Do you know the cost of a funeral?

It may be the last thing you think about when faced with bereavement, but the cost of a funeral can be enough to drive some families into debt. So how can this be resolved?

Unsurprisingly, according to the campaign group Dying Matters, only 18% of British adults (PDF) say they have asked a family member about what they want to do once they have passed on.

Talking about death and dying is hardly the best conversation starter around the family dinner table on a Sunday afternoon, and it’s not quite how I envisaged my debut on Which? Convo either. But it’s an important subject that we all have to deal with at some point.

Dealing with death

Today’s report ‘Support for the bereaved’ published by the Work and Pension Select Committee (PDF) examines the current state of the funeral and bereavement sector in the UK.

The report examines the experiences of people who’ve organised and paid for funerals, how people looked to get the best deal, and if the lack of competition for funeral directors in the sector is leading to higher prices.

It turns out dying has become an expensive business. According to our own research in the report Dying Better (PDF), the cost of a funeral is set to be over £6,000 by 2020.

The Select Committee’s report found that in some areas the lack of competition for funeral directors led to increased costs. In fact, it found the cost of organising a funeral rose between 4.9% and 1.8% since 2014. Competition was also being impacted by the number of funeral directors in particular areas. As you can imagine there may be more choice of funeral directors in urban areas, than in rural areas.

In one area of the UK the cost of a funeral service ranged from £990 to £3,012 – a massive £2,022 difference for the same funeral service including coffin and other necessities.

‘Shopping around’ in an effort to save money on the last send-off for a loved one may not sit right with many people. But why is that?

Difficult decisions

Funerals are obviously emotional events. Our decisions can be driven by our emotions, and this might be one reason why people do not want to shop around for the best deal.

The Department of Work and Pensions calls this ‘unusual customer behaviour’. I’d like to call it usual human behaviour at an emotional and distressing time. This raises the question; how can it be made easier for grieving loved ones to make better decisions?

So do you think it’s good or bad to talk about funeral plans?

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
31 March 2016

My late brother stated in his will “no funeral thank you.” There are UK companies who carry out Direct Funerals at a reduced cost. My brothers ashes were later scattered on a beach with a small family gathering off the coast of Vancouver, a place he settled in and loved after serving 12 years in The Royal Navy. You can also leave your remains to medical science which are usually gratefully received by medical students if you so wish.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
31 March 2016

Beryl – I agree with you ! Die-cardboard box ,dumped in sea a few 100 yards down the road . NO funeral when your dead your dead let cameron try to get money out of me now ! I dont mind discussing death as a believer in re-incarnation we come back to learn more . Its all about spiritual learning , you dont even need to be religious , there is a Supreme Being but a lot of the bible is not true . We are not only here to learn but to help others so that eventually we become a “Universal Being ” you go to school and learn well the same applies to your spirit -as above-so below . For those that say -dead -zero -the END then whats the point ? we would then be no better than a single cell creature that splits in two and reproduces as we do, do you think thats all you are ?

Profile photo of Beryl
Member
Beryl says:
31 March 2016

I’m glad we can agree on some things Duncan 🙂 Have you noticed the huge increase lately in care for the elderly? £1000 a week now in some care homes in my area. There’s not a lot left to pay for funerals by the time you need one these days, as Simon more or less points out.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
31 March 2016

Yes Beryl the price of care homes is astronomical . My wife ,whom I look after, was attended by the Social Services but after they checked everything ,installed fire detectors cordless door bell ringer for the hard of hearing (me ) , an emergency caller connected to the telephone line etc my wife would not let them look after her . While they were there they tried to get my wife into a Home my wife was against it and so was I but they supplied paperwork and when we read it we got a shock , our home would be used as part payment for the care ,it was a long legal document , obviously we didnt sign it . I have seen inside many care homes when I worked for BT ,many had the smell of death about them . Most funeral companies are rip-off merchants sending out their literature, we just binned them it took a while to see they were getting nowhere , one persistent company I complained about on another UK consumer complaint website by a post , it only took a week or two for the company to complain about MY post ! and got it censored .

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
31 March 2016

i have made no secret of my wish for the cheapest possible cremation. And at a suitable time a celebration of my life can be held [if desired by others] at a good restaurant.

I investigated it fully when looking into it at my parents deaths. Off-hand I am thinking around £1000 tops. I have not looked into the benefits of being buried in the garden ….. though doing it without official approval might be a problem for my wife .. : )

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 April 2016

No problems for us. We have a large garden and we could use the fertiliser. A garden grave must be situated more than 10 metres from standing water, at least 50 metres away from a drinking water source, and be deep enough to dissuade foxes from digging up the dearly and recently departed.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
1 April 2016

Thanks for that “deadly ” advice Ian.

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
1 April 2016

You’re welcome…

sepulchral tones

Profile photo of Simon Markall
Member
Simon Markall says:
1 April 2016

Thanks for going easy on me.

I have certainly learned something, but as I don’t have a garden I’ll offer some more specific advice.

Planning and making others aware of your wishes seems to be a key issue in getting the choice that you want.

There is loads of free advice on Which? Elderly Care about care homes, the services they provide, and also help for carers themselves (www.which.co.uk/elderly-care?gclid=CMvNxsTH7csCFUSVGwodM1cOMw).

There is more information on the average cost of care homes (www.which.co.uk/elderly-care/financing-care/financing-a-care-home/381597-care-home-fees).

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 April 2016

Simon, you could have a window box?
Other advice I gleaned from a Which? publication on funerals was “when scattering ashes, always stand with your back to the wind”.

Profile photo of Ali Goldsworthy
Member
Ali Goldsworthy says:
1 April 2016

this comment made us snort with laughter Malcolm – thank you 🙂

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
1 April 2016

Just to put some numbers on this, last year I had to make funeral arrangements for a close relative. It was not an elaborate affair, a fairly simple cremation with a non-religious celebrant and subsequent interment of the ashes in the family grave. The funeral contractors and crematorium charges came to around £5,000. It did involve two firms of funeral contractors and transfer of the body from Norfolk to South London but that probably only represented a small percentage of the costs. On top of the direct funeral expenditure the estate had to meet the considerable costs of correspondence and postage, and other incidental costs.

I am not sure about how competition works in the funeral trade. There seems to have been a considerable increase in the number of funeral contractors in our area over the last ten years but no commensurate rise in the number of deaths. Far from this exerting pressure on prices there seems to be remarkable consistency in prices for the same standard of funeral. However, there are economy-grade packages available from most, if not all, funeral companies. I was pleased to see that Beryl mentioned “direct funerals” as I have been an advocate of this, and basic simple funerals, for over fifty years, but the trend is going in the opposite direction now with ostentatious display being the order of the day in a return to the Victorian way of death with fancy horse-drawn hearses and elaborate services. Similar to modern weddings, these affairs also impose higher than necessary costs on the people attending who are expected to lay out quite a bit on flowers, tributes, dress, travel and accommodation.

A point on garden burials: As I understand it the seller should inform a prospective buyer if a human body is buried in the garden . Not normally a good selling point, and it also complicates visiting the last resting place of the departed if the home is sold. Totes awk.

