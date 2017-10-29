/ Money

What’s stopping you switching your current account?

41
switching
Profile photo of Joe Elvin Joe Elvin Online Writer
Comments 41

Banks are bending further backwards than ever to try to bring in new current account customers, but switching apathy is growing stronger. So, what’s preventing you from making the change?

Only 57,779 customers used the Current Account Switch Service in September, which is an all-time low.

That’s despite a number of banks offering three-figure switching incentives, and a nationwide advertising campaign explaining how simple the process is.

Previous Which? research suggests lots of people aren’t satisfied with their current account, but the difference between the best and worst accounts is eye-catching.

Bank switching incentives

Both Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank are attempting to lure new customers with £250 – the biggest switching incentive on the market.

That could pay for a significant chunk of your Christmas celebrations, but previous incentives of up to £200 haven’t stopped switching figures dropping. So how big does the incentive need to be before you consider making the move?

How much would a bank need to offer as an incentive to persuade you to switch?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Our guide on switching your bank account lists the best incentives on the market.

How to beat inflation with current accounts

Current accounts have been offering interest rates that beat traditional savings accounts or cash Isas for some time.

You can earn up to 5% AER on in-credit balances, while many accounts offer cashback on spending.

Earlier this month, we reported on current accounts that offer retail discounts, too – there are plenty of rewards available for those who choose a great account.

So, what’s stopping you from switching banks? Are you worried it’s too complicated? Do you think it makes no difference who you bank with? Or are you already delighted with your current account? What incentives, besides cash, would persuade you to swap?

Comments
41
Guest
bishbut says:
29 October 2017

Switched once before now I am happy with bank I switched to so why should again ? the incentives do not tempt me I could end up with a worse bank Something for nothing syndrome runs some peoples lives

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alfa says:
29 October 2017

I last switched in 1989 when First Direct started up. I have been very happy there so why would I want to switch?

Now, if FD would like to give loyalty bonuses to their long-standing customers……………. 🤑🤑🤑

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Ian says:
29 October 2017

error

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ian says:
29 October 2017

It took me thirty years to learn my current current account number.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Brian in Westley says:
29 October 2017

I switched to Lloyds in 1978 because they had more cash dispensers than Barclays! Have had no problems with them, and see no point in switching – especially as their platinum account includes world wide travel insurance which is much cheaper than I can get for me and my wife elsewhere.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 October 2017

Why should I switch ?? Apart from closing down my local branch and a 10 mile drive as they are no other choices anyway in a small village I see absolutely no point in doing so. I dont like being patronised like a child with “offers ” it sounds just like American advertising Keep smoking those Havana cigars big boys . “speak ” . I am no Lemming . By the way just been informed by email , maybe a plus for “Brexiters ” . The EU has decided to keep on supporting big banks on the premise –too BIG to FAIL . Yes thats right The EU Commission has made big bank exectutives very happy on Tuesday by abandoning its multi-year pledge to break up -too big to fail lenders they will NOT have to split their retail units from the very risky investment banking arms . Just in time for another banking collapse coming up in the future . And the UK ? The poor pay for big bank losses not the City.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
29 October 2017

I’m quite satisfied with my current account. I would consider switching, or opening another account, if long-term incentives were offered and the bank were known for reliability and good service, and had a local branch. But if someone offers me £250, I wonder why, and who is going to pay for it; possibly I will long term.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alfa says:
30 October 2017

@ldeitz Hi Lauren,

I have just checked customer satisfaction for banking:
http://www.which.co.uk/money/banking/bank-accounts/guides/best-and-worst-banks

First Direct gets 3 out of 5 for Service in branch.

First Direct does not have any branches so is misleading and probably brings down their Customer Score.

It is not obvious whether n/a stands for not applicable or (info) not available. As Dealing with queries and complaints has a lot of n/a, it suggests (info) not available.

The questionnaire people are asked to fill in also needs to be able to reflect this.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Lauren Deitz says:
2 November 2017

Hi @alfa, sorry for not getting back to you sooner – it’s been a busy week!

I’ve had a chat with the lead researcher on this and First Direct is an odd one as technically it’s part of HSBC and therefore customers can use HSBC branches. However, they have taken your point and have raised this with the survey team for consideration when carrying out the next batch of research.

