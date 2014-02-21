/ Money

Nationwide card glitches take customers by surprise

David Paine Researcher, Money Research Group
Today Nationwide customers have been experiencing payment problems, with cards being declined. Have you been hit by a banking IT glitch that left you unable to pay?

Nationwide is all a flutter on Twitter, telling their customers that ‘some people are experiencing problems with our internet bank. We are investigating and apologise for any inconvenience’.

We were alerted to Nationwide’s problems by Which? Convo regular Lee Beaumont, who’s had to cancel an appointment his dog had at the vets due to his inability to pay. He’s one of many, with Lee Adach telling us:

Jon’s had troubles too, but gives credit to Nationwide’s call centre:

A whole host of bank glitches

Stories about people being unable to take out cash, use their cards, or access online accounts are becoming all too common.

In January the Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds and TSB were affected by IT failures. And late last year, NatWest and RBS’ systems failed twice, once on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Why does this sort of thing keep happening? We’ve contacted Nationwide to see what has caused these problems today and are waiting for a response. Previously, bank chiefs and commentators have pointed to chronic under-investment in banks’ IT systems over the years, but in a way it doesn’t matter, because what’s more important to ask is: what are banks doing to prevent this happening in the future?

So far, the IT issues have been regarded as glitches. But banks must act to deal with fast-paced technological advancements, or there’s a good chance we won’t be talking about the odd glitch, but a major meltdown.

Have you been affected by Nationwide’s banking glitch today?

[UPDATE 6PM 21/02/2014] – Nationwide has given us the following comment:

‘For a limited period this afternoon, some of our customers experienced problems making card payments. This matter has now been resolved and the card payment process is working normally. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. Internet banking, cash machines and transactions in branch have not been affected.’

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
21 February 2014

I have been very smug in the past when banks systems have gone down. Bragging about how the Nationwide has never been down for me.

Then today, it all goes down, I never have cash on me as I always pay for everything on my card (i find it easy to track how much I am spending that way), and never had any problems before. Till this.

The bank has already called me and said sorry and all that stuff. But it means nothing. I needed to pay for the vets today and I couldn’t. The Nationwide are calling me again on Monday from 1st level complaints so we will see what they say.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
24 February 2014

Just to update:

I have now had a call back from Nationwide 1st level complaints, they offered £25 goodwill (£15 vets cancellation fee & £10 to say sorry). I refused this £25 and asked for a dead-lock letter as I was happy to take it to the ombudsman. The chap put me on hold, came back and offered £50, I agreed with this as £50 for the stress from Friday does make up for it and the payment will be in my bank within the next 2 working days.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 February 2014

Our desire for personal compensation seems to me to have got out of hand when we feel entitled to money whenever something goes wrong – however trivial. Stress – life is full of stressful moments that we all cope with. Consequential loss – perhaps fair to accept £10 recompense. Having no other means of payment? That’s a personal decision. I would expect a trader to have been understanding under the circumstances and accept payment later. Incidentally, just for clarification – you had an appointment with the vet, but did you have to pay before treatment?
By the way, that’s £50 from my bank.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
24 February 2014

The vets for Bella’s boosters was at 4.00pm, but when it got to the point that Nationwide systems went down and I could not pay i needed to phone the vets to cancel and re-arrange, Then I also needed to-do the same with the Pet Taxi.

The vets charged a £15 cancellation as it was within 24hours but the pet taxi was fine, they understood.

As for pushing for a little bit more money my bank charged £15 each time I miss a DD or something like that. So things like this make me feel like I am getting my own-back.

I’m known for sticking 2 fingers up at big companies who try and rip us off (energy/banks etc) so it’s no surprise I pushed for that little bit more lol

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 February 2014

Internet banking, cash machines and branch transactions seem to have been unaffected. Perhaps in future you might consider a back-up plan? :-).
I do not believe in a retaliatory culture in the case of a genuine short-term glitch. It was easier for the bank to buy you off, under your threat – I don’t think that is healthy.
When you miss a direct debit through, presumably, lack of funds, then you are trying to take money from the bank that you do not have – and the bank may not be sure that it will be repayed. If you are a good credit risk then arrange an overdraft facility to cover this eventuality. I have taken issue with Which?’s stance on unauthorised overdrafts – they seem to imply they are a legitimate way of dealing with a lender. I don’t.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
24 February 2014

No, you miss understand. I always keep a balance of £1,000 in my Nationwide account at any one time (which – do not worry about me posting this as I have been open about this on tv and twitter too).

