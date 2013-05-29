/ Money

Making money talk – we need more talking ATMs

The ability to access your cash whenever you want is something most of us take for granted. But what if you couldn’t see the ATMs on-screen instructions? The RNIB is here to talk talking cash machines.

Yes, you can make withdrawals over the branch counter, but what if it’s outside of banking hours? What if your bank is not within easy distance? And besides, just because you can’t see the ATM screen clearly, why should you have to live in the 1970s when the rest of us are enjoying modern convenience?

A solution is to introduce talking cash machines.

The UK’s behind with talking ATMs

Don’t be alarmed. Talking cash machines don’t blurt out the innermost secrets of your current account for all to hear. You don’t even have to answer it back. All you do is plug in your standard mobile or MP3 player headphones and follow the spoken instruction using the keypad to navigate through the options. What could be simpler?

In September 2011, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) launched our Make Money Talk campaign to encourage banks to install talking ATMs.

At that date the UK had around 64,000 cash machines, but only 69 talking ones. Compare that to the likes of the USA, with over 100,000 talking cash machines (or around one in three). In fact, the UK was way behind countries such as Australia, Canada, India and Turkey.

Banks start listening to calls for talking ATMs

Northern Bank was the first UK bank to introduce a talking ATM way back in 2005, and by September 2011 they had 57 of the UK’s 69 talking machines.

We were delighted when Barclays became the first of the so-called big five to roll out talking ATMs, when in November 2012 it switched on audio facilities in over 80% of its machines. The more alert amongst you will have noticed that the Co-operative Bank has now also begun to introduce them, and the likes of RBS, Lloyds and Nationwide have all announced that they will soon be following suit.

At RNIB we hear too many stories of people asking passing strangers to help them find and remove their cash. To limit the amount of times they visit their branch, many blind and partially sighted people have been withdrawing large sums and walking around with wads of notes about their person. By denying blind and partially-sighted people a simple convenience, like the ability to use an ATM, we force them to take these huge risks with their personal security.

So next time you speak to your bank or building society, please ask them when they will be introducing talking ATMs. Let’s put an end to this particular form of inequality.

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is by Steve Webb from the Royal National Institute of Blind People. All opinions expressed here are Steve’s own, not necessarily those of Which?

wavechange says:
29 May 2013

This has not been thought through. It might work with machines inside a branch of the bank but with outdoor machines it would not be long before someone put a matchstick in the headphone socket, preventing it from being used.

It would be better to use a simple, inexpensive device that pick up the message if held in close proximity to a marked point on the ATM. For those that carry around MP3 players, models could be developed to do the job.

Jane says:
29 May 2013

This is a great campaign and will bring independence to so many blind and partially sighted people. Being able to get cash out is something that most of us take for granted. I know talking ATM’s work in many other countries and it’s about time we had them in the UK as well.

william says:
29 May 2013

You’ve talked about helping blind or the partially sighted use ATM via voice instructions, but how do they then see enough on the screen to be able to push the right buttons? Not being in that category I’m finding it hard to see how this is a good thing and can only see negatives with cash points, as I mentioned above. Can you explain further please.

And while they’re looking to improve ATMs being over 6 foot tall the silly little button/arrows fixed to the side of the screen don’t actually line up with the options, making me almost get down on my knees to use them.

Figgerty says:
29 May 2013

If it works well in the US then I do not see why it should not work here.

I’m sure the banks will be able to provide a spoken guide to the buttons on the cash machine, if it’s required. Blind people are well able to use smart phones and tablets so a cash machine will be a doddle for them,

Steve Webb says:
29 May 2013

Hi Wavechange and William. Thank you for your comments.

I can assure you that the concept of talking ATM’s has been very well thought through and is a standard “addition” to cash machines in many countries across the globe. To make this happen RNIB worked closely with the ATM manufacturers, software developers, innovators, the banks and building societies and trade bodies. The idea to use a simple, inexpensive device that picks up a message if held in close proximity to a marked point on the ATM which can be relayed back to offer speech though an MP3 player is not something that is currently in development. So to introduce it would be a very lengthy, time consuming and expensive process with no guarantee of delivery at the end. Blind and partially sighted people need – deserve – talking ATM’s now and the simple use of headphones is tried, tested and available. The UK has really dragged its heels. And besides, the incidences of the kind of vandalism to which you refer are actually quite low. In addition, where will blind and partially sighted people go for their MP3 player? Headphones are relatively cheap and many banks will be giving them away free to their blind and partially sighted customers, I don’t think that would be the case for MP3 players.