Which? style is to use n/a for not applicable in tables, in our surveys we need at least 30 responses for a rating to be given.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alfa says:
2 November 2017

Hi @ldeitz,

Thanks for following this up. AFAIK, we cannot discuss our First Direct accounts with HSBC.

We can use their facilities for paying in cheques, free use of cash machines and arrange to withdraw money but I think that is about it, at least that is all I have done with HSBC in 28 years.

It would be very helpful when displaying surveys to state the number of people figures are based on.

Just out of interest, cheques is highlighted as an incorrect spelling. A right-click suggests I change it to quenches, squelches or quiches !!! 🙂

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Lauren Deitz says:
2 November 2017

It was a sample of 5,041 people – it does have it in the article but I can let Chiara know that it might need to be clearer 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
2 November 2017

The associated article does say “Customer scores are based on a survey of an online panel of respondents from the general public who were invited to take part in the bank account customer satisfaction survey during March 2017. The final sample size was 5,041..

As Which? has more than 30 000 Connect Members whom they regularly poll on some matters. and who are members of the general public, were these the ones surveyed, or did they use a commercial polling organisation? We have seen instances in the past of Populus being used, which say “We are the online community that allows you to earn £s in return for your time completing surveys. As a member you will be financially rewarded for participating ….”I’d prefer to see people respond to a survey because they want to contribute, not because they will be paid to say something (that may not be heartfelt).

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alfa says:
2 November 2017

Hi @ldeitz,

I would like to see how the 5041 people are spread in the table with a column in the actual table stating the number of people each score is based on to give the scores more meaning. A recent example is where Zen ISP scored highly but was probably only based on a small number of people.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
duncan lucas says:
2 November 2017

Your right malcolm , sadly this “innovation ” has been in business for decades . Started off with a £2 enumeration for “going upstairs and completing a survey ” its progressed since then . Just a month or so ago I said I got a letter from a local female to post positively on a certain well known subject on a very well known social media . It wasn’t altruistic I found out she was making money out of every “mug ” that did as she said . When I posted it here I got marked down because I told the truth here on Which. By the way madam thanks for including your name+address I will “watch out ” for you. I was also contacted by a London polling surveyor in London who wanted me to answer questions on a regional basis . its well advertised on the US web – make money -do surveys -more you do bigger the $$$ .Ratings can be bought as well as WEB ratings some got caught out in the USA doing it.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
31 October 2017

I have been with the same bank for nearly 50 years and on the very rare occasion that there is been a problem it has been dealt with very promptly. I know people who do have hassles with their bank, so I am not planning to switch any time soon.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
31 October 2017

Banks, like many institutions, are like the proverbial broom you’ve had for 30 years – it has only had 4 new handles and 5 new heads. Organisations are not what they were 50 years ago; they change for the better or worse, or stay similar. We need to assess them as they are behaving today and, if they do change for the worse, be prepared to move. But if they do what we want, and please us, why change?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
duncan lucas says:
31 October 2017

In reference to banks (big banks ) the EU has announced it is considering setting up its own “IMF ” type bank for European use. The commission is checking into it and feasibility studies look not bad. This has been brought about by differences in strategy in relation to European countries notably Greece. There are one or two detractors but they are the “usual suspects ” . What with the petro-Yuan and now this the USA won’t be a “happy bunny ” –sanctions — due anytime soon.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Maxine Chivers says:
31 October 2017

When I was at university I got bank accounts with Lloyd’s Bank and HSBC Bank. One gave me £40 and the other one gave me £30. I read that First Direct was offering 8% interest for its regular saver so I got rid of my Lloyd’s Bank Account. For one year I had the 8% and then the next 6% interest regular saver. I got rid of my HSBC Bank Account and got an account with Halifax Bank for the monthly reward. Now I have a regular saver with Nationwide the place I had my mortgage.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
William Read says:
31 October 2017

I have had numerous problems with Nationwide, despite it being a Recommended Provider. But I will not switch until I am 100% certain that the new provider will transfer my overdraft facility that I have earned with Nationwide; the organisations I have approached are very coy on this point, and are reluctant to commit themselves.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
George says:
3 November 2017

Personally I dont switch because I soon to take a morgage and dont want it to affect my credit score and affordabillity.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jill Thomas says:
4 November 2017

We use Handelsbanken – their service is second to none and totally personal – no call centres just people who care – worth every penny but not expensive

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 November 2017

You actually have a point Jill that bank is different and run by a banker with his own ideas unusual in this day+age.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Josquine says:
4 November 2017

Don’t assume that everyone is going to use your current account switch service! I didn’t – but I switched a few months ago!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michael Porter says:
4 November 2017

I’ve been with NatWest since 1968 (when it was the National Provincial Bank). I appreciate that the current incarnation is not the organisation I signed up with, but in all that time I have moved branch several times, taken personal loans, run overdrafts and had multiple direct debits and standing orders. I do not recall a single error and they have always complied with my requests. I have no reason to switch from a bank that has supported me all my adult life and yet I have heard many horror stories about others’ experiences with NatWest. It seems to me that if a relationship works for you, why would you want to end it?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tom says:
4 November 2017

The financial incentives usually have a sting in its tail like 5% on everything you spend from your current account “except for X,Y, & Z (in small print) or 5% up to so much then it drops to 3% then 1% (also in small print). or free travel insurance except if you are over 50.
A simple straightforward benefit with no ifs and buts would help encourage me to change my bank account.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
malcolm r says:
4 November 2017

The question is, why would a bank want to give you a cash benefit to change to them, if they were not going to make money out of you in some way? Nothing (well, rarely) is free.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
4 November 2017

Banks have offered incentives to students for years. I presume it still happens. Railcards were popular but some of the offers were more generous.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Ward says:
5 November 2017

Helping people financially at the outset of their adult lives makes sense commercially but an incentive for switching where there is no likelihood of additional profitable business would be anathema to a banker.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Fiona says:
4 November 2017

Describing a situation in which there is little to no choice for people in whom to bank with locally as apathy is insulting to all those involved. The ability to switch banks is only meaningful when all the banks have branches in every town. With the level of branch closures, some towns are left with a single branch of a single bank, if any. At the rate other banks’ branches are closing in my area, it is impossible to know which other bank to switch to since it is so uncertain which will still have a branch in a year’s time.
I recently spoke with a woman whose branch was closed, so she changed to another bank, then she was forced into a new bank again when one of the majors (Lloyds?) split up its personal banking. She’s sick of moving banks. Another woman joined the conversation and told us of her work as a care assistant in a care home, in which she had to assist her elderly charges to the bank branch for them to withdraw their money, a task that now takes the form of an hours long expedition by mini-bus from the care home to another town.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
malcolm r says:
4 November 2017

This might help – banks with the greatest number of branches (top 4 are Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC and Santander). It does not mention the Post Office where basic bank facilities are provided for those with personal accounts elsewhere – 11500 branches.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/386938/uk-banks-branches-number/
https://www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-banking-services

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Gordon says:
4 November 2017

It is really depressing that ‘so called’ competition means that people who are basically happy with the service they get are actually penalised for their loyalty/apathy. As with many previous responders I am happy with my long term provider (Nationwide in my case – good mortgage, good service & 20+ years of “doing the job”). However my solution, albeit a real hassle, is to have a second current account fulfilling the minimum basic qualifications ( 2 DD’s & £500/month) which I can change every 12 months to the best current deal while leaving my main account where it is. Unfortunately this just further penalises the people who do not switch who are paying for the rest of us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Christopher Aitchison-Knight says:
5 November 2017

I’ve switched banks but the problem is that many companies still ignore the direct debit change notifications. They then claim that it’s down to the account holder to make the switch and that they “don’t recognise” this service. Mainly mobile phone companies that act badly with this

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Paul Martin says:
5 November 2017

