/ Money

Win! Reimbursement scheme for bank transfer scams victims announced

238
Bank transfer scams
Profile photo of Vanessa Furey Vanessa Furey Senior and International Campaigner
Comments 238

The Payment Systems Regulator has announced it is consulting on plans to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams. While it’s a huge step forward, there is still more to do.

After months of waiting, today the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has finally published its promised update on what progress has been made since we issued it with our super-complaint last year.

It has been announced that, from the 1 January 2018, people who’ve been victims of a bank transfer scam will only need to deal with their bank when making a complaint – not the bank the fraudster was with.This means that banks will provide access to a dedicated team of staff trained to deal with scams.

However, the big news is that the PSR is also consulting on a reimbursement scheme for people who are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster when their bank failed to do enough to protect them.

Protecting consumers

This is a huge step forward and something that we’ve been calling for, alongside our 360,000 supporters who’ve so far backed our scams campaign.

Since we launched our campaign, we’ve heard from thousands of people who’ve lost life-changing sums of money through bank transfer scams, and the impact it has had on them. Introducing a reimbursement scheme could ensure that more people aren’t left out of pocket when they’ve been a victim of this type of fraud.

And the first set of data that shows the scale of this type of fraud demonstrates why this is a vital move. A staggering £100m was lost to bank transfer scams in the first six months of this year. And nearly three quarters of this was never returned to the victims.  

The PSR’s actions in response to our super-complaint will go a long way to tackling these scams. However, if banks are going to solve this problem and really protect their customers, they must also look at what other steps they can take to stop these scams from happening in the first place.

Fraud prevention systems

Some banks are already updating their systems to try to crack down on bank transfer scams before they happen. Just last week, Lloyds introduced Fraud Checkpoint, which is a set of pop-up questions on its online banking site that prompts customers to think about whether a fraudster is trying to trick them into transferring money by posing as the bank or police.

Barclays has also recently launched a new online fraud prevention service, so customers tricked into transferring money to a fraudster using online banking can get support faster to fix the situation.

We know there is no silver bullet to solving this problem – it will involve everyone working together to tackle and continually review the weaknesses that fraudsters exploit to trick people. But a year on from our super-complaint, this announcement is a significant win for consumers if it starts to halt the flow of money currently lost to bank transfer scams.

What do you think of the PSR’s action? Do you think the proposed reimbursement scheme will properly compensate bank transfer scam victims? What other solutions would you like to see put in place?

Comments
238
Member
stephenKAN says:
Today 00:29

if the banks had not told me to order on line and bank on line for easy access and said they would protect me from fraudsters as long as i had security and followed there guide lines in paying my bills by direct debit and informing me to use there cash machines in the knowledge that they are safe ? i would still be taking money out of the bank to last me a week or when i was younger taking it all out after i got paid ? and paid all my bills by cash ? and for the last 40 yrs the banks have been saving millions by cutting down on its work force now that is down to its pith ?and cannot do any more cutbacks to save money its asking us to pay for every fraudster that robs us ? why not go back and pay cash

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Austin says:
Today 00:50

BANKS NEED TO UPDATE THEIR TERMS & CONDITIONS, PROVIDING THE CUSTOMER IS TAKING ALL REASONABLE CARE -ANTI VIRUS ETC . THE BANK WILL NOT ONLY REIMBURSE BUT ACTIVELY PURSUE THE CULPRIT. TO PREVENT THIS CRIME HAPPENING AT ALL.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
DAVID SMITH says:
Today 04:47

The Edward Foundation which helps rescue Bulldogs in need of rehoming recently lost £21000 in a scam and Barclays was not helpful to them when they reported it!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ray Szkornik says:
Today 06:15

Our personal information,as we are told is safe, but time and time again our personal information is sold to the highs bider. Banks should repay every single penny to people that have been scammed

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
bishbut says:
Today 06:39

Why do many people fall for well known and highly publicised scams ?? many scams are given much publicity yet people still fall for the same old scam time after time . Some people just deserved to be scammed Banks are not scammers !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
CM says:
Today 09:28

This is good news, but individuals still have a responsibility to ensure that transactions they enter in to are genuine and valid. Reimbursement can only be justified where they have taken all reasonable steps against fraud.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Alan Taylor says:
Today 10:35

I think that a useful ‘first step’, would be to make it mandatory, that ever Bank trading in the U.K must monitor all accounts, so that any ‘unusual activity’
ie: Large withdrawals of funds from a single account, would ‘raise an alarm’ at the Bank, which would then only release these funds, ‘after’ contacting the account holder to ensure that everything was in order.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
patrick green says:
Today 15:00

they all ready do & if large sums are withdrawn when you do not take out large sums they put block on the account and contact you to find out natwest & barcleys both have done it for years

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jax says:
Today 11:17

My worry is that, if banks are obliged to reimburse every careless person, it is us who will end up paying for it. While I do agree that banks should do more to prevent fraudsters opening short term bank accounts, I also believe that people need to be a lot more careful themselves. Why should I pay for other people’s irresponsibility?

Keep in mind too, that a blanket reimbursement scheme would be widely open to abuse.

