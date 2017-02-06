Do you have any tips to help students save and reduce waste?

National Student Money Week (or NSMW, whichever you prefer) is an opportunity for money advisers to connect with students about a particular theme to do with cash (or lack of it). So here’s Ani Bailey of National Student Money Advisers to explain more about this initiative…

NSMW was set up seven years ago by NASMA (National Student Money Advisers) to highlight a certain financial concern that students face whilst studying and in a way that is engaging and promotes discussion.

This year, NASMA’s focus is ‘Waste Not, Want Not’, and is aiming to raise awareness about food waste, sustainability, upcycling and recycling.

But this year’s theme isn’t necessarily exclusive to students. In fact, it could well be that reducing waste, limiting want and saving money are all part of your mantra too…

Waste and want

This week, universities will be hosting clothes swap shops, aiming to encourage recycling and upcycling rather than buying brand new.

We will be running a swishing and swapping event in the Student Services Centre all week! #NSMW17 pic.twitter.com/DBZS8gP5n3 — Surrey Student (@SurreyStudent) 6 February 2017

Offering help and advice for students to grow their own veg from seed and channel their inner gardeners. As well as the running of food banks for students to donate to and cut down on waste.

Students will also be encouraged to show off their talents at using leftovers to make a delicious meal, and taste-testing competitions will see if anyone is savvy enough to spot the difference between branded and unbranded foods…

Join us in RHB Reception Mon, Tues and Thurs this week for #NSMW17. More info in the Student Centre. @blackbullion @GoldsmithsUoL pic.twitter.com/1ap7qmAaeD — Rocchi Acierno (@mltiuk) 6 February 2017

All of these activities will be aiming to raise awareness to the many ways you can save money and cut down on waste.

And some of these handy tips and tricks shared this week will probably be mantras well practiced the Which? Conversation community too.

In addition to thinking about how certain things like reducing food waste and upcycling old clothes can help save money, we also want students to also get involved in the broader issue of recycling and sustainability within their local communities too.

Communities working together

Through communities such as Which? Conversation, as well as all the social networks well used by students, we want to encourage students to connect and share ideas and tips to improve their financial situation.

So as it’s National Student Money Saving Week, we want to know what your tips and tricks are for students to reduce waste and save money? Do you have any clever hacks that help you to cut back and save?

