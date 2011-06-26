This week 5 live Breakfast has invited Which? to talk about the consumer issues that matter to you. The show’s presenter Nicky Campbell joins us to introduce the series.

I was fortunate enough to present Watchdog, the BBC’s flagship consumer show for nine and a half years. Fighting for consumers, taking that fight to the big companies, smaller companies, con men and criminals was a passion and a privilege.

Often just telling people their basic rights was the order of the day, and helping consumers navigate through the maze of legislation and tangle of confusion to find out what the best deal is, the best way and the best solution. Ultimately – what is best for you.

This is no time to be ripped off. It’s bad enough out there as it is right now without getting seriously short-changed. I am thrilled that 5 live Breakfast will be working in tandem with Which? in our week on People Power. Throughout the week we’ll be addressing five different consumer issues – energy, transport, health, finance and retail – and asking experts, including those from Which?, to give our three million listeners the best possible advice they can.

We’d be interested in your thoughts. As times are hard, do you think some companies seek to take advantage of consumers? Do they expect that we’ll just accept price rises? Do you feel that companies are playing fast and loose with us? Let us know and don’t miss People Power on 5 live Breakfast from 8am Monday 27 June to 1 July.