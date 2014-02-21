Nationwide card glitches take customers by surprise

Today Nationwide customers have been experiencing payment problems, with cards being declined. Have you been hit by a banking IT glitch that left you unable to pay?

Nationwide is all a flutter on Twitter, telling their customers that ‘some people are experiencing problems with our internet bank. We are investigating and apologise for any inconvenience’.

We were alerted to Nationwide’s problems by Which? Convo regular Lee Beaumont, who’s had to cancel an appointment his dog had at the vets due to his inability to pay. He’s one of many, with Lee Adach telling us:

@WhichConvo @AskNationwide expats and holiday makers here in Tenerife are still unable to withdraw money from cash machines… — Lee Adach (@Lee_Adach) February 21, 2014

Jon’s had troubles too, but gives credit to Nationwide’s call centre:

@WhichConvo @AskNationwide just tried to book tickets online. Credit to the call centre: was quick to reply and concise with their answer! — Jon Rob (@JonRobinsoncuc) February 21, 2014

A whole host of bank glitches

Stories about people being unable to take out cash, use their cards, or access online accounts are becoming all too common.

In January the Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds and TSB were affected by IT failures. And late last year, NatWest and RBS’ systems failed twice, once on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Why does this sort of thing keep happening? We’ve contacted Nationwide to see what has caused these problems today and are waiting for a response. Previously, bank chiefs and commentators have pointed to chronic under-investment in banks’ IT systems over the years, but in a way it doesn’t matter, because what’s more important to ask is: what are banks doing to prevent this happening in the future?

So far, the IT issues have been regarded as glitches. But banks must act to deal with fast-paced technological advancements, or there’s a good chance we won’t be talking about the odd glitch, but a major meltdown.

Have you been affected by Nationwide’s banking glitch today?

[UPDATE 6PM 21/02/2014] – Nationwide has given us the following comment: