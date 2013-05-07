Did the Queen’s Speech set out the most consumer-friendly parliamentary agenda in years? If done right, there are five Bills that could put you at the heart of the new agenda.

Our research paints a pessimistic picture of consumer sentiment, with the majority expecting the cost of living and their household budget to get even tighter than last year, squeezed by spiralling utility and food costs.

Six in 10 people say they’re worried about the value of their pension and a majority don’t feel they’ll be able to live comfortably in their retirement. Many others are struggling with the complicated social care system which sees many using up a large proportion of their assets on care costs.

Meanwhile trust in energy suppliers and banks has hit rock bottom; unacceptable practices and poor standards persist in these and other essential services; and at worst, rogue traders ruin the lives of vulnerable consumers.

So, what are the five Bills that could spell change for consumers and give people hope?

The Consumer Bill of Rights

A Consumer Bill of Rights – the first major upgrade to consumer law since 1977 – should make it easier for people to know their rights when things go wrong and for regulators to crackdown on those who breach the law. It will also extend consumer rights to digital products, such as games, movies and music, for the first time.

The more consumers feel able to challenge bad practice and shoddy service, whether on the high street or online, the harder it will be for bad businesses to rip off their customers. And that’s good for good businesses too.

Trust in banks and energy companies at rock bottom

With Libor rate-rigging, the exposure of the true extent of the PPI mis-selling scandal and catastrophic IT failures over the past year, the reputation of banking industry is in tatters. An overwhelming majority of people support our call for the Banking Reform Bill to include a fully independent code of conduct for bankers, backed by statute, with tough sanctions for bad practice.

Trust in energy companies has also fallen to an all-time low. Rising energy prices are a top financial worry for UK consumers, but people can’t find the best deals because of the sheer number and complicated pricing of energy tariffs.

The government must not only deliver on the prime minister’s promise to ensure everyone gets put on the best tariff for them, but also use the Energy Bill to start fixing our broken energy market by introducing a single unit price and making it easier for people to switch.

The complex care system

For people needing care, the current system is complex, daunting and difficult to navigate. We welcomed the move by government to provide greater certainty about what people will have to pay towards their care by putting a cap on total costs.

People are crying out for help that delivers greater long-term financial security. That is why it’s essential that everyone understands how the new system will operate in practice, and the costs they will still have to pay. So the Care and Support Bill must also ensure improvements in the quality of information and advice available to people planning care.

Reforming the state pension

Finally, the expected reform of the state pension in a Pensions Bill is important, but also needs to address the bigger challenge facing the millions of people preparing for retirement. The state of the economy is eroding any hope many may have of long-term financial security.

It’s vital that people get the most out of every penny they save for retirement, so we’re disappointed that the government has decided to press ahead with the ‘pot follows member’ approach that could mean small pension pots end up in poor value schemes.

The government must also use the Pensions Bill to set clear quality standards for all workplace pension schemes and protect savers from excessive fees.

Is the government on your side?

With the cost of living now firmly top of the political agenda, there is much to do for a government keen to show it’s on the side of hard-pressed consumers.

The coming year will not only be crucial for the government but also for consumers struggling with rising prices, uncompetitive markets and a bleak economic outlook.

The strength of this legislation in the Queen’s Speech will show just how much the government is prepared to give consumers a helping hand.