4
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Neil says:
Today 11:28

BBC Money Box have been pushing this. The business owner they champion was daft enough to give out key information and access to her system despite bank requirements that she didn’t do such a thing. I don’t believe this should be eligible for compensation, in the same way that failing to adhere to security instructions elsewhere are not subject to compensation.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mr. W. G. Govan says:
Today 11:37

Customers must wake up to security risks but the banks must be held accountable for money in their care. We are gradually being forced into online banking, not for our convenience, but for bank cost savings and profits. I still feel more insecure online than I do in-branch and as I age, it becomes harder to remember effective passwords. If I were asked to do a bank transfer rather than a card payment, I would immediately sever contact and report it to my bank.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Diana says:
Today 11:46

I note from the press, that if someone has intercepted a debit card sent by post and then uses it to withdraw money, the banks, in this case Barclays, refuse to believe that the depositor has not disclosed the pin number. This is because the banks have lost touch with simple fraudulent transactions. Many fraudsters intercept bank cards, note the address on the card and then contact the bank to ask for a new pin or even wait at the depositor’s address until such time as the new pin number arrives abstract the letter from the letter box and use it. This happened to ourselves and fortunately we recognised in time that the fraudster was active. The police were informed and when the postman arrived were able to find the fraudster who was following the postman. The case has recently been concluded and the fraudster has been found guilty. It is time that the banks recognised that there is more than one way to skin a cat.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Bryan says:
Today 11:48

I send £1000 to a “friend” then claim I have been tricked and the bank has to give me the money back? Sounds like a good game. There still needs to be some responsibility on the sender.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Mrs. Shirley Stevens says:
Today 11:54

I was scammed over a year ago and although I lost £150 , my bank stopped the 2nd scam for the same amount. I was very pleased with this but I, however, decided to change banks. It seemed the wisest thing to do

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Ruth says:
Today 12:15

Any reimbursement scheme will cost ALL of us money – no chance the banks are going to do it for free. Why are people so stupid? Are they really so ignorant that they fall for these scams without double-checking with the bank. I resent the idea that I have to pay because of someone else’s stupidity. Don’t get me wrong, I am not condoning the fraudsters in any way. What they do is horrible. But people really do need to take responsibility for their actions. The initiation of the fraud is wrong, but one’s response to it is one’s own responsibility.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Alan Bishop says:
Today 13:19

Why should I pay for other people’s lack of common sense?

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Peter says:
Today 13:22

Some banks need to be more sympathetic and easier to contact (a person) when you have been the victim of a scam. The default position should be to believe the victim. However too many victims have been careless for a blanket reimbursement scheme, which will be paid for by bank customers, to be equitable. My banks certainly highlight what information and method of contact they will NOT use when there has been a problem within the banks’ systems. From this it is easy to extrapolate what not to discuss with anyone when both of you are not present in an office, room etc.
Banks certainly need to be more aware of those bank accounts being used for scams and other illegal/immoral purposes and have a system of tracking the money movement and freezing the funds before they are converted into other assets.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
A Westhead says:
Today 13:54

Its up to individuals to take responsibility. If someone makes a payment to a scammer, or gives a fraudster their personal bank information then its their own fault. The ‘bank’ (that means all the other customers who look after their information properly) should only be liable if they have made an error. But they should have responsibility for doing whatever is need to recover money wherever possible.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
DWilliams says:
Today 13:57

The government should make it illegal for companies, local authorities, charities or any organization to sell home and email addresses and telephone numbers. I am fed up with the amount of junk mail and telephone calls I receive. I am registered with The Telephone Preference Service to little avail and have Norton Security on my computer. I realize that the government can only legislate for the UK and that it may adversely affect charities but charities flourished before the advent of computers.
I was the victim of an attempted scam from India, where many of them originate, with the scammer even managing to change my email address via a purchase I made through Pay Pal. Fortunately my bank, Santander, spotted the attempt to take money from my account and stopped it and ‘phoned me to query the transaction. It was only £200 which the scammer probably thought wouldn’t be noticed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David H says:
Today 14:44

I think it right and proper for the banks to prompt people to be careful before transferring money and it’s right for them to support their customers if and when they become victims. But it worries me that the campaign for banks to be responsible – as if they were the wrongdoers – might just be going a bit too far. People have to take responsibility for themselves and have a duty to be careful. If it gets to the stage where the bank has to repay the defrauded customer come what may then that doesn’t seem fair to me. Responsibility for providing compensation is usually based on fault and if the bank has done nothing wrong then it shouldn’t have to pay.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Gillian Donald says:
Today 15:21

It would be great for the victims and I do feel for some trusting, particularly elderly people who were scammed but by simply penalising the banks the fraudsters still win. They still get their money so they dont feel the pain. A scheme like this may get banks putting out more advice and instructions to people to get them to protect themselves better but I have a feeling that some people are either just going to be taken in no matter what they are told or worse they will become less accountable for their own actions, safe in the knowledge that the bank will pick up the tab if it all goes wrong. Sure, if banks can come up with technologies and further layers of process to finalise a transaction then that might prevent some transfers happening but this could just add another irritating layer of process unless they do something disruptive and smart. I think the responsibility lies equally with the individual who makes the decision to transfer money every bit as much as the bank to do all that they can to protect us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions