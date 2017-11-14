Isn’t it time Scotland starts regulating claims companies?

Unlike in England and Wales, claims management companies aren’t regulated in Scotland. So isn’t it time that this regulation gap is sorted out?

Claims Management Companies (CMCs) have gained themselves a pretty poor reputation. These firms are often found touting for business by offering to help you claim for something like mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance, where they invariably pocket high charges which eat into any compensation you’re entitled to.

But as Westminster looks to introduce tougher rules for CMCs next year, we want to see more done to make sure Scottish consumers are also adequately protected.

Addressing the ‘regulation gap’

I gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee today on the regulation of CMCs in Scotland. Using our research into the harmful practices of CMCs, including cold calling and high charges, I highlighted the need for the Scottish Government to act urgently to mirror new rules coming into force in England and Wales.

The current situation, where consumers pay high charges to CMCs for what might be a small amount of work to progress a claim, is unacceptable. We want to see fewer people using CMCs to the extent they do today and are extremely supportive of measures, such as a cap on charges, to reduce the costs to consumers of using CMCs.

With average commission rates of 25% to 30% commission, combined with widespread nuisance calling there is a strong argument for greater regulation. And with 41% of people we surveyed in Scotland saying that they’d felt intimidated by such calls, it’s clear that this is an issue that needs urgent attention.

It’s only through tougher rules and robust regulation that consumers will be properly protected from these poor practices. Worryingly, unlike in England and Wales, CMCs in Scotland are currently not regulated at all.

This ‘regulation gap’ risks Scotland becoming increasingly attractive to CMCs, leaving Scottish consumers open to harmful practices. The new rules set to be introduced in England and Wales next year risk driving CMCs to Scotland in order to benefit from the lack of regulation.

Consistent rules for CMC activity will help limit confusion for consumers – who will be confident that any cold calls received are from illegitimate firms – and limit the opportunity for CMCs to profit from discrepancies in regulation.

What needs to be done?

Addressing the regulation gap means mirroring the tough rules in England and Wales either through the Civil Litigation Bill passing through Holyrood or the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill passing through Westminster.

The Scottish Government must act now to ensure that Scottish consumers enjoy the same protections as their English and Welsh counterparts. Both Bills present an important opportunity to significantly reduce the harm caused by CMCs and empower consumers to claim redress for themselves, without having to pay high fees and charges for CMC services.

Ultimately, regulation would mean all consumers are adequately protected and, empowering them to claim redress for themselves and ensure that more consumers are able to keep all the money owed to them.

What do you think should be done about the regulation gap? Is it right that Scottish consumers are more at risk of harmful practices from CMCs? Have you used a CMC to handle a claim for you before?