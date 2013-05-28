Haggling for a new car – terrifying or terrific?

Buying a brand new car is exciting, but haggling for a better deal is not everyone’s idea of fun. Do you enjoy the thrill of haggling in the showroom, or would you rather pay the asking price and avoid the stress?

Why does going to the car showroom have to feel like you’re entering a North African souk?

We all know that new car prices are a complete fiction – no-one actually pays list price for their car (or at least, they absolutely shouldn’t). That sticker price on the windscreen is actually just the jumping-off point for an old-fashioned haggle.

It’s entirely up to you to hammer out a more acceptable deal by beating the salesman down on price. Mercifully I don’t have to do it very often. I’m one of those people who approach the whole arena of haggling for a new car with severe trepidation. And I know there are lots of us out there who feel the same way.

I really don’t enjoy being pushy; it just feels awkward. But equally I don’t like the idea of coming out of the showroom feeling like I’ve paid over the odds, especially when we’re potentially talking about thousands of pounds.

Knowledge is power

Let’s face it, the cards are very much stacked in favour of the dealer – the average car salesman knows exactly how to squeeze the most profit out of you.

But you can almost always get a discount on a new car – and more often than not a pretty big discount. Going in pre-armed with the facts is the key.

For example, you definitely need to gather online broker quotes on the car you’re interested in before you enter the den. It’s so much easier to achieve a target price if you show the salesman the hard facts on a computer print-out. It’s also easier to remain cool and calm, which is vital. With a few well-rehearsed lines and a bit of hard info, you can come away happy with the deal you’ve struck.

What are your car showroom stories? Have you succeeded in getting a great deal on your new car? Or is haggling with a car salesperson your idea of a nightmare?

Have you ever haggled for a new car? Yes (70%, 262 Votes) No, I've never bought a brand new car (25%, 94 Votes) No, I'd rather pay full price (4%, 16 Votes) Total Voters: 372