The Nationwide sometimes will bounce a DD for some reason, even tho money is in the account, i will then need to tweet the bank, get them to call me, then be on hold while they fix the problem and refund the £15. I do not charge them for wasting 30mins of my time, i could, but don’t. then when things like Friday happen it’s a perfect chance to get my own back.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
24 February 2014

Then if Nationwide make a mistake of that kind, you have a right to redress. Have you asked them why? I have never had a direct debit go wrong. My long experience with Nationwide has been very good.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
24 February 2014

The bank just say that will get it fixed. But never do.

I must point out tho, I have been with the nationwide since June of last year and apart from little problems like the DD’s I am happy here. The online banking is amazing, they have a 017 number instead of a rip-off 08 one.

I have only been into branch once, last month, I needed to pay in a check that was in a wrong name so was not able to-do it via post like normal. The staff was helpful. They even gave Bella a bowl on water to drink & let me bring her inside with me.

Yes there is problems, like any other big companies, they give me problems and I get my own back. That’s just who I am 🙂

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
25 February 2014

Just to update some more: Nationwide is having more problems, but not with Visa this time. https://twitter.com/NewtBeaumont/status/438274675617955840

Member
J an says:
18 March 2016

I can’t use my Nationwide flex card at any ATM I can shop in stores with my card every time I use an ATM message comes up that card is not recognized or not compatible with this ATM I had trouble using Nationwide’s ATM ,card wouldn’t go in at first tried again and it worked. Put in a complaint they have handed it over to their IT department driving my nuts has anyone had this problem recently

Steve Putman
Member
BigDaddyCat says:
21 February 2014

I’ve never had a problem paying with my Nationwide credit card and used it today to pay for my weekly shop and diesel without any trouble.

I do wonder whether some large financial institutions that are attacked by online criminals try to keep quiet about it to avoid worrying their customers.

We all see occasions when a website is down for a while – the National Lottery is one example.
Are there are any technical people out there with insider knowledge on this who can provide some feedback?

rarrar
Member
Robert says:
21 February 2014

It is definitely now prudent to carry more than one type of credit and/or debit card around even when near home.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
21 February 2014

When was the last time Nationwide had a glitch like this? I can’t remember. Nothing in this world is perfect (except, perhaps, the consumer). So protect yourself against possible problems. I would never rely on one card and no other means of payment, although I would expect the seller to be sympathetic.

Member
hSt says:
23 February 2014

http://m.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-21839324

Maybe it has something to do with all the banks being insolvent.
Maybe it has more to do with this than computer glitches.

william
Member
william says:
25 February 2014

If the FCA are likely to issue an enforcement investigation into the incident. I suggest someone gets them to do it sooner rather than later. As based on the failings of other banks and the FCA we could still be waiting to hear the reasons why in 2016. Which is just not good enough.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
25 February 2014

Most people seemed to have coped with this problem without having a melt-down. Computers do sometimes misbehave – I am guessing this might be the cause. Websites are temporarily unavailable. Why do we need an investigation? If Nationwide have badly treated those affected, then maybe. But if Nationwide have dealt fairly with customers who genuinely made a loss because of the problem then why waste time on a witch hunt. Let’s move on.

william
Member
william says:
26 February 2014

My main concern here is that the Lloyds banking group have had 4 or 5 failures in the last 2 years and we’re still waiting for an official explanation to be published. And trust me, the techies at Lloyds will have known the cause within a couple of hours, certainly not a couple of YEARS.

Yes this might have only been a minor failure but its the second in as many weeks. How many more will you except before you get concerned about our banking infrastructure. Banks are quick enough to slap you with fees when you go 50p overdrawn, surely 50p to a bank is very minor, yet they’re don’t seem to think so.

The reason these computers systems fail will probably be because the people running them are adding to systems that weren’t designed to run like that without modifying the underlying design to cope. I suspect that’s why the Lloyds banking group haven’t published their own findings and as long as the FCA drags its heels they never will and neither will Nationwide. Have you ever played with lego ? Yes you can keep adding to a pile and you get a very big pile but if you don’t go back and firm up the foundations you can topple it over very easily and in many cases without even trying to.

The benefit of having the FCA investigate even this minor failing is its likely to focus the minds of so called management and hopefully reduce the chances of a repeat so soon.

william
Member
william says:
28 February 2014

And guess what …

We’re hearing reports that NatWest/RBS and Barclays customers are having trouble using their apps.