I deal with several banks. As a personal customer I use Nationwide and First Direct andf have a Co-op credit card. I have had a Co-op business account.
If you like phone banking First Direct are the specialists and a particular advantage lies with them if you want banking for the elderly or people who don’t use computers. Try to overlook the fact that they are owned by the rather nasty HSBC.
Nationwide does everything better than everyone else except they don’t offer business accounts or ones suitable for not-for-profits.
I am a Treasurer/Membership Secretary for two not-for-profit organisations that use Barclays and Unity Trust. Unity Trust, whom you have probably never heard of, are a bit like the Co-op – well-meaning but not very efficient. Barclays. What do we say about Barclays? They are much better than four years ago and they are trying. Their website is much improved. They even have some branches that might not be too far away.
And yes, I have banked with NatWest (utterly infuriating) and have heard too many nightmare stories about Santander to bother with them.
Get the picture? And Which? wonders why people don’t switch accounts? Simple, really. If you want to ruin your day, spend it dealing with a bank. Unless you are just the right kind of customer, i.e. you earn and spend money like water, few will really want your business or offer what you want, as opposed to what they want to give you.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Brian says:
7 November 2017

Opened my first bank a/c in 1972, still with them. Why change if you have no problems. £1000 would not make me change and I am living on a small pension, £5000, now that is worth thinking about.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
MB says:
7 November 2017

It really is so easy to set up a new bank account and a couple of direct debits (£1 each), and then switch that account to another bank paying a switch bonus. Repeat this for all banks paying a bonus. The plus is that most banks have regular saver accounts paying up to 5% interest, better than most saving accounts.
For accounts requiring a monthly deposit, just shuffle the same sum around the banks during the month.
After getting the bonus, minimise or close accounts as you wish.
I respect the views of those who can’t be bothered. To me it’s a tablet game when nothing’s on TV.
They make the rules, you play, they pay.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Word Legs says:
7 November 2017

Doesn’t it affect your credit rating if you keep switching?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
bishbut says:
8 November 2017

Credit ratings have now got too important for many people and companies The ease of getting credit is responsible for this When credit was hard to get these credit rating firms were seldom heard of now they run everyone lives it seems Did they exist years ago??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2017

Sorry to say Bishbut but credit rating firms have existed long before computers but it was computers that gave them so much power. I have repaired equipment in several decades ago , secretive and hidden , sometimes hard to access . Even then some people found out what they were and tried to attack them . The public is more compliant now . One could only be accessed via a two man lift then it was double reinforced glass screen and I had to show my pass card and was checked out first. Your absolutely right they have grown too powerful but that equals the banking system as well . Not long now to a paperless (money ) society then HMG +banks have us all under total control.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
bishbut says:
8 November 2017

I thought thy existed but I had never heard of them or had to make use of them in years past now they control all our lives or so it seems

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alfa says:
8 November 2017

Many years ago, when the only office equipment was a telephone, typewriter and fax machine, I temped for a company that arranged finance for vehicles. I had to phone another company and ask for a ‘search, voters and written confirmation’ for the applicant. I then had to wait for a fax that could show all sorts of info.

‘Voters’ confirmed the applicant lived at the given address. All previous loans and HP was listed and whether the applicant had defaulted on any previous loan. All loans at the given address was also listed and I can’t remember the details now, but if the applicant had moved, they seemed to know about it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Ward says:
8 November 2017

I think harvesting personal data has gone on for a very long time. Innocent activities like enrolling children in the local newspaper’s juniors’ club brought forth offers and promotions. Sending off the jam jar labels for a golly badge provided useful information. In those days it was probably all on card index and fairly unmanageable, and the level of access was fairly well restricted to just the staff in the office. As Duncan says, computers have changed everything. Data can be hacked and then it can be mined and sold. Sometimes the data-keepers themselves are responsible for its dissemination – do they always diligently and conscientiously honour the preferences customers state for use of their personal information? I am sure the tick boxes to disallow it are conveniently ignored and they are frequently cast in a double negatives to make it confusing for people.

My policy has always been to give the bare minimum of information necessary to transact the business in question. I don’t need to give my age to buy something on line or even to give my telephone number so I don’t. I can’t prove this is why – touch wood – we are rarely pestered or entrapped but it might have something to do with it.

With respect to this particular Conversation, a number of large-scale money losses have occurred during house purchases when the final balance payment has had to be transferred to the solicitor or conveyancer and the seller has received a mysterious intervention requesting redirection the money to a different account. In the first place I don’t think such big-money transfers should be encouraged – or even permitted – until there is far more security in the process, and secondly I do not know why there is not more follow-up of these crimes as I am convinced there must be some inside work at the firm enabling such action to take place. Any legal firm with inadequate security protection for their clients’ data and casework should automatically be held liable for any consequences of a data breach.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions