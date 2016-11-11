/ Money, Motoring

Would you share your social media data with an insurer?

6
Social media data
Profile photo of Dean Sobers Dean Sobers Senior researcher
Comments 6

Insurers would love to look through your social media data – but do you want to share it?

Last week Admiral revealed plans to launch a new voluntary service for younger drivers to scan Facebook data to generate a quote. Using the ‘Firstcarquote’ app, prospective customers would give Admiral permission to scrutinise a snapshot of their Facebook profile to generate an insurance quote.

Reportedly, Admiral’s algorithms would assess this data for insights into the customer’s personality, analysing writing style and the use of calendars or accounting apps to help make a judgement about how risky a driver they might be. And depending on the outcome of the analysis, there was a potential 15% price reduction in it for the driver.

But just hours after the announcement, Facebook declared that this wouldn’t be happening – insurers sifting through their users’ profiles was a breach of the social media site’s privacy rules.

While this proved something of a bad PR day for Admiral, the exchange doesn’t necessarily eradicate the idea. Indeed, the chief executive of insurance giant RSA soon afterward speculated that social media data could become an invaluable tool for insurers in calculating risk – provided access was given by the customer voluntarily.

Surveillance based pricing

Already you give over a great deal of personal information when applying for a normal insurance quote. Yet certain groups of drivers (particularly those under 25) often face sky-high premiums and excesses that seem arbitrarily linked to age rather than how carefully they drive or their tendency to claim.

To help mitigate this, insurers have introduced ‘telematics’ schemes.

Usually in the form of a small box that’s added to your car to automatically track your driving – allowing the insurer to take into account factors such as the times and speeds at which you drive, plus your cornering and braking skills – when tallying up your renewal.

And more recently, insurers have launched policies where your smartphone is used to track your driving.

In short, you surrender some of your privacy for a more personalised quote.

Allowing an insurer to scour your social media profile advances this further, and of course begs the question as to what specifically they’re looking for, and whether you’d be able to tweak parts of it to make you seem a ‘safer bet’.

If it could lower your premium, would you allow an insurer to access your social media data?

No - I wouldn't allow access (50%, 557 Votes)

I don't have a social media account (40%, 440 Votes)

Yes - I'd allow full access (5%, 58 Votes)

Yes - but only limited access (5%, 57 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,112

Loading ... Loading ...

Social sharing

Is this a step too far?

Featured Comment
Profile photo of duncan lucas
duncan lucas says:
11 November 2016
The problem I have is that the amount of information gathering is little known to the public . I know you use Admiral as an example but I would hate the public to get the impression they are "out of the ordinary " , they certainly are not . The amount of data gathering by…
See full comment

Ultimately, would you be willing to give your insurer more of a glimpse into your personal life if it was highly likely to reduce your quote? Or (like Facebook in this instance), do you think that your social media data isn’t for your insurer’s eyes?

Comments
6
Profile photo of alfa
Member
alfa says:
11 November 2016

Shouldn’t the title be ‘Would YOU share ……….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
11 November 2016

Yes it should Alfa, apologies for the oversight – an honest mistake

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
11 November 2016

The problem I have is that the amount of information gathering is little known to the public . I know you use Admiral as an example but I would hate the public to get the impression they are “out of the ordinary ” , they certainly are not . The amount of data gathering by ALL the social media websites is vast from third parties to both western security services . Faces/ fingerprints/ voice data / location / choice/ likes/dislikes in other words a full character profile of you. Every American website not a high tech. free speech one installs all sorts of web domain trackers on you for commercial gain , people just dont know how far and to how many places all this data goes to from China to USA and all parts . To be honest , unless you take great care in your browser choice and all the add ons /apps you are actually helping spread your info. To give you some info, I use a well know American gaming mouse that is expensive , only because of its high quality as well as well known high quality hi-fi audio card and video card , all are known by the US companies so I get emails on updated products from them because they communicate via their own drivers , so they know the spec of my PC. If people really knew how deep the info gathering is, some would be at the doctor for Valium, its as bad as that. On the net ? then they know you -period.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
11 November 2016

I don’t see a problem with an insurance company offering a discount to those who allow their driving to be monitored. I thought that it was unfair that as a young driver I had to pay a high premium simply because I was young, and not related to risk. Monitoring driving is a way that risk can be quantified rather than estimated. My motor insurance premium is low because because I am older and there are no claims or convictions to push up the price. If I was younger I might have opted to be monitored.

I do not share personal information on social media, but many do. There is far too much monitoring of our online activities by companies and other organisations, and unless action is taken to stop Admiral and other gaining access, the problem will get worse. I have never used Admiral but if they intend to collect data in this way, I never will.

If we had acted promptly, I believe that nuisance calls and spam email could have been nipped in the bud. Perhaps it is not too late to stop Admiral et al. from taking a step too far.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
11 November 2016

For those wanting a basic understanding of the background on algorithms then no better place than -Harvard Business School -hbr.org/2016/02/companies-are-reimaging-business-processes-with-algorithms. You are being tracked !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
15 November 2016

Here is news straight off the tech, press in relation to tracking . In November 1 st -2016 German public broadcasting station NDR reported on investigations showing that the highly regarded WOT – Web of Trust (not ! ) collects ALL your records, analyses them and SELLS user-related data to THIRD parties -it goes into technical details so I hope if Which has been promoting this browser app it removes its promotion of it, and ALL the regulars on Which Convo do the same , talk about a slap in the face !! . I dont have it on my system but I know of millions who do .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions