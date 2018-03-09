/ Money

New industry code for bank transfer scams: how can it help?

bank transfer
Profile photo of Paul Smith Paul Smith Head of Policy at the Payment Systems Regulator
Last Wednesday, the Payment Systems Regulator set out its plans for the design and development of an industry code to better protect people from bank transfer scams and provide a reimbursement scheme to help victims. Here, our guest, Paul Smith, the regulator’s head of policy, explains what it means..

Authorised push payment (APP) or bank transfer scams can have a devastating impact on peoples’ lives and we, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), want to make sure everyone is protected.

In the first six months of 2017, over £100m was stolen fraudulently as a result of people being tricked into transferring thousands of pounds to fraudsters. Our new plans are about protecting people by trying to prevent APP scams from happening in the first place and ensuring that banks help customers more effectively when, unfortunately, they do happen.

We’ve set out how we consider the issue can best be tackled, including through a new industry code, backed by the right for customers to raise complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This will be in place by September 2018, paving the way for victims of APP scams to have better protection.

Better protection

From September 2018, the FOS can take this code into account as a relevant consideration when determining new complaints about APP scams. This means that victims of APP scams can be confident any claim for reimbursement will be given fairer consideration.

September isn’t that far away and so, to help us achieve our challenging timeline, we’ve set up a steering group made up of both consumer and industry representatives.

We know it’s important to bring together the right people to design the code and collaborate to deliver something that helps prevent these scams and works for everyone. The group will start their work this month, and Which? has agreed to be a member, representing consumers.

This is a complex piece of work and there is a lot to do from now until September, but it is essential we see, as soon as possible, a code that is effective in protecting people.

But the design of that code won’t be the end of the matter. Fraud is constantly changing and we expect the code will continue to evolve to keep pace in giving everyone the protection they need.

This is a guest contribution by Paul Smith. All views expressed here are Paul’s own and not necessarily those also shared by Which?.

What do you think about the PSR’s plans to introduce a new code to better protect people against bank transfer scams? What measures would you like to see be included in the code?

Guest
Pamela West says:
Today 18:01

I was scammed of £12225 in 2014 how do these criminals get bank accounts ?

Guest
Jean Hall says:
Today 18:14

People should be responsible for making sure that the bank account they are sending money to is the correct one.
Always send a £1 transfer first to make sure you’ve entered the bank sort code and account number correctly.
Never take the word of someone on the phone or in an email that tells you they have changed their bank details.
As for house purchase completion money being sent? Always go to the estate agents office to complete – never do it online.

Guest
Paul Budgen says:
Today 18:19

To day I phoned nationwide and ask how can i check bank details belong to a company I am buying a car from. These had been emailed to me. Nationwide claimed they cannot help/advise and I need to take risk. Shame on Nationwide for not protecting customer!

Guest
Harshad says:
Today 18:44

In bank transfer scam cases both banks one transferring and other bank receiving large amount of transferred amount out of blue with any appropriate notification from the scammer (receiver) and immediately withdrawing to unknown fraudster’s hand. There should be some sort of time line to do security checks all the banks for large and unusal amounts. Time is of paramount importance for a large amount of transfer happening initially between two known British Banks working according to the established security systems.

Guest
tucker says:
Today 19:19

It is essential that banks have a legal duty to support customers who have been tricked into giving away confidential information or data that results in loss of money. We, the public, are not experienced enough to detect the subtle ploys used by clever fraudsters

Although I’m very careful and don’t click links to Bitcoin offers, invoices for goods not ordered, or emails from “Banks” and HM Customs, especially when they’re from banks I don’t use or goods not expected! Neither will I bank on line, but I know it’s inevitable that one day I’ll be tricked into parting with money through a scam.

Additionally, you can rely on banks finding a method of identifying false claims, probably one of the sledgehammer/nut type, that also penalises a few—-perhaps several—-innocents. Banks won’t lose out that’s for sure.

Guest
Will. says:
Today 19:19

My worry about all these compensation schemes is they have to be paid for by innocent parties. I had more sense than to sign up for PPI – so lost twice, NO compensation, and my bank shares value was decimated. Of course, it’s a bonanza for lawyers…..and there is no way the borrowers who were taken for a few pounds should have had the hundreds & thousands many got. Sorry for the rant!

