I gave evidence in front of the Pension Schemes Bill Committee today, tackling one of the proposed new pieces of legislation to implement the pension reforms announced back in the Budget.

One of the big changes in the Bill is a plan to allow for the establishment of new “shared risk” or “Defined Ambition” pension schemes, which, if properly managed, could give people greater certainty about their potential income in retirement.

Sounds good, but do you know your collective scheme from your defined benefit or individual defined contribution scheme? And which is best for you?

Pensions complication and concerns

Our research shows that there is still a lot of uncertainty and low levels of trust in the pensions industry. Three in five of us are worried about the value of our pension and only 28% of people nearing retirement are confident they’ll have enough to live on in retirement.

All of which means that it’s critical the Government ensures that market works in the best interests of consumers, so people can make the most of their hard earned money. And that means making the whole system more understandable and consumer-friendly.

Matthew Oakley, Head of Economic Analysis, Which? says there is a risk of consumer detriment from fragmentation of Guidance service. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) October 23, 2014

One of the things we’ll be calling for is for clear explanations of every type of scheme so people can understand the risks involved and what they can expect from each one. Regardless, one thing that should be consistent is that they should all be subject to strong governance, have low charges and provide value for money.

Getting guaranteed guidance

During the evidence session we reiterating our calls for high quality, personalised guidance to cover all the available options, and suggested that the Government keeps the service under regular review so it can take immediate action if it’s not up to scratch.

Oakley from Which? says other options need to be considered if consumer engagement with reforms does not improve from current low levels. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) October 23, 2014

All these pension reforms means that there’s lots for politicians to think about. But what’s most important to you? Is it having better pension schemes full stop, is it getting good guidance on what to do with your pension, or is there something else that the Government should be thinking about?