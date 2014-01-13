Are there any real benefits out there for pensioners?

Pensioners and retirees have had it pretty tough over the last few years. With poor annuity rates and paltry returns on savings, many have seen their retirement income diminish…

However, there are supposedly a whole raft of benefits and discounts out there to help pensioners financially, but do they really add up to much?

While the Government is looking to further cut spending, it has so far maintained the core benefits that are available to older people.

The state pension is due to rise in line with inflation, wages or 2.5% (whichever’s highest) over the next few years.

Pensioner entitlements

Pensioners also have some tax advantages over their younger counterparts, reflecting the large contribution they’ve made to the economy over the years.

Then there are things like free bus passes, senior railcards, winter fuel payments and cold weather payments available to people of a pensionable age. Free prescriptions and a free TV license also help older people save a few pounds.

Local and leisurely

There are plenty of discounts around when it comes to your leisure time. Museums, art galleries and theme parks will provide discounted entrance fees if that’s your thing. The likes of English Heritage and the National Trust will also provide annual memberships at a discounted rate. And cinemas have lower prices for pensioners who want to keep up with the latest releases.

One of my local pubs, with a good reputation for food, offers decently-priced meals for pensioners with a free dessert if you visit at lunchtime on a weekday. It’s a ‘win-win’ situation as the pub gets people through the door at relatively quiet times.

Have you benefited?

I’m sure you also know of local companies that are prepared to provide pensioners with discounts and offers to get their business. So I’d like to hear about the pensioner benefits or discounts you’ve taken advantage of.

They can be as big or small as you like – sometimes the local and somewhat quirky offers are the most useful and generous. Have you benefited from being a pensioner recently?