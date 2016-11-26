/ Home & Energy, Money

What you told us about your scam experiences

20
Scams campaign logo
Profile photo of Neena Bhati Neena Bhati Campaigns Manager
Comments 20

The Which? scams story reporting tool has been running for little over two weeks. With well over 30,000 people contacting us, it’s clear there are many more still to come. Have you got a scam story to share?

It can be a harrowing experience getting caught out by a scam. Often it leaves victims unable to speak to friends and family about it and unable to come forward and report the crime – in fact only 5% of all fraud in the UK is reported to the police. This is one of the key reasons why understanding the true scale of scams and the impact it has on victims is a big challenge.

So you could say that the response we’ve had since launching our online scams story reporting tool. We weren’t expecting so many people from every corner of the UK to tell us their views and experiences of losing money in a bank transfer scam.

What you told us

We’ve heard about incredibly sophisticated scams, where consumers couldn’t have ever been expected to know they were being targeted by criminals.

More than 650 people have told us about losing over £5.5m to bank transfer scams, with most people losing on average £1,200. Nearly half of those (48%) who said they had suffered a bank transfer scam have been unable to recover any money.

But these figures are just the tip of the iceberg, the tool has only be running for a little over three weeks now.

We heard stories of how some people had made purchases for goods and services online – in good faith – that never turned up.

Others lost thousands of pounds thinking that they were paying a legitimate invoice for contracted work to their home and others had lost their dream of owning their own home when transferring their savings to what they though was their solicitor and not realising the bank details had been tampered with.

A high number of individuals had been convinced into moving their life savings into a ‘safe account’ to protect their money, when in fact criminals had phoned the victim and posed as the bank’s fraud team.

It’s not surprising then that many people told us that they were now fearful of making online payments and that they had lost faith that the system would protect them.

What’s next?

We’ve submitted your stories to the financial regulators as they’re keen to hear directly from consumers as they investigate the problem of bank transfer fraud.

We hope that your personal experiences help the regulators to take meaningful action to protect all consumers from this growing crime.


We’re keeping the scams story sharing tool live until the end of the year, if you have something to share then you can share it with us here.

So tell us, what would you like the regulators to do to take action on scams?

Comments
20
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

Get the telecoms companies to disconnect telephone calls immediately one party tries to end a phone call.

This would put a stop to scammers still being on the line when victims think they are calling their banks.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of tytalus
Member
tytalus says:
27 November 2016

BT already does this, terminating a call, even if the initiator try’s to keep the line open. Looks like it’s between 2s and 10s, as opposed to the 2-3 minutes that it used to be.

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/technology-science/technology/bt-declares-war-phone-scammers-6767943

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
26 November 2016

I suspect the really worrying aspect of the entire Scam field these days is that Scams have become extremely subtle and – probably of most concern – are increasingly using bank insiders to facilitate their success.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

If fraud was properly investigated, insiders might actually get caught as patterns emerge.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
26 November 2016

I suspect the banks often don’t prosecute to avoid the bad publicity.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

Which is better, the public suspecting insider fraud, or hearing the bank has uncovered dodgy staff and dealt with them?

Openness and bad publicity might even earn them more respect in the long run.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
26 November 2016

We cannot have openness for commercial confidentiality reasons. I well remember how long it took for banks to admit that it was possible for money to disappear from customers’ accounts without them withdrawing it.

I value honesty in the commercial world.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

Make the receiving bank of fraud responsible for instigating a fraud enquiry, and make the police carry out a proper investigation.

Money from fraud has gone somewhere. It needs to be recovered and scammers prosecuted. In many cases of fraud, the banks and police seem to be doing absolutely nothing so victims have no chance of recovering their money.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

When you suspect you are talking to a scammer on the phone, you should be able to dial a number that either listens to or records your conversation and at the same time traces the call.

We need to stop scammers and it is time more tools were put in place to give us the power to feel we can make a difference.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 November 2016

Not far away in your first statement Alfa that facility is already available in the good ,old US of A –for a price . Your right the talking is over its action that counts .

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

We need that facility here as well Duncan. How does it work in the US and why does it cost?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
26 November 2016

There is a ‘Record’ button on my handset which I can press to record the conversation during a call. BT4600 Advanced Call Blocker phone and answer machine [twin digital electronic cordless telephone (DECT)]. John Lewis price today £51.99.

Call tracing can only be done by the telecom service provider, of course, but discovering a call comes from somewhere in Asia doesn’t get us much further forward so that is probably not a priority.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 November 2016

Hello Alfa sorry taking a while to answer you – your phone rings – but the caller has blocked the number / used other methods to hide it /or isnt a real number it forces the “Unknown ” callers to identify themselves , you will know who is calling you before you answer -decline the call – the call rings back -unmasked -blacklist . Name + address ID -enhanced caller ID , you will know who they are and where they live – shown-no caller ID — basic version – real telephone number -premium version + name and address also ultimate version record all calls for police etc. Another company intercepts Robocalls . Now ask yourself If an American company can trace+ interrogate an American telephone exchange anybody here saying -impossible isnt up to speed . Why cant we get it here ? because the government wont let it happen due to BB UK and other smaller businesses using those services including VOiP . I just proved this last week with two insurance companies and two lawyers offices due to a car accident that that they used those services -they ADMITTED it !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Gill says:
26 November 2016

“Action Fraud” who people get referred to are actually a call centre run by Concentrix – the private US company recently sacked by the govt. for the mess they made of tax credits. No faith in them!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
26 November 2016

Thats putting it mildly Gill ,they made life hell for many poor people including single moms and many dont believe me this country is being taken over by US BB and American policies , pin another star to “Old Glory ” .How many organisations affiliated to HMG are the US involved in ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

I have just tried to report a suspicious cashpoint with eventual success.

My other half went to an HSBC cashpoint earlier, inserted card, keyed in 2 digits of pin and was asked ‘how much do you want?’ Cancelled transaction, tried again and the same thing happened, so cancelled again. Seemed odd, but also odd was the machine wanted the card in the wide horizontal position, definitely different to the last time it was used.

Called First Direct who said nothing to worry about. At least we are covered if fraud is committed.

Went on HSBC live chat who first said thank you for reporting, but could not do anything with the information, but thought it sounded worth checking and gave me a number to call.

Phoned the number that wanted my account number,etc (wrong bank). If you are not a customer key any number on the next menu which turned out to be help, went through all the help then it started at the beginning again asking for an account number, so ignored the next menu and eventually got through to a human.

The cashpoint is now reported as being suspicious and hopefully will get checked out.

Why is it so difficult to contact anyone? Banks don’t make life easy for us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
26 November 2016

Keep an eye on your account balance, Alfa. The fact that you have reported the machine means that you are in a better position to claim a refund if money disappears.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 November 2016

We will wavechange. If I can be bothered, I might go and have a closer look at the cashpoint later.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
4 December 2016

https://techxplore.com/news/2016-12-seconds-hack-credit-card.html

A better article on the techniques required. So encouraging to know that Visa has been so careful in protecting card users by tough security. Perhaps a chat with Mastercard is required.

” Research published in the academic journal IEEE Security & Privacy, shows how the so-called Distributed Guessing Attack is able to circumvent all the security features put in place to protect online payments from fraud.
Exposing the flaws in the VISA payment system, the team from Newcastle University, UK, found neither the network nor the banks were able to detect attackers making multiple, invalid attempts to get payment card data.”

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
CONRAD LEHMAN says:
5 April 2017

Last month, I had a well known insurance company debited my credit card account for an annual car policy. I had not requested this policy nor done any business with them ever. How did they get my card details and why is this not a crime?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions