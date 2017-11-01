/ Money

It’s time to future-proof pensions

What should be done to ensure pensions really do support a comfortable retirement?

Today I’m giving evidence to the Work and Pensions Select Committee as part of its inquiry on the pension freedoms.

Drawing on Which? research and insight looking at the impact of the reforms, I’ll be making the case for greater safeguards for consumers who haven’t engaged with their pensions, improved services to help consumers make informed choices and the need for better value pension products.

Pension problems

For too long the complexity of pensions, high (and often opaque) fees and charges and low engagement levels across the sector have meant that people are often not financially prepared for a comfortable retirement.

We know that while the pension freedoms have given savers more control over how they access their pension, but more choice can also mean greater risk for individuals. The sheer scale of potential harm that consumers face if they make a bad retirement decision or fall victim to a pension scam underlines the urgency of the problem.

That’s why today we are launching our new pensions campaign. We want the government and regulator to ensure we have a system that gives savers the right tools, products and information to help them make the right decisions for their retirement.

The pensions dashboard

The government has already committed to the delivery of the pensions dashboard, but it remains unclear exactly how we are going to get there by the 2019 deadline while making sure it works for savers remains unclear.

A fully functioning dashboard needs to provide consumers with transparent, consistent information about all of their pension pots in one place. Savers should be able to see charges, projections of values, services offered and benefits associated with each pension pot to help them make informed decisions and comparisons.

If the average consumer is expected to have 11 pension pots in their lifetime, a dashboard is only useful if all 11 are visible via the dashboard. The government needs to mandate participation of all pension schemes and recommend that the Financial Conduct Authority consults on regulating pensions dashboard providers.

Better products

However, getting the right outcomes for savers is not just about the pensions dashboard. As well as help when planning for the future, savers need to have access to better products when it comes to making those key decisions at retirement.

Part of the FCA’s review of retirement outcomes is looking at the costs and charges associated with income drawdown products. That’s why we want the FCA to introduce measures to protect savers when they take money out of their pension this way.

In a sector that already suffers from low engagement and trust, it is especially important that we address these high fees now, particularly for those who have not made an active choice in the matter. That’s why we want the FCA to introduce better safeguards for disengaged consumers at the point of retirement.

How do you feel about your pension? Do you have all the information you need to save for a comfortable retirement?

Guest
Holly says:
5 November 2017

With the new pension freedoms comes a down side my employer DB scheme is about to be closed and the scheme transferred to a Contribution based scheme because of fight to save the scheme and bad feeling on both sides conflicting and sometimes misleading information came from both sides leading to panic and a fear of the reduction of benefits upon retirement. I took my pension on reflection of arguments and as now left me in a poor position.

1
Guest
Christopher Leffler says:
5 November 2017

It is vital that G overnment steps in and makes people aware. The problem is with the ostriches who read no papers and listen to no news except sport or whatever and miss the warnings of danger unless they engage with the fact of retirement and their responsibility. How far the community/Government is responsible for people who ignore realities is debatable, of course. It would help if there were a big publicity effort every so often.

1
Guest
John Ward says:
5 November 2017

All my life relatives and other people have moaned about the paucity of the state retirement pension. The notion that people are not aware of its inadequacy is unsustainable given the mileage of media comment on it. The need to make additional provision is well known and for decades the weekend papers have been full of whole-page adverts from insurance companies and other providers. The problem is that it is one of those things that people think can always be put off, and that it is better to have a bigger car or an extra holiday or an extravagant wedding. I feel genuinely sorry for the people whose company pension scheme failed them, or was robbed, and for those who invested in quality funds run by bad managers and liars; they were doing the right thing but were criminally exploited, largely without relief.

0
Guest
MGB says:
Today 12:31

What can you do though? Pensions seem to be impenetrable to most, with future benefits that have always been far from concrete.
So the choice of action is maybe just throw more money at it — money that’s in shorter supply nowadays with our current precarious economical situation.

0
Guest
malcolm r says:
Today 12:42

If “money is in shorter supply” then where should it come from to pay a better pension? We should all know the likely limitations of the state pension amount and understand that, to provide for our retirement, we need to save. The advantage of pension savings is that they have income tax concessions.

Most, at the age they would best start saving, do not look ahead to retirement and, when they do, it may be too late to make adequate provisions. I would propose a state-operated pension scheme, free from political interference, to which everyone in work must contribute a minimum % of earnings from the start of their career, with a compulsory contribution from the employer. Pay in more if you like, or join another private scheme as well.

