When’s the worst time to be hit by a bank IT glitch? On pay day? Before a bank holiday weekend? What about both. That’s what thousands of HSBC customers are facing today.

And when I say thousands of customers, I mean hundreds of thousands. Approximately 275,000 payments have been hit by a glitch in HSBC’s systems.

HSBC’s business customers are the ones who are affected, many of which are waiting for their wages to come into their bank account.

No pay this bank holiday

HSBC says it’s working to fix the problem, but @KSPARKGILL on Twitter isn’t happy about it:

Nice one @HSBC_UK no wages for the bank holiday. — K G (@KSPARKGILL) August 28, 2015

She has even been sent a text by HSBC saying she’ll be charged for going into her overdraft. On that note, HSBC says it will make sure customers won’t lose out:

‘HSBC apologises for the inconvenience this has caused. We are taking immediate steps to ensure the payments reach beneficiaries as quickly as possible. ‘We will work with other banks to ensure that customers do not lose out as a result of today’s problems.’

This is one of many IT failures by the banks in recent years and I don’t think this latest one from HSBC will do much to reassure customers that improvements have been made. It’s essential for the regulators to take tough action to ensure banks properly maintain the payments system we all rely on.

HSBC bank glitch compensation

Jodie had these words for HSBC:

HSBC better not be having a bank holiday on Monday thats for sure!!!!!! https://t.co/ut4LXNwDK8 — Jodie Turberfield (@jodieconcept) August 28, 2015

We expect HSBC to fully compensate anyone affected by this latest glitch. So if you’re an HSBC customer you can contact them at this number: 03457 404 404. Oh and please let us know if you’ve been affected.