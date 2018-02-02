/ Money

Save our cashpoints: will you support our campaign?  

4
Despite our calls for the Payment Systems Regulator to intervene, Link’s proposal to reduce its interchange fee have simply been waved through. This could see thousands of free cashpoints across the UK shut down. That’s why today we’re launching the Save our cashpoints campaign. 

On Wednesday, the UK’s largest cashpoint network, Link announced that it will go ahead with plans to cut its interchange fee by 20% over the next five years.

This reduction would see the fee, which banks pay each time one of their customers uses a free-to-use cashpoint, drop from around 25p to 20p per transaction. This could mean thousands of free-to-use cashpoints across the country become no longer financially viable. And this could lead to them being closed down altogether.

Our evidence shows that many people still rely on free-to-use cashpoints to access their money. And with more than two million people in the UK almost entirely reliant on cash, we think it is vital that they can access their money easily and free of charge.

Research from Which? and others from across the industry have made clear the extent of the potential impact on consumers. Yet this seems to have been largely ignored by Link throughout the process.

The campaign

Link has tried to combat the detrimental impact its changes could have on the free-to-use network through its Financial Inclusion programme – including a commitment to maintaining free-to-use cashpoints in remote areas.

However, it is worryingly clear that commercial pressure from its members, and the big banks in particular, means that Link simply can’t guarantee consumers will be adequately protected or that specific cashpoints will remain open.

With many parts of the country already reeling from local bank branch closures, we think the Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) has an obvious and urgent responsibility to step in and ensure consumers’ free access to their own money is protected.

That’s why today we, along with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), are launching the Save our cashpoints campaign – to protect free access to cash. It’s unacceptable that the PSR is allowing Link to make a decision that could impact millions of consumers without conducting a review of its own.


What do you think? Are cashpoints a thing of the past or do you share our view and think the PSR should step to protect free-to-use cashpoints.

wavechange says:
2 February 2018

Until we have a workable long-term alternative to ATMs, I don’t think we should try to hold on to those that remain. From what has been said in the previous Convo, there seems to be areas that have more than can be justified, offering the opportunity for redistribution. We have little information about how the companies would view this.

On my recent visit to the village shop I discovered that the large Post Office counter had gone and there was a small PO sign hanging above one of the two shop tills. This is a rather unsatisfactory arrangement because customers of the shop could be held up while others collect cash. I suspect we may lose our Post Office before long. The banks largely moved from manual dispensing of cash to automated teller machines (ATMs) years ago and it makes little sense to go back to handing out cash.

I would like to see a minimum service obligation for provision of ATMs. This could take into account both the views of the banks and us, the customers. Compromises need to be made on both sides. I have no objection in principle to small charges but would want to see assurance that these would not escalate significantly.

malcolm r says:
2 February 2018

I fail to see (but someone might explain it) why a reduction in the LINK fee of 5p spread over 4 years should have such a disastrous effect on ATMs. The worst would be for the ATM customer to be charged between 1 and 5 p over that period to make up the difference? Is that such a big deal for the convenience of a local ATM?

I must be missing something here. someone please tell me

Surely most people visit an area where ATMs are present, to do the weekly shop maybe – when they could access the cash they need, or get cashback from a supermarket or visit the post office, most of which seem to offer access to your own bank account.

I, like many, live in a rural are and have no ATM within walking distance but can handle that.

wavechange says:
2 February 2018

A few years ago we were in danger of losing cheques to suit the banks. That might suit many people, but sometimes they are extremely useful and absolutely essential for small charities. The banks are pushing us to use contactless cards, and I do, but surely that should be opt-in?

I don’t know much about cashback. Do all retailers offer it or is it mainly the supermarkets? Would those who order their groceries online be able to get cashback?

I think the banks can argue the case for getting rid of ATMs and introducing charges for themselves.

malcolm r says:
2 February 2018

I’m not sure what the “campaign” is, other than for the financial regulator to look again. Is it “no change”?

Would a small charge to replace the LINK reduction not be acceptable in some areas threatened with loss? Just where should ATMs be in more rural areas – how far from residents (or 95% say – surely not everyone has to be close?). How many people actually, in the course of their normal lives, do not regularly visit places where cash is accessible, whether through an ATM, cashback, post office, bank? Could banks not combine their resources in a common office when individual footfalls are too low? Could a local shop provide a service?

I remember years ago when I had to plan a visit to my bank (not that close) to withdraw cash. No ATMs then open 24h. No shops offering cash back. How on earth did we manage?

I wonder why Which? do not, when they campaign, make proposals of their own to solve a perceived problem. Much more constructive, surely, to say “this is how we think cash could be conveniently available to most customers” and have the regulator consider it and tell us how it can be or why it cannot.

