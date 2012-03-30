This week in comments – salt, suits and stamps

Who’s responsible for the amount of salt in our food? How much has the cost of a suit changed since the 1960s? How much would you pay for a stamp? Here’s our round-up of this week’s best comments.

T-Mobile hikes prices

T-Mobile has increased its contract prices for existing customers – a move John Fairlamb isn’t happy about:

‘There is one simple response to T-Mobile’s intention to increase prices, do as I intend to and cancel my contract tomorrow. They will have teams of customer service advisors waiting for calls like mine, but they will have to offer me an exceptional deal to retain my custom. Walk away and find a better deal with a shorter contract length and they will see the error of their ways.’

The RNIB is calling for talking cash machines from the UK’s banks. Richard explains why this is so important:

‘I have a blind friend, who has to ask for help to use cash machines. I think this is a scandal! If I had to ask a passer-by to help draw cash from my account, I can imagine that I would feel much less independent and devalued as an individual. The technology is so simple, and the banks have a responsibility to sort this out.’

Suzie, who has been involved in the campaign, calls for support:

‘I’ve been trying to get as much publicity as possible for this campaign as I feel so strongly about the fact that this technology has been available for over a decade, but for no good reason most of the banks in Britain have chosen not to make it available. Come on RBS, HSBC, Santander and The Co-operative Bank, please listen to your visually impaired customers. What are you waiting for!’

Royal Mail has increased its prices. William doesn’t think the service is worth it:

‘If I thought paying 60p would give me a 1st class service, then I guess I’d accept it. But as Royal Mail doesn’t seem to care about the quality of service, even 10p is too much. I’m constantly getting my post folded. It’s even more annoying when the mail is from the Royal Mail and marked “do not bend”.’

But Bobkat55, who works for Royal Mail, thinks the new prices are justified:

‘Here’s a thought, write a letter to a friend, put it in an envelope and deliver it yourself (not in walking distance). Did you pay more for a bus fare, did you pay more for petrol, did you pay more for the taxi? Of course you did… 60p is still not expensive for a stamp.’

We’ve been reminiscing over our favourite foods, with ArgonautoftheSeas picking out an oft forgotten part of a pig:

‘Italians love (braised in white wine, what else?) pig trotters too… from Milano to Roma bar possibly Sicily, stuffed with cured/sausage/meat/pork/wild mushrooms and herbs having removed bony bits… absolutely delish!

However, commenter M isn’t a fan:

‘Most hated food; pigs trotters. I cannot believe people are still munching on them.’

Hannah shares her thoughts on who’s responsible for the amount of salt in our food:

‘TV chefs need to take some responsibility for their influence, especially with the growing interest in shows like MasterChef. How about including a ‘create a tasty but healthy meal’ as one of the challenges? ‘Ultimately though it’s down to the food industry to lower the levels in the food we eat and down to us to let them know that we want less salt! But if the chefs/cooking programmes can prove that less salt doesn’t mean less taste it will help make customers more aware which will in turn help the food industry to lower the levels in the supermarket foods we buy.’

And John Ward is our commenter of the week, after sharing his experience of buying a suit in 1965 when our suit buying guide was published in Which? magazine:

‘I remember that article in Which? magazine – it was the month I started work in an office. My parents had bought me a rather boring grey suit – off the peg, not tailor-made, for interviews and formal occasions. I wore it for a short time until I realised that at my age and level in the organisation did not justify wearing a suit every day so I soon bought a decent jacket and a couple of pairs of dark trousers. ‘As soon as I could afford to, however, I bought a rather natty two-piece made-to-measure suit in one of the high street tailors but I cannot now remember how much I paid for it. There were over a dozen tailors and outfitters in our north London shopping centre and most of them did ready-made and tailored suits, the latter requiring a long session for initial measuring and cloth selection followed fortnightly intervals by a preliminary fitting and then a final fitting. ‘I remember the postcard that arrived saying “We thank you for your esteemed instructions and respectfully beg to inform you that your tailor-made suit is now in your local branch. We should be pleased if you would kindly arrange to attend for a fitting at your earliest convenience. Assuring you of our best attention at all times we present our compliments and trust that our service will meet with your entire satisfaction”.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).