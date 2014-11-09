Thrifty or tight – where do you draw the line?

If you’re looking to cut back, you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve launched a new Money Savings Tips hub. But is cutting back worth the effort? Which? Conversationalists seem divided.

Whenever I see a money-saving tip explained online, the feedback from commenters always falls into one of two categories.

Some people are grateful for any advice that can help them reduce their outgoings by any amount, because they believe in the value of looking after the pennies.

Others suggest that life is too short and their time is too valuable to engage in such activities, or even that they’d be embarrassed to be seen taking part in certain penny-pinching deeds. Where do you draw the line between thrifty and tight?

Too much hassle?

The latest issue of Which? Money features a double-page spread explaining how to make £230 a year through stoozing. Few would turn their nose up at this sum of money, yet in a recent poll here on Which? Convo, only 30% of you said that stoozing was worth the hassle.

You’ve also been divided on the merit of haggling, despite our online guide showing exactly how to save an average of £240 a year on your bills by doing it.

Simpler tasks, such as using cashback sites, loyalty cards or price comparison sites, receive less scorn. So does the line between worthy and unworthy money-saving behaviour correlate with the amount of effort put in to make the savings?

Money-saving tips

We know that a sizeable core of Which? members are keen to hear of more ways to cut their costs and make money over the short-term. If you’re one of them, you might fancy having a browse of our Money Saving Tips, featuring our comprehensive 50 ways to save money guide.

Are you always thrifty? Depends - I try to find a balance (61%, 149 Votes) Yes - I always try and save the pennies (36%, 88 Votes) No - it's not for me, life is too short (3%, 8 Votes) Total Voters: 245