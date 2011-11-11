This week in comments – meals, mobiles & moving abroad

Is mobile insurance worth the paper it’s printed on? How do you avoid wasting food? And would you consider moving abroad for good? You’ve talking about these topics and more this week.

#Riots and social networks

Would you support a social network blackout to stem the spread of riots? Rip wouldn’t:

‘It should not be possible to allow people to communicate only pleasant positive happy-clappy messages that the authorities of the day agree with, otherwise nothing would ever change.’

Lombear also thinks it would be ‘insanity’ to close down social networks:

‘The poll tax riots [insert all other riots before 2005 here] happened without social networks – don’t see how stopping someone tweeting will make a difference. If they claim it would make it harder to organise then, in reality, they would need to turn the whole internet off!’

Charlotte Slayford creates a spreadsheet to plan for her Christmas present shopping every year. John Ward isn’t quite as organised:

‘Oh Charlotte! You are so organised and resourceful [just as one would expect any Which? staffer to be of course]. The rest of us out here in consumer-land just muddle along without spreadsheets and voucher codes, wrap something up in some fancy paper and sticky tape, and hope we haven’t forgotten what it is and who it’s for when we come to label it. We wait until the last minute to make our online purchases in the hope of delaying the credit card repayment until February when there’s no Council tax to pay. ‘Obviously it’s not too early to wish you a wonderful yule and hope you get your gold, frankincense and myrrh [in that order, at the best prices, and from the right stores of course]. We Wish You a Merry Spreadsheet… and hope all your dreams come true in the New Year.’

Sophie Gilbert explains why she never wastes food:

‘I was brought up with a grandfather around who’d been a prisoner of war in Chechoslovakia in WWII. I was told often enough that if I’d been a prisoner myself I would have eaten everything on my plate down to the last grain of rice. I do, and I don’t give myself too big a plate. It’s a rare day when I chuck food out, and I don’t buy too much in the first place.’

Sereny Cowdy’s story of a woman who couldn’t claim on her mobile phone insurance because it was stolen from the top of her car while she was right next to it riled up James:

‘A mobile phone placed temporarily on YOUR car roof while you wrestle with the car keys, within two feet of YOU, is stolen by someone riding a bike is considered by some insurance clerk not to be in her possession – which part of her possession was it not in? It was on HER car and I would consider that to be in HER POSSESSION. Sorry for the capitalisation but I would definitely fight that particular insurance company tooth and nail.’

But Mikhail disagreed and felt the insurance company was in the right:

‘I think that the person was very careless. Even if the phone was left on a seat of a locked car and then stolen, all insurance companies would reject the claim and they would be right, cars are easy to break in to. ‘I know it does not sound supportive, but from the legal point of view there is no difference from leaving a mobile phone unattended in a public place; even if the top of your car sounds more secure than a bar table in a night club.’

Emily recently switched to First Direct – she expresses her surprise at their customer service:

‘In the process of switching, I was required to call up the customer service line to finalise the setup of the account. When someone answered after just one ring I actually hung up in shock. ‘I called back later once I’d recovered, and found it to be a quick and pleasant experience dealing with the bank – which made a nice change.’

We’re giving our Comment of the Week to Chris, who shared his thoughts on staying in the UK:

‘There are lots of good things about Britain – sadly, one of the bad things is how little we actually know about what we do well, and what we don’t. Our obsession with money, old fashioned attitudes, and wealth divide are some of the bad things. They are the main ones that make me want to move somewhere more progressive and enlightened. But there are still plenty of good people here. And who wants to be stuck in a place with bad tea, no Yorkshire puddings, and no chance of rain? ‘I would have to come back sometimes, even if I moved abroad. That still doesn’t stop the urge though, with each Daily Mail headline, and government policy leading us further towards hatred and unhappiness.’

