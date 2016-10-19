Insurance: beware the twists that could catch you out

How many of you spend the time to trawl through the terms of your insurance policy, checking what’s covered and what’s not? Have you ever considered the small difference that could play with your premium price?

When insurance policy documents are full of baffling jargon and can stretch to the size of a novel, it’s no wonder some people don’t bother reading the small print.

Insurance policies are ‘too long and complicated’ and use ‘incomprehensible jargon’ – that’s what people told us in our recent survey. Around half (49%) said they think insurance policies are ‘fairly’, or ‘very’ difficult to understand. Many people admitted they only bother to skim read the terms and conditions, including 40% of those with car insurance and 39% of those with home insurance.

But, discovering exclusions often comes at the worst possible moment – when you attempt to make a claim.

What could inflate your insurance?

We’ve gathered hundreds of quotes from the biggest insurers to find unknown quirks and exclusions that affect the price you pay.





Insurance confusion

Do you find insurance T&Cs confusing? Most policies offer a summary of cover to highlight the main exclusions, but that doesn’t stop people getting caught out by details they’ve missed in the small print.

So, have you come across companies using complicated jargon, or hiding tricky conditions in documents crammed with tens of thousands of words?

Perhaps you’ve found an insurer that keeps things simple – by making their documents easy to follow and using plain English?