And yet still no report from the FCA about the 2012, 2013& 2014 failings. Now many more times will banks cheapness be felt in failing systems before the FCA actually do something.

william
Member
william says:
28 March 2014

Better late than never I guess …. http://news.sky.com/story/1233464/bank-it-failures-probe-launched-by-watchdog

william
Member
william says:
2 July 2014

And guess what, Nationwide’s online/mobile banking and Faster Payments systems are down AGAIN.

I would how much longer before the FCA report or are they even bothered by these failings.

Steve Putman
Member
Steve Putman says:
2 July 2014

I have not experienced ANY issues with the Nationwide banking website or cards, and in fact think their website is the best designed and most user-intuitive I have ever used. Fingers crossed – hope I have not tempted fate!

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
2 July 2014

I endorse that. I have never had a problem with Nationwide systems in probably over forty years of service [including with its predecessor Anglia B.S.]. Perhaps I have been lucky in not being affected by the February 2014 glitch or the recent outage. If only everything else was so reliable. Obviously, the closer people stand to the edge of the financial precipice, or – as another recent Conversation exemplifies – play one account off against another with intra-day money movements, the more critical any system downtime is.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
2 July 2014

Steve, neither have I. I use online banking regularly with never a problem. However, individual experiences don’t show whether a general problem exists or not. We need to know whether a large number of customers were affected and for how long. I wonder whether banks have to report this information and whether Which can access it?

william
Member
william says:
2 July 2014

According to the Nationwide’s service availability page, everything is now working.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

The Nationwide has been down for 12 hours 17mins so far today.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
20 July 2014

Gosh. That’s nearly long enough to make contingency plans for when it next happens. 🙂

Seriously, I think we have to accept that online services can fail for various reasons at any time and point fingers at the worst offenders.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

It went down at 12.01am, should of been back by 10am, then 12am, now its “ongoing” so the Twitter team say. I have searched AskNationwide on Twitter and this poor man was in a shop and his Visa didn’t work so the police got called as he could not pay.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
20 July 2014

I go to shops armed with a credit card, a debit card and some cash, and that’s always done the job. If not I could phone someone who could help. But shops need to have contingency plans too and calling the police seems a bit extreme.

If banks cause serious inconvenience or expense I believe they will compensate customers on a case by case basis but I do hope my bank won’t do this for trivial cases where a little planning could have avoided a problem.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Yep, I always have my back-up Halifax card just in-case as the Nationwide seem to be going down every 2-3 weeks at the moment.

Oh and we are now just hitting hour 13.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
20 July 2014

If it is happening regularly then I agree that there is a case to point fingers. But there’s no need to take pleasure out of a company having problems – except Tesco, Microsoft, Apple and Tesco, of course. 😉

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Hahaha,Taking pleasure out of big companies failing (especially banks & energy companies) is what I do for a living hahah

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 July 2014

For what purpose?

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Malcolm,

As most of you know since late last year I do little bits of TV & Radio work. When a company (mainly bank or energy company) have problem OR they have job cuts or something like that I speak about it on local radio.

So really, when they have problems I get work haha. But joking aside I do have other jobs too.

Steve Putman
Member
Steve Putman says:
20 July 2014

I have just tried to logon but got a message that Nationwide are carrying out maintenance.

It may be worth popping in to the local Nationwide premises tomorrow to see what the staff there have to say about this, although the chances are that a staff briefing will have been issued on what to say to customers. The only way to ascertain the truth about what’s behind this will be if someone has a close friend or relation working within Nationwide who knows what is going on and is prepared to divulge the information. Any offers?

I do wonder about the potential for hackers to be trying to break through the Nationwide firewall and that of the other financial institutions?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 July 2014

Nationwide display a service status page which shows what they are doing (carrying out improvements) and the times between which they expect the service to be suspended – currently until 13:30 today.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Yes Malcolm, it was 10am, then 12pm, then 1pm, now 1.30pm so it should be done this time.

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
20 July 2014

Perhaps we have all become too used to being able to do banking on a Sunday. I did want to do a bit of financial management this morning but it will have to wait now. I don’t log on to internet banking frequently enought to see whether there is an advance announcement of scheduled maintenance.

Steve Putman
Member
Steve Putman says:
20 July 2014

There was a prior warning of scheduled maintenance but that should have taken place overnight when most of us would be asleep. If the changes go badly wrong then this is what can happen.
Perhaps the CEO of Nationwide should repay some of his huge bonus, to put towards improvements in their online banking system!

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

The time has been changed again, this time 3.30pm. So this means I total downtime of 15 hours & 30mins (if everything comes back online at 3.30pm that is)

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

3.30pm been and gone, they say 5pm now “will provide a further update at 17:00.”

Steve Putman
Member
Steve Putman says:
20 July 2014

I don’t need Internet banking now – the only time it would matter would be if I leave paying off my credit card bill until the last possible moment, in which case I would have to ring Nationwide to pay my bill if this issue arose, however I usually pay it a few days before crunch time, so have never had a problem.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Not just the online bank Steve, the ATM’s are down too. Total downtime 19 hours so far.

Steve Putman
Member
Steve Putman says:
20 July 2014

I’m trying to think positive on this – how about if we can’t spend on our credit/debit cards, we keep our dosh in our account for a rainy day?

Back to my earlier comment – I do wonder about the potential for hackers to be trying to break through the Nationwide firewall and that of the other financial institutions? Maybe we should be pleased that Nationwide are protecting our money.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 July 2014

It all seems to be working now – at least I can log in. According to the notice I saw ATMs were not affected. Was that not so?
No one is perfect – not even customers. I expect Nationwide had reasons why it took longer than expected. I do hope nobody makes claims for compensation from Nationwide – as a member it would be my money they would be getting and I wouldn’t take kindly to that!

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

That what is upsetting people, the lies, the ATM’s have been down all day, 1000’s of tweets all saying this and the best the Nationwide can do is say “Have you tried just Nationwide ATM’s? Liam” but they are not admitted that ATM’s are not working.

As for goodwill payments, they have taken 100’s of complaints and seeing as we all got £50 last time (and that was only half a day) I can see us getting £75 this time as it’s been 19+ hours.

The more goodwill payments they make the better, they need to understand they can’t keep doing this to us.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

Oh and this is what a spokeswomen told the BBC “She said the maintenance should have finished on Sunday morning but did not know why systems were not back online.” so in other words they have no idea whats gone wrong. They should get better staff if you ask me.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
20 July 2014

Are you suggesting every customer gets recompense? All could claim to have been unable to make a transaction. Or perhaps it is easier for Nationwide to give in and pay the vocalists off? Seems to me if someone can prove they have suffered financial loss because they have been unable to make a transaction, then depending upon N/W terms and conditions they may be entitled to some recompense, but not just on principle. It’s our money they will be getting, not money from some anonymous source.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

I know your feelings on goodwill payments Malcolm so I will not comment to you about that as I don’t want things to get heated.

I believe everyone who has been hit today should get a goodwill payment. But you don’t, I understand your feelings but I will leave it there 🙂

Member
malcolm r says:
20 July 2014

Where a Nationwide customer has suffered financial loss that was caused directly by an unforeseeable lack of service then there may be a case for compensation.
“2.2 You can use our Internet Banking service 24 hours a day. Occasionally you may not be able to use the service for example when we carry out maintenance or updates. In circumstances where we know access to the Internet Bank may be interrupted we will do our best to notify you in advance.” In this case it is wise to arrange your affairs to avoid this downtime.
Some have complained in the past about Nationwide’s lack of service. If, knowing this, they stayed with them then they really cannot complain; it is much easier now to transfer an account to a bank that may be perceived as more reliable.

william
Member
william says:
20 July 2014

“we will do our best to notify you in advance” sounds like they failed to follow even this simple clause.

How many times did they end up moving the end of maintenance time ? Was it 5 or 6? And I bet they waited til the end of the previous time before updating it too.

Lee Beaumont
Member
Lee Beaumont says:
20 July 2014

It was 10.00am, then 12pm, then 1.00pm, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.00pm then they stopped giving times. The funny thing is the CEO started to reply to tweets on his own account ONLY after the BBC run the story. It’s been a total joke today William.

william
Member
william says:
20 July 2014

I personally suspect that the reason for the “problems” will be rather embarrassing to Nationwide which is why the representative stated “but did not know why systems were not back online” as it will lose them less face acting dumb than admitting actual the cause.

Member
nicholas bilaczenko says:
15 August 2014

Where stems the cause of flawed internet computer technology

With millions of internet financial transactions each day inevitably 2 financial transactions are sent and travel over the internet as electronic data and meet simultaneously at the junction of chip set microprocessors within a computer that electronic data and collides forcing chip sets to process electronic data in a different way than how those chip sets have been programed to process data, resulting in computer malfunctions and bad data processing of financial detriment. In an environment for want of financial gain and cost cuts had the ASX and all 60+ participating ASX member stock brokers outlayed an expense for adequate and proper trails and testing it would have been discovered flawed internet technology incorporated into experimental computer technology results in stock broker’s electronic share trading platforms to malfunctions and bad data processing of financial detriment.
Flawed internet computer technology is not soley used by all major global stock exchanges, stock brokers, hedge funds, derivative trading but also as all banks coincide in the business in stock brokering the same identical flawed internet computer technology is used by Bank EFTPOS, aviation flight centers, national shipping, our defense forces and other commercial applications which regularly malfunction effecting on occasions all Australians nation wide, with payments of wages failing to be deposited into accounts, funds transfer to pay bills failing, bank EFTPOS systems dispersing incorrectly large amounts of cash that do not belong to customers. scheduled flights cancelled because of computer malfunctions leaving 1,000’s of travelers stranded at airports, and baggage being unable to be located, shipping containers whose owners cannot be identified ans at which Australian port the containers are stored, so that customs are unable to check and release containers, leaving ships anchored out at sea unable to unload because of back log effecting our nations economy and many more examples too numerous to list all here.

The enginuity of US hedge funds and toxic mortgage debt caused the Global Financial Crisis [GFC] a near collapse of the global monetary system. An out of control major stock exchange automated electronic trading systems can bring about the collapse of any nations financial systems recently experienced on may 2010 with an unprecedented -1,000 point free fall of the Dow Jones [DJIA] known as the ‘ Flash crash’ Internet computer technology is the sole vessel for the Global Financial Crisis [GFC]

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
15 August 2014

Given the squillions of pounds that are transferred every day between accounts it’s amazing that so few outages occur. I suspect the Nationwide problem was caused by over-running system maintenance rather than flawed technology or software. It has been running very reliably for years and providing efficient service. However, Nationwide has been successful in attracting more customers and more business [away from other banks] so perhaps they reached a capacity crunch. Anyway, it was back in service fairly soon and well before the end of trading. Some people who might have been trying to transfer funds to meet the 14:00 hrs direct debit deadline could have had a problem but I expect Nationwide ensured they did not lose by it. These issues sometimes get blown up out of all proportion; I’m just grateful we’re not still stuck in the past when the only way you could do any banking was between 09:30 and 15:00 on Mondays to Fridays, in person, at your own branch and it took seven working days for anything to materialise.

Member
Nicholas Bilaczenko says:
9 January 2015

9 Where Stems the Cause of Flawed Internet Computer Technology.

With tens of millions of internet financial transactions occurring each day inevitably 2 financial transactions instructions sent over the internet, traveling over Telstra’s copper line telecommunication infrastructure as electronic data meet simultaneously at the junction of a Central Computer Processor(s)[CPU] within a computer. That traveling electronic data collides, forcing CPU’s to process electronic financial data in a different way than how those CPU’s have been programed to process financial data, resulting in the ASX and all 60+ASX member stockbrokers electronic share trading systems malfunctions and bad Market Order processing of financial detriment. A collision of electronic electronic data also occurs in the transfer of data between CPU,s and chipsets within a computer

Where Stems the Cause of Computer malfunctions and Bad Market Order processing

Since 1998/2000 when untried and untested Dial Up Internet was 1st incorporated into the Financial Services Sector and Australian financial market [ASX] Dial Up Internet was the only available technology for transmitting financial transactions over Telstra’s copper line telecommunications infrastructure.

On the 1st Oct 2006 Broadband Internet superceeded Dial Up Internet,the main difference between the 2 technologies is Dial Up Internet required a dedicated telephone line and the transmission at a frequency that is audible to the ear. Broadband Internet as the name states broader bandwidth frequency to that frequency used for telephone conversations, Broader bandwidth frequency enabled electronic data transmissions speeds for financial transactions to be significantly increased 5x and up to 20x times greater than the transmission speed of Dial Up Internet.

In the computer industry electronic data sent and received in a continuous unbroken transmission from the source to the end users and vice versa is called Streaming or live streaming.Television broadcast is an example of Streaming or Live Streaming technology that continuous unbroken transmission using radio wave frequency rather than copper telephone lines as the vessel for transmission.The broadcast of pre recorded programmes is Streaming, The broadcast of live events, some of the AFL football games, evening news, Sunday church services, new year celebrations etc Live Streaming.

