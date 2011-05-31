/ Money

Is talking about money the final taboo?

Apparently we hate talking about money even more than illness and a little less than death. It’s a shame, because the providers like it that way – and the more we keep schtum, the less we understand our finances.

Talking about money just isn’t British.

This national trait was confirmed in a recent survey which showed that, after sex and death, money was the third least popular discussion topic in the home; even less popular than talking about illness.

And the same survey from Royal London revealed that sorting out our finances was the task that Britons put off the longest.

Financial taboos

These taboos about money have got to stop. The less we talk about our finances, the less we understand them – and the more we play into the hands of providers, who will happily blind us with jargon and play on our fears.

Another recent survey by Unisys showed that bank card fraud was the number one security concern among UK residents. This is a reminder that, while we may not like talking about money, financial problems are often top of our list of priorities.

But by keeping our problems to ourselves, rather than working together to understand our financial challenges, we are more likely to rely on poor advice and make the wrong decisions.

It’s good to talk

The only way to level the uneven playing field between financial providers and their customers is for each and every one of us to improve our knowledge and understanding of money matters.

Talking about money a little more, and sharing our knowledge and experience, is an important first step.

If we’re informed and financially savvy we can help push the industry in the right direction. We can start by chatting about cash around the dinner table or in the pub – go on, there’s nothing to be afraid of. Or maybe you do already?

Are you happy to talk about money?

It depends on what it's specifically about (52%, 47 Votes)

Yes - it helps me make better decisions (44%, 40 Votes)

No - I avoid it at all costs (3%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 90

Loading ... Loading ...
Comments
dean says:
31 May 2011

Talking about money isn’t british, haggling isn’t british, causing a fuss isn’t british.

So what is british? getting ripped off and moaning to our friends/internet/family it seems.

Thanks for the institutional brainwashing, HMG, doesn’t work on me though, they don’t need to see my identification…. 🙂

Hannah Jolliffe says:
3 June 2011

We’ve just had to renew our mortgage so money has been a hot topic in our household for a couple of weeks. It’s not that I’m embarrassed to talk about it, but I do find it quite dull. Whenever it’s time to sort out a mortgage (or any other really important financial decision) I find us trying to second-guess the economy. It’s quite exhausting – and can even get frustrating because you just don’t know what to do for the best. Although I agree with Nick that it does help to talk these things through and get second opinions etc to make sure you’re making the right decision.

And when it comes to talking to friends about financial matters, we do it when it’s relevant to what’s going on in our lives, but again, it can get boring when everyone’s talking about mortgages/earnings etc – always makes me feel like I’m getting old when money is the main topic of conversation!

