Are you over the moon with Lloyds’s new approach to overdrafts?

Overdrafts Dossier
Jane Wallace Senior Public Affairs Officer
Lloyds Banking Group is reshaping its overdrafts to make them simpler. However, whether they will prove less costly for everyone is yet to be seen. How will these changes affect you?

In some very welcome news, we’re pleased to tell you that there has been some significant progress in our campaign against exorbitant unarranged overdraft fees. Today, Lloyds Banking Group has announced it is doing away with these fees.

This positive step sees Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland and Halifax simplifying their policies so that all fees and charges for unarranged overdrafts will be removed and, instead, all customers will pay a simple daily rate for using an overdraft with charges assessed on how much customers borrow and for how long. This new policy is due to be introduced in November.

Industry change is overdue

As you may know, unarranged overdraft fees have been a significant concern for Which? given the consumer harm caused by these charges, and we’ve been campaigning for change. What Lloyds has shown is that it is possible for banks to improve the way they operate their overdraft systems and therefore we now look to the other banks to follow suit.

This is, of course, not a magic solution – not everyone will be better off from this. So, it is critical that Lloyds Banking Group supports customers to help them avoid high charges and to reduce their level of debt.


Supporters helping bring about change

In order to show the harm caused by unarranged overdraft fees, today Which? submitted an evidence dossier to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) using the experiences that have been shared with us on Which? conversation and by supporters of the campaign. A lot of statistics have been bandied about in the overdrafts debate, but we wanted to ensure impact on individuals and their families is recognised and properly understood.

We heard from a lot of people with the same concerns as Adrian:

‘My bank charged me but it was their charges that sent me overdrawn and each month it becomes a vicious cycle. I’m on disability benefits, so I have limited income.’

Extortionate, disproportionate fees featured heavily in the stories we heard, like Mike’s:

‘My bank also charged me £30 per day for being overdrawn for just £2 for a total of 20 days. Then they also charged me with an unauthorised overdraft of another £30+ interest! Total cost nearly £1000 which was more than my wages! So I kept getting charged every month!’

Flo’s relation suffered a particular injustice when it came to fees and charges for letters:

‘The action of one bank caused a relative’s bankruptcy. If they went overdrawn, not only were they charged £70 for a letter but also another £80 for the unauthorised debt that the cost of the letter caused. This would then trigger another letter at £70. And so on. Despite this they offered to give them a loan as long as previous loans, some of which were nearly paid off, were consolidated into a new loan, ie ‘churning’. By their actions they caused more debt.’

Which? Overdrafts Dossier

Click the image above to the read our overdrafts dossier to the FCA.

We’re banking on further change

The FCA is currently reviewing high cost short term credit (including overdrafts) and we want it to use this review to ensure other banks follow Lloyds’s lead by restricting unarranged overdraft charges to the same level as for arranged overdrafts.

So, while it’s a big step forward today we know there’s still lots more to be done in this area. Hopefully our dossier of your experiences will help to make more change possible. Thank you to you all for sharing your experiences with us, enabling us to show the real life detriment felt by consumers.

What's your biggest concern about being overdrawn?

Are you an overdraft user? Have you been affected by extortionate fees in the past? Tell us whether you’re looking forward to these new changes, and why, below.

Comments
PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
12 July 2017

Do you have a link to the actual Lloyds statement?

I am curious as to the position on returned items.

Member
Tony Bradshaw says:
12 July 2017

There’s a link in the article, in the second paragraph.

Joseph
Joseph says:
12 July 2017

I am a retired person with severe health problems on a basic pension, having to visit the hospital I was kept in unexpectedly, I had gone over the top by under £5, I could not get to the bank and they charged rediculas money for me being overdrawn for 2 days.

Member
PR Wickenden says:
12 July 2017

I’m with Nationwide. They offer a choice of accounts, one has a charge relating to the size of the borrowing, the other two have a daily fee when in overdraft. In my current circumstances, I much prefer the former and do not want to see a switch to daily fee with no alternative, but I remember a time when multiplying fees just made the debt bigger – I could not see the light at the end of the tunnel. Why can’t all banks offer both options?

Mrs t c
Mrs t c says:
12 July 2017

I’ve been stuck in this vicious cycle and became very unwell because of it my old bank made life impossible we wasn’t using the overdraft but still the fees and the interest were keeping us stuck in that situation and unable to get out worried not sleeping HSBC cold calling 4-13 a day our bills not getting paid kept defaulting and us occurring crippling charges for defaulting £70 etc for my car insurance. but would let their overdraft money and fees go out the same day. Every day me and my husband tried to explain our desperate situation that I was unwell recently lost my father to cancer, been homeless had to move around a lot, lost a baby. Never wanted the informal overdraft or the account I was on due to they told I never put enough into that account to qualify for a formal overdraft for years. This all happened to we had to buy a second hand sofa and battery for our car my aunt had told me she had put some money in my account and I thought I saw it had cleared but it hadn’t so the money got taken but my aunts money and she had gone travelling and was unreachable for long periods of time so couldn’t tell her that her funds were reversed out of my account and now was a problem leaving to incur months of overdraft fees as we had struggled trying to pay it pack and our efforts every month getting wiped out all will whilst trying to live on my husband wages and pay the bills and rent.