The down side to Dial Up Internet slow transmission speeds is that trading and financial transactions in the Australian financial markets [ASX] is a Live event and computer processing speed of Market Orders is at significantly greater speed than Dail Up transmission speed of that same financial data displayed to end users resulting in staggered stages.

In the Australian financial market [ASX] the name ASX Click system is used to identify the ASX and all 60+ ASX member stock broker electronic share trading platforms that have incorporated Dial Up Internet for the transmission of financial data that is to be displayed to the end users
Similarly in the Financial Services Sector many names are used to identify Dial Up EFTPOSfor financial transactions. The name ASX Click Systems derives from the required action by all computer users to constantly manually adjust for the slow Dial Up Internet slow speed and lagging electronic data transmission, By Clicking the computer mouse refreshes each new cycle of staggered financial data in order for the displayed financial data to be current.

The new revolutionary Broadband Internet technology for the purpose of financial transactions required a federal ministers approval via ASIC consulation papers with the financial services sector.On Oct 1st 2006
Broadband Internet was incorporated into the Australian financial markets new electronic share trading platforms were designed to display live trading, financial transactions and share prices in a Live streaming format
and named Integrated Trading Systems [ITS] was given to identify these electronic share trading platforms, another named used is WebIress. The old manual ASX Click systems electronic share trading platforms were relegated as secondary share trading platfforms.

For comparison Stockbroker directshares Exhibits 1 to 91, is an example of all 60+ ASX member stock brokers old manual ASX Click systems electronic share trading platforms. CD videos 001 to 032 is an example of all 60+ ASX member stock brokers new electronic share trading platforms in Live Streaming ITS format. As of 1st Oct 2006 the automated Integrated trading systems [ITS] is the sole technology now in use by the ASX and all 60+ ASX member stock brokers, all Buy, Sell, price amendments and cancellation Market Orders are procesed by ITS and transmitted to both the ITS and Click systems electronic share trading platforms rendering both electronic share trading platforms unreliable, unstable and breach of security issues because the 2 different technologies the old manual ASX Click systems and new automated ITS platforms are incompatible resulting in electronic share trading malfunctions and bad Market Order processing of financial detriment and compromising the integrity of the Australian financial market.

All the major banks and the ASX are holding the Australian general public captive to a Faulty Consumer Product for $1, the monthly rental cost for Dail Internet EFTPOS because the Banks do not want to pay Tesltra $70 for Broadband Internet, and the banks expect Dail Up Internet to perform the same as Broadband. Microsoft the developers of Windows XP Pro operating which is required for computers to function has for years in advance given notice to all nations governements and the private sector that XP Pro operating systems will be officailly scrapped as of April 2014, obsolete technology,that must have no part in todays modern financial markets, an impediment to the proper functioning of a computer is still in use by all Banks and the ASX.

Flawed internet computer technology is not soley used by all major global stock exchanges, stock brokers, hedge funds derivative trading etc but also as all major banks coincide with equity dealers in the business of stock brokering the same identical flawed internet computer technology is used by Bank Dial Up EFTPOS, internet banking, aviation flight centers, national shipping, our defense forces and other commercial applications which regularly malfunction effecting on occasions all Autralians nation wide. Payments of wages failing to be transferred and deposited into accounts, funds transfers for the payment of bills failing, Bank EFTPOS systems dispersing incorrectly large amounts of cash that do not belong to customers, scheduled flights cancelled because of computer malfunctions leaving 1,000’s of travelers stranded at airports, and baggage being unable to be located, shipping containers whose owners and contents cannot be identified and at which Australian port these containers are stored, so that customs are unable to check and release containers, leaving ships anchored out at sea unable to unload because of back log effecting our nations economy and many more examples too numerous to list all here [see video CD titled 28 videos 39 minutes]
Videos I have created as exhibits can be view by typing in the google address bar, Youtube Etrade Faulty consumer product and directshares faulty consumer product

Member
Bernard Beatty says:
19 March 2015

I have not been able to log in to internet banking at all this morning. But the official website seems to say that there is no problem with internet banking.

Member
neal murdoch says:
4 May 2015

I’ve just phoned Nationwide. Apparantly my card number was among a whole bunch that were on a database that’s been hacked so they’ve taken away the use of the cards for any functions that require just the card number (online transactions basically. And a new card will be on its way to me. Don’t know if this is the answer for all the other problems but there we are

