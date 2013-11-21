Recently I saved £80 on my car insurance just by asking my insurer to match a cheaper quote from a price comparison site. You could look at this another way; if I hadn’t haggled, my insurer would be overcharging.

Our investigations into insurance have uncovered many instances where drivers have faced steep rises in their premium for no obvious reason – for some, well over 50% extra. Spending 10 minutes on a couple of price comparison sites will give you the ammunition to get a substantial saving, even if you want to stick with your existing provider, as many of us do.

Which? and our other magazines have published a series of articles to promote the joys – and rewards – of haggling with your existing provider. This has included broadband and pay-TV bundles (average saving £157 a year) home insurance (£78 a year), car insurance and, in our latest issue, mobile phone contracts (£106 a year).

A break from tradition

Since haggling is not a traditional British sport, many of you have told us it feels a little daunting. However, you may be pleasantly surprised if you try, since companies seem increasingly willing to play.

It’s not just insurers and telecoms companies who are cutting prices for those who ask, either – it’s also high street electrical shops. Research we carried out last year found that almost two thirds of those who’ve asked a high street electrical shop to match an online price were successful – with an average saving of £52.

If all this isn’t enough to persuade the non-hagglers among you, here’s a recent quote from a Which? Conversation contributor, called Ed:

‘My neighbour (who works for one of the top UK insurers) once told me that only idiots accept a renewal quote without challenging the prices. I was quoted £210 this year for my car insurance and one simple phone call to the insurer brought it down to £182.’

By my reckoning, if you don’t haggle – at least for the basics such as your insurance and phone contract – you’re throwing away the best part of £200 a year. We want to make 2014 the year of better deals, so we’ll be publishing plenty more haggling tips.

Have you had luck haggling on your insurance, phone contract, broadband or even electricals?