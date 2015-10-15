A real breakthrough was delivered today for our campaign against misleading pricing tactics – the Government has come out in support of our super-complaint. Now we need to make sure it takes action.

As many of you will know, back in April we used our legal powers to submit a super-complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority regarding a host of dodgy practices we’d found in the grocery sector.

Since then, our campaign to put an end to misleading supermarket pricing has gained real momentum. Over 200,000 people have backed us and the CMA has made a series of recommendations to stop the problems we found. Problems including dodgy multi-buys, shrinking products and exaggerated discounts.



Government plans must be put into action

Today the Government accepted all of those recommendations and has announced plans to strengthen the rules around supermarket pricing.

Consumer minister Nick Boles said:

‘Shoppers need to be able to get the best deal and make comparisons easily so we will look at how we can make information on price as clear and as simple as possible.’

This is a significant step forward, but we’ll now be keeping a close eye on things. We want to see that these changes are implemented without delay to ensure that you’re no longer subjected to misleading pricing practices.

What do you want from supermarkets?

Thank you to everyone who has supported our campaign so far – it has helped us get a step closer to stopping dodgy deals lining the shelves of supermarket aisles. There’s still work to be done and we’ll be taking every opportunity to feed in to these new rules and make sure they work for us all.

What would you like to see from the Government to improve supermarket pricing? Please let us know below – and do continue to tell us about any examples of misleading supermarket pricing you have found…

