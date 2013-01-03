If you’ve ever moved house or got married, you may have been hit by additional charges for making simple changes to your insurance policy. Find out how my brother in-law got £90 worth of admin fees refunded.

With some T&Cs taking longer to read than a good novel, you might be forgiven for not reading all the details in your insurance policy.

Well, when my brother-in-law moved home he was faced with a charge of £35 for changing his address on his car insurance policy. A few months later, his family decided to move from two cars to one, which required the cancellation of the policy. This incurred another £55 fee.

After paying the equivalent of a quarter of his insurance policy in fees, he decided to make a quick complaint.

Bringing in the Financial Ombudsman

He complained directly to his provider, but was rejected. Not content with the outcome, he decided to contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

The Ombudsman conducted an investigation and then contacted the insurance provider to find out whether it wanted to resolve the complaint. In my brother-in-law’s case, he was lucky that his insurance provider chose to refund the £90 in fees. Although it took a few weeks to resolve and get the cheque in the post, it was a successful outcome nonetheless.

So, the lesson from my brother-in-law is to challenge any charges you might think are unfair, and consider taking your case to the FOS if you’re not satisfied with the firm’s response.

Have you ever challenged your insurance provider’s additional fees? Or have you had to escalate the issue and get an Ombudsman involved?