you would want these or not.

You’re likely to get the best deal if you’re buying on the day and offering cash may help too.

Be wary of dubious claims from silver-tongued shop assistants. Several shops claimed that if I bought the camera from them it would be of a higher build quality than if I bought the same model on Amazon.

What are your tips for successful haggling? Or if you’re still not convinced haggling’s for you, tell us why you’re sceptical.