Tesco’s new Price Promise automatically compares prices with its rivals, instantly giving you a coupon if your basket would’ve been cheaper elsewhere. Will it really help ease the strain on your supermarket shop?

This week Tesco launched its latest Price Promise; an at-till price comparison on your basket against Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

After our most recent supermarket survey found that only 27% of Which? members think Tesco is helping to ease the strain on their food budgets, will this scheme encourage you to give them your custom?

How does Tesco’s Price Promise work?

When you shop in a Tesco Extra, Superstore or Metro Store and purchase at least 10 different items (including one comparable product) you will automatically receive a Price Promise receipt showing you a price comparison against Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

If your basket would have been cheaper elsewhere, Tesco will give you a coupon for the difference on the spot. Online customers will receive their coupon via email within 24 hours. These coupons will expire in 28 days and are capped at £10.

You don’t need to go online

One of the biggest problems with these schemes is that they often rely on you entering your receipt details on the supermarket’s website. While I had some minor success with Asda’s Price Guarantee, I invariably misplaced my receipt or forgot to check altogether.

Tesco’s immediate at-till comparison will take the hassle out of comparing prices and claiming back the price difference.

Another bonus of Tesco’s scheme is that it covers both branded and own-brand goods, as well as special offers such as buy-one-get-one-free promotions.

Price it right first time

Is there a catch? Well, almost half of Tesco’s stores will not be included in the scheme. Of Tesco’s 3,054 stores in the UK, 1,487 are Tesco Express stores which aren’t participating in the Price Promise. The scheme also isn’t quite as generous as its double-the-difference price promise.

It does look like an improvement on previous schemes, but pricing products right in the first place would be a genuine commitment to helping consumers in these cash-strapped times.

Plus, if Tesco really wants to help shoppers compare prices, it should include clear and consistent unit prices to help us spot the best value products there and then. I want to be able to easily compare products for myself, based on my own preferences. I want Tesco to help me do that, not fill my wallet with coupons designed to tempt me into regularly shopping in its stores.

The Tesco Price Promise claims ‘you won’t lose out at Tesco’, but what have we got to gain other than coupons?