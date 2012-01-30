Missing cashback, poor customer service and an impenetrable ‘contact us’ system mean I’m ditching Quidco. Are you with me – or do you find cashback sites too tempting?

I took out home insurance with Marks & Spencer back in October. They’re a Which? Recommended Provider, so I thought I’d be fine. The quote was good value too, so no complaints there.

However, it’s now February and I’m still waiting for my cashback. Quidco claims that M&S takes an average of six months to pay out, so I’ll have to wait even longer. I don’t know whether to blame M&S or Quidco, but either way I think it’s poor service.

Customer service fail

I then made another purchase through Quidco, this time opening a Ladbrokes account to have a family flutter on the Boxing Day races. When no cashback appeared, I contacted Quidco.

After a series of back-and-forward emails, my claim was closed as I apparently didn’t reply fast enough to one of their emails. Now I can’t reply at all. It seems to me that I’ve got more chance of Beyoncé popping round for afternoon tea than of having a reasoned, human response from the cashback site.

I’ve tried submitting a new claim, but the Quidco website tells me that the retailer in question ‘doesn’t accept cashback claims, so we’re unable to find out why your cashback was declined on this occasion’. No link. No opportunity to challenge this. Just a statement of fact.

But, although my story relates to Quidco, this isn’t the only cashback site I’ve had problems with. I’ve used GreasyPalm in the past and I found it equally hit and miss when it came to customer service.

Is 95% success rate good enough?

For those who don’t know how these sites work, you find the retailer on the cashback site before clicking through to purchase on the retailer’s site as usual. It then processes the cashback for you.

I’ve checked my cookie settings, and I’m pretty sure it’s not a fault at my end. Quidco’s website claims that ‘over 95% of Quidco’s transactions are tracked and paid successfully’ – mine is clearly one of the 5% that mysteriously disappear.

Imagine if you paid a cheque into your bank account and had a one in 20 chance of it going astray. It’s not good enough.

What are your experiences of cashback sites? Are you an avid fan or a jaded ex-customer?

Have you ever used a cashback site, like Quidco? Yes – and I think they’re great (36%, 64 Votes) No – I don’t think they’re worth signing up to (27%, 47 Votes) Yes – but they haven’t lived up to my expectations (19%, 34 Votes) No - I’ve never heard of them (17%, 30 Votes) Total Voters: 177