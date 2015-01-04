/ Money

Scam watch: PPI refund scam

A cold-calling scam that involves you buying Ukash vouchers is catching people unawares. Here’s how one Which? member was unfortunately caught out.

Caller to the Which? Money Helpline: I was called by a company claiming to be the OFT, saying that I was owed a PPI refund plus other monies. The caller said that there were cheques ready for dispatch.

I was never asked for bank details, but the caller told me I was entitled to a total of £5,000 – including compensation from the government because of the time it had taken to resolve the issue.

I was asked to purchase Ukash ‘vouchers’ to cover the cost of the cheques, so I bought two at £500 each, which the caller said I could keep until the cheques had cleared.

I was asked to give both Ukash code numbers to the caller, which I did, but no cheques have arrived.

What we say on PPI refund scam

The Which? Money Helpline has received a few calls about this scam. Unfortunately, your cheques will never appear, as the Office of Fair Trading has now been closed, and did not award compensation for mis-sold PPI or any other financial matter when it did exist.

Cash transfers made through electronic vouchers are impossible to trace or recover. Ukash payments are processed when you hand over your unique code to a third party, so giving this to a cold-caller is the same as giving away the money.

Be aware that Ukash payments don’t have a credit element to them either, so unfortunately there’s no scope to reclaim the money using protection schemes such as Section 75 or chargeback.

Have you been a victim of this scam or a similar one? Do you have any tips for spotting a scam call offering a PPI refund?

Guest
pauline king says:
20 January 2017

IHave had calls from so called central london county court telling me i have 4,300 in PPI from halifax to be delivered to my house, all i have to do is get 215 pounds worth of itune vouchers. This defernetley is a SCAM PLEASE BE AWARE there number is 02081230501

Guest
Ben says:
13 February 2017

I had the same call today from 02032393919. This is a scam

Guest
David says:
13 February 2017

Same number 02032393919 with a cheque of £5500 waiting for me from Central London Count Court, to be delivered by Steve McClain, the Local Dispatch Officer. I was to purchase iTunes gift cards totalling £275.00 Total SCAM.

Guest
michelle casserley says:
29 March 2017

ROGER from CHARGE BACK CLAIMS at 02071930551 ext 80301 says will meet today with a cheqhe and cash in return we have to pay commission 320.00 on an ITunes card I have had to stop my partner from doing this TODAY why isn’t some thing being done when they have the number

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
29 March 2017

David+Michelle- “Chargeback is NOT a legally enforceable scheme and contrary to what you are told -you can DIY ! At present it is not illegal to advertise this sort of transaction , I cannot post what I really think due to legal restrictions.

Guest
Sue Kerbey says:
29 March 2017

I have just had a call from 02071930551 telling me they had a cheque in my name re a chargeback claim. Between us my husband and I dismissed their call pretty quickly as we don’t trust anyone offering us money we don’t now about. Thank goodness we did this as when I googled the number the report here with the exact same number came up to confirm that this was indeed a scam.

Guest
chris says:
18 April 2017

I had a call today from David Rodgers wanting £380 ITune vouchers for £4.250 PPI I can have cash or cheque his telephone number is 03300270087the 2nd time in 4days. the other 1 was Christy Clark from financial claims dept, 03300271017 both for same amount but the 2nd 1 will deliver the money when I have checked it and am satisfied, then I have to call her to pay the £380 both are scams but not sure what the 2nd 1 achieves

Guest
George says:
26 April 2017

Also had David Rodgers same number also previous number given as 01214680945 on the phone after being called re PPI claim £3750 waiting to be sent to me, the same day cash or cheque, just pay 10% fee £375 via Itunes card after I had received the money and checked it, when asked for details to be sent to via post he kept on saying I was not giving any bank details so it was safe but why would I want Itunes card for £375

Guest
julia wren says:
22 May 2017

Had a David Thomas from Financial Conductor Charity about P.P.I. Claim rewarded £3750. Fedex driver will deliver cash and I am to pay him £375 in i-Tune cards. I have to phone him back on 0121-468-0945. The loan from Lloyds has already had P.P.I paid on it so I am smelling a rat.

