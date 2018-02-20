/ Money

A pensions dashboard – what should that look like?

Retirement planning
From our health and fitness to finances and travel, we’ve increasingly moved online to manage our lives. Now imagine you could better manage your retirement savings by simply downloading an app or logging in online – what would that look like and how would you use it?

The pensions dashboard has the potential to transform the way in which people interact with their retirement savings whether that’s seeing all your pension pots in one place, locating ‘lost’ pensions, or taking action to improve your finances – the dashboard promises to move us light years ahead of where the pensions sector currently stands.

In our pensions dashboard report, which we launched today, we gave a series of recommendations aimed at the government and industry to help make sure the project is a success for consumers.

But the dashboard will only be a success if people actually use it. And if those who should actually be using the dashboard aren’t the driving force behind it, then it risks ending up a wasted opportunity.

Dashboard debate

So what should it look like? Well, recently there has been much debate over the benefits and risks of multiple dashboards for all your different pots versus a single dashboard.

Fundamentally, your dashboard should be tailored to your individual needs and financial situation.

Introducing multiple dashboards could offer savers more of a choice over how and where they can access their pension information, and organisations could present this vital information in the best way for their customer base.

However, there are concerns that allowing commercial dashboards could result in providers promoting or recommending products which may not be in the best interests of the consumer.

And that’s why we’ve called for robust regulation of dashboard providers, including a requirement for standardised and consistent information across both government and commercial platforms.

Savings information

Being able to trust the information you’re getting from the dashboard is critical. All savers need to be able to trust where the information comes from, and this is especially so if it involves sharing personal data.

Trust could be achieved through a non-commercial pensions dashboard, and potentially one hosted by the government’s new single financial guidance body.

However, given that currently, only 36% of consumers say that they use government advisory bodies as an information source on their retirement options combined with the low levels of uptake of existing services such as Pension Wise, this might not be the only solution.

Your pension savings

A pensions dashboard is a great opportunity for the sector to radically change the way people think about their retirement funds. It has the potential to make the most of technological advances to increase consumer engagement.

But limiting innovation or reducing competition in the sector risks limiting the impact of the project and ultimately failing to get the significant number of disengaged pension savers thinking about their retirement funds.

So how can we make sure this dashboard works for you? How would you want to use the dashboard? What would you expect to see on it? Would you trust a dashboard that was hosted by your pension provider? Do you think a government dashboard could foster much-needed innovation?

Member
VynorHill says:
20 February 2018

The fundamental fact is that no matter what advice is available, the products remain the same as before and the choice is a matter of looking at these products and selecting those that suit best. Although many people have similar financial needs, pretty much everyone has their own individual requirements, financial outlook and savings balance. Thus any advice given must be general and then honed to a personal level by that individual. My car dashboard gives information about what the car is doing at that moment, what reserves are left and what equipment is being used. The financial dashboard -a somewhat trendy and unnecessary name – should give information about what the personal financial situation is at that moment, what reserves are available and what activity is currently being undertaken. Maybe some kind of option list could be included, based on everything shown on the dashboard. Someone has to update each dashboard and enter data to it in order to make it work. Who? I am tempted to suggest that currently, anyone who plans for the future will know what they have invested and will have thought their options through. They will have statements from any financial company they use and will know what’s what and where everything is. So, who is the dashboard for? What decisions will it enable us to make that we couldn’t make without it? I feel I’ve missed the plot here and await further explanation from those who like dashboards and know how to use them.

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 00:04

On a pensions convo at least two posters made a very striking point and that was companies either closing down/being taken over the result being each pension company takes its cut of the invested sum by those posters for “administration ” so much so that a guy with over £300,000 was left with a fraction of that as each took their cut , This to me is more important than a gimmick , if I was young again with the knowledge I have now I would do everything myself and not use any online app . This is the age of low wages and service industry work where services change constantly in other words there is no long term employment for the general masses of this country therefore very few “gold plated” pension plans unless you work in certain government and related services /police etc. Nobody helped the people who lost out by being forced to switch pension providers to recover their money as even the pension providers went missing. if this is the state of Britain in 2018 then its a case of the public lose and businesses gain- Open Britain ?? -too “Open “.

