There are very few of us who wouldn’t do things differently if we could go back in time – the ponytail of 2007 is one of mine. But it’s financial regrets – that missed opportunity or bad decision – that can linger over time.

Pop singer Lily Allen (estimated net worth £6m) once turned down a BitCoin deal to play an online show worth an estimated £118m at today’s rates. A decision she no doubt regrets.

Now, Which? members pride themselves on being ‘savvy’, finding the best deals, avoiding scams and generally taking care of financial business. But even the savviest of shoppers can get caught out in bad times.

Leaving money in zombie accounts

And given the financial difficulties faced by Brits at the moment, the possible repercussions of financial mistakes are arguably more wide ranging now than ever before.

I’ve fallen foul of keeping my money in a ‘zombie’ savings account offering a minuscule rate of interest before realising my mistake and moving to a much more competitive Isa. I learnt my lesson and only missed out on a relatively small sum in interest – yet it still rankles, especially as I know that it can’t be undone.

So let us know, via the magic of Which? Convo, what your greatest financial regrets are. By flagging them up here, you may help a fellow reader avoid making similar mistakes…