To answer William’s question, all ATM keypads have a bobble on the 5 key which allows blind and partially sighted users to identify it and navigate around the rest of the keys which are always laid out in a standard 1 to zero format. The enter, clear and cancel keys also have tactile symbols that are universal. The headphone sockets are easy to identify as they protrude from the clean face of the machine and are accompanied by a tactile headphones symbol. Once the customer has plugged in their phones they will hear a welcome message and instructions on how to use the machine. If the customer is familiar with the machine they can cancel the instructions at anytime and begin their transaction using the keypad. For example the voice in your ear will ask you to press 1 for a cash withdrawal, 2 for a balance enquiry, 3 for PIN services and so on. If you want to withdraw cash the machine will either ask you to directly enter the amount you want to withdraw, or go through a list of options (press 1 for £10, 2 for £20 etc) In short the ATM voices all the options that would be visible on the screen. What could be easier?

I apologise that I only had a limited amount of space to explain the concept but I hope that I have managed to answer your questions.
Kind Regards

Steve

william says:
29 May 2013

Thank you

wavechange says:
29 May 2013

Thanks Steve. The fact that the headphone socket is facing downwards certainly helps because some foreign objects will fall out.

I appreciate the needs of the blind and partially sighted, and regularly repair disability aids for a friend’s father who is nearly blind.

wavechange says:
29 May 2013

We recently discussed ATMs that charge fees for transactions: https://conversation.which.co.uk/money/fee-paying-cash-machine-cashpoint-charge/

It would be good if new ones were ‘talking’ machines and those registered blind could use them free of charge.

Brian says:
29 May 2013

This may work, but it needs to be well thought out some more ,as it may work for indoor ATMs not sure about outside ones as they are more at risk of someone putting a matchstick in the headphone socket or my other worry would be if someone came up behind me & took my earphones & can listen to what I was typing in like PIN numbers etc,as it stands some of the outside ATMs need a good clean including the screen or even being vandalised these are my worries ,but needs to be thought out some more but it is a really good idea

Steve Webb says:
29 May 2013

Hi Brian

The ATM will never voice your PIN you will just hear a series of beeps the same as any other user.

Hi again Wavechange

You raise a good point. The banks will all be offering free to use machines. Some independent providers will be offering a mixture of free to use and chargable machines but only where there is a clear business case for not being able to offer a free to use ATM. In any event each machine will clearly announce that it will charge and the amount charged before you choose to enter into a transaction.

RNIB are working with banks and other companies to create ATM locators that will be accessible to blind and partially sighted people and let them know where their nearest talking ATM is and even whether it is a free to use or charging machine.

Hope that helps.

Steve

wavechange says:
29 May 2013

Thanks again Steve. It’s great to have some feedback and information in addition to what is in the introduction.

Steve Webb says:
30 May 2013

Apologies Brian,

I meant to add that no ATM’s are fitted with loud speakers so if for whatever reason your earphones do become unplugged during a transaction no one will be able to hear a thing.

If you are particularly concerned the RNIB website offers advice on safety for blind and partially sighted people when using an ATM

http://www.rnib.org.uk/livingwithsightloss/yourmoney/advice/Pages/cash-machine-safety-advice.aspx

Steve

Thelma Adshead says:
30 May 2013

I do hope more Banks install the talking ATMs, preferably within the bank, I always use an internal ones for security. I also hope the Banks will hold training sessions for Blind people to become familiar with the new ATMs, I can imagine the frustration to the user and also to other people while we try our hand at the new machines. By the way I’ve been registered Blind for 20+ years, and i’m Secretary of The Visionaries Blind & Vision Impaired self-help group from Leigh Lanc’s. visit us at http://www.visionvip.net

Thelma

Steve Webb says:
14 June 2013

If anybody would like to help support the RNIB campaign to encourage the banks to introduce talking ATM’s and make their services accessible to blind and partially sighted people.

Barclays Talking ATM’s have been nominated for a Technology 4 Good award

The vote is public (please see above link) and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on July 4. Please vote and tweet the following #T4GBarclays. Apparently it’s not just on the number of votes but also on how well each nominee has rallied their support using the hash-tag. It’s another great opportunity to raise the profile of the Make Money Talk campaign and force change.

Thanks

Steve

