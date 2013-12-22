Christmas is known as the season of goodwill, but does this generosity spread to tradespeople, like the postie or the paperboy? A survey has indicated that more than half of us will forego the traditional tip.

In a survey published earlier this week, less than a quarter of respondents said they’ll tip the postie this Christmas, while only 11% will leave a gift for the milkman.

The survey’s researchers suggested that this decline was largely due to pressured household finances. Indeed, these findings show similarities to our own research, where two thirds of Brits told us they were planning to cut back on Christmas spending this year.

Household finances under fire

Reacting to the survey, etiquette specialists Debrette’s suggested that it’s good form to leave at least a fiver for your local tradespeople. That’s the equivalent of two coffees in exchange for a year’s worth of exertion on your behalf.

In return, you get the warm feeling of knowing you’ve helped keep the spirit of Christmas alive and well.

That fiver would be appreciated so much more than the indulgences we waste our cash on during the festive period. In fact, now that tips are no longer seen as compulsory, it could well make that person’s day.

Tips for tradespeople

The poll showed that older generations are the most likely to tip their tradespeople this year. Perhaps this suggests that the Christmas box is a tradition that’s going the same way as Christmas cards.

I’ve never met my postie and I’m rarely in when the bins are collected. No-one I know has milk delivered to their door anymore. Maybe this is one of the reasons why young adults are less inclined to leave festive tips.

Yet, I’m still all for helping maintain this tradition, even if it does mean buying a cheaper brand of Christmas crackers this year. After all, the jokes can’t get any worse.

Will you be tipping any of your local tradespeople over the holidays, or is this a practice that’s past its sell by date?