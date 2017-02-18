Scam watch: fake bailiff ruse

A member fell victim to someone posing as a bailiff who pressured her into ‘settling out of court’ over non-payment of a bill that she had already refuted. Has it happened to you?

Member Laura Ivermee told us:

‘Last year, I ran an advert for my graphic design company in a publication. We verbally agreed it would be a one-off advert.

‘Six months later, the publication contacted me, arguing that I had agreed to run two adverts six months apart.

‘It told me it would send the recording of me agreeing to this, but nothing arrived so I forgot about it.

‘Some time after, a court bailiff contacted me and said the company was suing me for non-payment, supposedly for an advert in 12 issues that I had agreed to – at £299 per month.

‘He told me that he was on his way to serve the papers, I’d have to pay another £1,100 if he did so, and he had the authority to seize goods if I failed to pay.

‘I was pressured into settling out of court for £3,200, as this would allow me to make a counterclaim.

‘When the court documents to support this counterclaim didn’t show up, I contacted the courts, which had no details of this case. It was all a very well-run scam.’