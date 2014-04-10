Should we have to haggle to get the best price?

Six out of seven customers who haggle on their mobile contract get a better deal. And you can knock almost £200 off your summer holiday by negotiating with a travel agent. But should we have to turn to haggling?

Whatever your view is on haggling, it’s clear that it works.

However, it could be argued that you shouldn’t have to go through this process to get the best price. Where do you stand?

Haggling in a free market

There are many who prefer to save money by doing their research and buying from the cheapest provider, rather than arguing with firms who dare to charge over the odds. And if everyone did this, firms might be forced to drop prices across the board, and those without the courage to haggle would get their discount.

But, does that mean those with the nerve to ask a particular company for a lower price shouldn’t be rewarded?

The UK is a free market where businesses will charge as much as their customers are willing to pay. As consumers, we should be looking to pay as little as businesses are willing to charge.

Like it or not, our research proves that the best price often isn’t the figure printed on the price tag.

Haggling is not as scary as you think

A lot of us Brits are a conservative bunch, for which the thought of going head-to-head with an experienced salesperson is terrifying.

Yet, our figures highlighting the success rate of certain haggles should help to ease those nerves.

If that’s not enough, we’ve even provided field-tested scripts that you can recite word-for-word in order to get a better deal.

So, rather than complaining about the businesses who dare to ‘overcharge’ their customers in a free market, why not pick up the phone and get the price you deserve? You might be surprised how easy it is.