0
Guest
TerryKnight says:
5 November 2017

Self employed, I initially followed a friend’s advice and started a pension with a small independent firm that eventually went bust, though the fund was frozen and taken over by a bigger pension company. Once bitten, twice shy, I started a new one with one of the biggest providers. Years later a financial adviser pal said, “and after a few months did they send an eager young sprog to persuade you to ‘upgrade’ to an enhanced product?” Spooky, that was exactly what happened, and so trustingly I had done so. The result, I eventually discovered, was two pension funds (I had thought it was just the one, that was upgraded), and two lots of ongoing commission for two salesmen. And a pretty pathetic pension pot. After years of obfuscation and wrangling, I went to the Ombudsman, who said more or less it was my look out for not asking the right questions, but got me an award of £300 added to my fund, which equates to about £15 a year.

I agree there should be independent guidance for people from the beginning, with consumer feedback for all to see. I have not yet started my pension, of course I shall shop around, but this huge pension company still has the last laugh by being allowed to take even more money from my fund through an arbitrary “market valuation reduction” plus lord knows whatever else they have slipped into the fine print. All perfectly legal, of course.

2
Guest
Douglas Hewitt says:
5 November 2017

The government’s workplace pension scheme is nothing more than easy money for the insurance industry.
It would have been cheaper, simpler but most of all fairer to both employers and employees, that a pension should have been provided for by increased national insurance contributions.

5
Guest
duncan lucas says:
6 November 2017

A poster posting on banking said he didn’t understand why after 30 years with the same bank ,never in debt , no overdrafts ,applied for a loan (small ) and was refused . Its taken me a while but I have the answer . Its down to digital DATA scores and secretive data brokers gather your data and judge you on health, wealth,age and more–and get it WRONG ! . Many will not believe me so I have the US website newsweek to back me up. Good info from the USA as usual -read it all its simply put and yes its over here as well. The secretive world of selling data about you : http://www.newsweek.com/secretive-world-selling-data-about-you-464789 Thank goodness for US openness .

1
Guest
wavechange says:
6 November 2017

There may be a simple reason. A friend who was in his mid-20s at the time had never had any form of credit and had his application for a credit card refused. He investigated and was told that it was because he had never had any form of credit, so was an unknown when a credit check was performed.

1
Guest
Mike Suttill says:
6 November 2017

There seems little point in entreating the government to safeguard pensions and provide adequate checks and balances when they, under Gordon Brown, created the problem in the first place by raiding pension schemes by taxing them. Subsequent Chancellors have not reverted the system or reduced the pension fund tax.

1
Guest
alfa says:
6 November 2017

Some years ago, before interest rates dropped right down, a private pension was suggest to us by a financial advisor.

I can’t remember the exact figures now, but we would have had to put a lot of money into the fund (100’s of thousands) to get out little more than the interest the money would accrue.

We worked out that even if I lived to 100, the pension company would end up with a huge chunk of the money. It just seemed a rip-off.

0
Guest
Mr E M Stewart. says:
8 November 2017

Lat year in May, the government told us that anybody with an Annuity locked into their ‘Pension Pot’, would be able to draw down the total in their Pension Pot in April 2017 if they wished.
Then, in April 2017, they changed their mind ?????
What the hell are these idiots up to. They know damn well that the people holding the Pension Pots are conning millions of pounds out of people like me and investing in things for themselves with this damn scam!
HELP!!!!!!!!!!!!

0
Guest
Karen says:
Today 13:09

I don’t know why they just leave things alone , I’m ready to give up work , I’ve tired and had exnouch , I’ve had two hip replacements , I have cronick Arthritis I’m 58 I really don’t think I can carry on ..
The only ones that benefit is the government, they don’t give a shit about us ., I’m fumed .

0
Guest
duncan lucas says:
Today 13:31

Yes Karen they have delegated responsibility for the British public to mainly US conglomerates and NGO,s that are put in place top off-set any criticism of themselves . They are mainly a puppet government controlled by the strings of those above them . Its disfranchising the British public and third world tactics. I am sorry to hear about your illnesses which would give you a lot of pain . Be wary of the painkillers for arthritis as they can cause stomach bleeding and ulcers and that includes Asprin.

0