Lulu
Lulu says:
12 July 2017

Too little too late.
I am a Lloyds customer. I have been a good customer but been charged hundreds of pounds in these charges, often being put into OD by there charges or when only a couple of pounds over. I signed up for account alerts by both text and email, which for some reason are never delivered . I have asked to receive these alerts numerous times however have been told repeatedly I haven’t. In April, I was told charges would be removed as a courtesy, last week, two months later, thess charges hit my account £100, plus a returned DD because these charges came out that day. The company charged me for the payment being returned as well. I completely sick of it. 😡😡😡😡
Because of this I will still switch to Tandem Bank as soon as they go public- unless Lloyds refunds me ALL my back charges but I won’t hold my breath.

Member
Sue Schofield says:
12 July 2017

I used to bank with R.B.S . My wages were paid late several times and as a result all my direct debit were rejected with a fee for each one. Over a period of about 12 weeks I’d accrued debts of over £1000 fees. My bills took ages to catch up on with additional charges and I ended up having to sell my house to get out of the mess.

Wayne
Wayne says:
12 July 2017

Someone broke my EBay account and made 4 purchases running up a £4,000 unauthorized overdraft overnight on my Santander account. The bank sent me 4 notification letters charging £25 for each one. Although all the money for the false transactions was refunded Santander wouldn’t refund the £100 overdraft fees stating that because I had authorized EBay to take money from Santander, they treated the transactions as legitimate.

Member
Michael wiles says:
12 July 2017

Halifax are wonderful you get a letter saying we are changing your account tough if you don’t like it reward was five pounds now reduced to three went in for help with my mother in laws account believed some one was fraudulently using it they would not help I was waiting for power of attorney which I now have first thing I did was close the account and moved it to Yorkshire bank who moved heaven and earth to help us at a very difficult time as she had started with dimensia

Derek
Derek says:
12 July 2017

Hooray Lloyds but you’ve had £00s if not £000s off just me through the years increasing my debts .

Member
Robert Adomaitis says:
12 July 2017

Barclays sent me insane, refused to help me financially despite having £300,000 equity in my property and having a well paid job, all because of a loan missed payment that they couldn’t pin point for 5 months.

Member
dave Harvey says:
12 July 2017

This is very much a 2 -way story and not necessarily the bank’s being to blame. The unapproved overdraft problem is an age old problem making it difficult for the Banks to balance their books. So easy to blame the bank for overdrawing your account with bank charges. Probably justified due to the customer incurring the charges in the first place. In our society today when something goes wrong who is genuine enough to accept the responsibility for their actions? We can’t do that, can we? Not if we can blame somebody else and receive financial compensation!!!

Member
Harry Hoogan says:
Today 01:39

Sounds like you’re a banker, hmmm who bailed out the banking system when it failed due to incompetency in 2008 ? The British tax payer!!! It’s all one sided a corrupt system
still paying massive bonuses! !! The banks will never lose.

Almart72
Member
Almart72 says:
12 July 2017

I am currently with Clydesdale bank , i currently get charged £6.00 per month on my current account , if i go over my overdraft they then charge me £6.00 per day , even if it a few pence over , best thing is i never find out until i receive a letter nearly a week later or sometimes no letters at all , so end up with charges around £30 – £40 per month sometimes over that if they fail to pay my direct debits ,which they then slap a £15 charge on for each one that they don’t pay , i have noticed that they will take the charge off to take me over my overdraft ,but won’t pay direct debits ,

Member
Roy Simmons says:
12 July 2017

Banks will fade into the background when blockchain transactions become the norm and centralised ledgers die out in favour of decentralised ledgers in blockchain. Banking will then be in the hands of the masses.

Clare
Clare says:
12 July 2017

This is good news, but it seems those of us with a planned overdraft of £1k or more are even more stuffed than usual. I give up, seriously. Life is worth nothing when you’re struggling this much all the f*cking time.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
12 July 2017

I was watching a money programme on TV today. A couple who bought plenty of things “nice to have” – a new car on PCP, lots of clothes, holidays, but who had no control over the organisation of their finances. They had run up unauthorised overdrafts, paid regular fees for direct debits that could not be paid and bounced back – between them around £3000 a year in penalties. Now, whether you agree with the fees charged or not, this couple illustrated irresponsible spending. What they needed was either some common sense, or/and some education in how to budget and live within their means. Who should provide this? If we give sex education in schools surely we should also prepare people for life with basic financial education?

I understand that one result of Lloyds’ move may be to make no further payments from an overdrawn account that was not arranged. A good move, I think. If people are suitable to operate an overdrawn account, because their income and outgoings may not coincide but they still deposit as much as they withdraw, then they should ask their bank for the facility.

SuzeBasildon
Member
SuzeBasildon says:
12 July 2017

I think this will not help people to be organised. When the banks made the move away from having to keep £100/£250 in your account to get free banking, I just carried on keeping the money as a “float” in my account. Interest rates are so bad you won’t get much for it in a savings account anyway.
To the person who was having recurring problems with alerts not being actioned, all calls to banks are usually recorded so provided you keep a note of the name of the person you spoke to and the time, the call centre should be able to listen back to it, though in a large centre it will take them a while. Also check your e-mail spam folder. Some of my genuine e-mails consistently end up in mine despite my adding them to the address book.

ColinLittler
Member
ColinLittler says:
12 July 2017

The big four have a track records for scams, people are seduced by their clever advertising.

June
June says:
12 July 2017

I have an ARRANGED overdraft with Nat West. On occasions that I have gone over my very generous limit, I have been charged. I feel stupid now having read the info from WHICH. I will be talking to my bank forthwith. Thank you WHICH

PatrickHerbert
Member
PatrickHerbert says:
12 July 2017

There is, if you think carefully about it, no such thing as an unauthorised overdraft. If a customer does not have an agreed arrangement, then the bank should simply NOT PAY the item that would send an account into debit. By paying the item, the bank of course actually authorises the position. When I first worked in banking, (1964), it was the practice to refuse payment (bounce) a debit to an account if it would make an account overdrawn. This ensured far greater financial discipline among customers in those days. Then, as the Blessed St Shareholder began to rule the roost, banks suddenly twigged that here was a great way to make bigger profits. Allow an overdraft and fine the customer. Utterly immoral.

K. Vasey
K. Vasey says:
12 July 2017

I had charges twice though I had paid in large cheques on both occasions prior to the charges unfortunately the cheques had not cleared in time. Felt unfair as obviously the money was in my account.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 00:21

The cheque(s) may not have been honoured by the payer’s bank, so the funds are not in your account until the cheques clear.

Member
K Spurling says:
Today 00:07

I am a small hotel owner and have an overdraft facility with my bank for my business, every year I need to renew this and the fees have gone up over the past 3 years for the arrangement fee from £100 to £250
I think this is extortionate, I also had to take out a loan about eight years ago due to urgent repairs that needed to be done on the hotel, but the amount of interest means that it hardly reduces the outstanding balance and if I could afford to pay it off early I would have to pay a settlement fee, surely this should not be allowed as they are already earning their interest on the loan. Does this new ruling to reduce charges for going over your overdraft apply also to business loans? We have a card terminal as most of our customers pay by card but these payments do not reach our business account instantly, just as we think we have cleared our overdraft we go back into overdraft as these card payments sometimes take up to three days to clear.
Why do these payments not go directly into our account? where is this money sitting for up to three days? Are the banks making interest on this as well? Seems they have us all ways as our mortgage is with the same bank and I am too old to change mortgage lenders now. We are supposed to work till we are older but cannot change to a cheaper mortgage lender due to my age,

Member
Karen Andrews says:
Today 00:26

I bank with Lloyds Bank,,and have an ordinary account,,which allows direct debits and fast pay use,,,,but they will not allow me to have an overdraft,, apparently I do not have the right account!!
My account does allow me to go up to £10 overdrawn without charges,,,and they send me plenty of text messages to keep reminding me, there is no money in my account,,,I have had charges for failed direct debits in the past,, and one just recently,,I get charged £10,,which I think is very steep,,,I think Lloyds could do better to help customers and be more understanding to their needs with how they deal with their banking actions.

Penny
Penny says:
Today 00:34

In 2001 my husband had a MI on a treadmill in hospital under medical supervision, 5 wks later he had a Triple Bypass. he stayed in hospital he had his operation, and came home 27th Dec. At this time we banked/mortgaged with NatWest Bank. Despite my salary going into our bank a/c monthly, they kept putting £30 bank charges on the overdraft every month. He didn’t go back to work until 2005. Needless to say they took in the region £6500 ++ Bank Charges, This year when we applied to the Financial Ombudsman they upheld NatWest Bank, and said we had no case. Just where is there justice in Bank Robbery, we nearly lost our home, even though we sent in Medical Letters etc to NatWest Bank, they called us Liars.

Member
Charles Batten says:
Today 02:18

I have accounts with HSBC and Santander. A few years ago, having had work on my P/C completed, and only having a check book for my HSBC account, at that time: although I knew THAT one was low in content, I paid for the work that had been carried out: which was MORE than I had expected or had enough money on my person: with a cheque.
After leaving, with my P/C , I went straight on to Santander and withdrew quite a lot more than the amount than the cheque was written for, continuing directly TO the HSBC and deposited it into my account, there.

However, when I received my next HSBC statement I was appalled to discover that a penalty of over £40 had been imposed on my account for that day.

The money FOR the cheque WAS in my account LONG before my cheque had EVEN arrived AT the HSBC, (in Edgware).

I was VERY annoyed and returned to the Edgware branch of HSBC to calmly enquire the reason for the, over £40, penalty: for which I did NOT receive a comfortable reply: save that the penalty would be reduced by a very small amount .

I was absolutely DISGUSTED with the so-called ‘service’ which I received from staff in HSBC, Edgware

