Been scammed? It’s all on you!

Bank fraud
Vanessa Furey Senior and International Campaigner
Royal Bank of Scotland’s CEO has said that customers need to take more responsibility if they are conned by online scammers. We thinks there’s a lot more they should be doing to protect you from sophisticated scammers.

The Chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland has reportedly warned victims of bank fraud not to automatically expect refunds.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ross McEwan has suggested it was not wholly the responsibility of banks if customers provide their account details to fraudsters.

He told the paper: “We are working very hard to help customers detect when there are difficulties, but I think this has to be in partnership with the customer and with the bank.”

Of course, there will be times when people could have taken reasonable steps to protect themselves, or have acted with gross negligence, and need to accept responsibility for that. There is a role here for educating people to protect themselves from some of the risks, but it can’t be a blanket approach or the only measure to address the problem.

We wrote to the banks earlier this year to ask them what progress they’d made. The overwhelming response from industry was that focus remains on educating consumers to better protect themselves.

The industry is being required to do more, and banks are looking at best practice for responding to victims and how to better share information. In the meantime, we’re still hearing from people who’ve lost huge sums money to scams that have been incredibly difficult to spot.

Agnes said:
‘I fell victim to a telephone banking scam in which I transferred £20,000, unknowingly to a fraudsters’ account. Within 20 mins of realising what I had done I alerted RBS, who assured me an immediate stop would be put on the transfer. I later learned when speaking to my bank manager that no such stop had been put on the transfer and indeed nothing had been done until some six days later, by which time any hope of retrieving our money had long since gone.’

Scam paranoia

Probably the most stressful experience of my life, so far, was the day I finally transferred my deposit to my solicitor in order to buy my first home. I’d always known I wanted the security of my own house (OK, flat – it is London after all) so had saved hard for years, often living in rubbish places to keep the rent down so I could build up a deposit. I’d just managed to get enough to be able to afford a small flat outside London weeks before prices shifted up again, putting everything out of reach.

At the time I was paranoid I was going to send it to the wrong account, but it never crossed my mind that someone could have hacked into my solicitor’s emails and sent me the account details of a fraudulent account instead.

Thankfully that hadn’t happened and nearly two years on I’m happy in my little flat, despite a DIY to-do list as long as my arm. But for many people that dream of a new home turns into a nightmare when they realise the account they’ve just transferred their life savings to doesn’t belong to their solicitor, but to a fraudster – and they have no legal right to get their money back from the bank.

Impersonating a solicitor to con you out of a house deposit isn’t the only scam that tricks people into transferring money to a fraudster. That’s why, last year, we issued a super-complaint to the Payments Systems Regulator (PSR), who agreed there was a lot more banks should be doing to protect their customers.

This is not just about refunding consumers when things go wrong. There are things banks can be doing to prevent the customer losing money in the first place, such as bringing forward the introduction of ‘Confirmation of Payee’ that checks the name of the account holder where you were sending money to ensure it matched.

PSR report

The PSR is due to report back in the coming months on what progress banks have been making to better protect people since the start of the year. As our CEO Peter Vicary-Smith said earlier this summer, this is an opportunity for banks to step up and address this problem themselves. This doesn’t have to be a chore for industry, banks could even see it as an opportunity to compete to be the best on handling this issue for its customers.

But if they fail to take this issue seriously they are leaving the regulator with little option but to intervene. We would expect the regulator to take strong action to protect consumers from this continued risk.

Do you think it’s right that banks are putting all the responsibility on you to spot when you are being scammed?

Comments
8 August 2017

I want to know why the banks and police don’t do more to retrieve stolen funds.

The money goes somewhere electronically and the victims bank will know where. Many victims realise fairly quickly they have been scammed so why don’t their banks notify the receiving bank to try and retrieve it?

In this day and age, even internationally, banks and police should be able to work together to stop fraudsters and retrieve funds.

8 August 2017

Totally agree Alfa. In addition there should be ways to pre-empt this kind of fraud. Banks should investigate the clients who open new accounts. Do they, for instance, check addresses for being false, business premises, temporary, or in any way suspicious? There must be algorithms which computer can use to detect accounts that have hallmarks of those used in previous scams. There must also be some traits that scammers have in common which can be identified and investigated. When an account is emptied immediately a large sum of money arrives in it, this should trigger an alarm somewhere, and, at least put a double check on what is happening. Such money movement should stop being automatic and go through a check before it is authorised. In the good old days, a cheque had to clear before it was credited. Instant cash transfer may be good for businesses but for an account opened last month that seeks to close the next, this is risky. Those transferring money, have to indicate where the money should go. It must be possible for a computer to see the destination and match it with the bank details of the recipient. If these diverge, then something is wrong, even unto a single incorrect digit. The whole point is that scammers shouldn’t be in the system in the first place, and because they are, banks need to protect their customers, savvy or not. The millions of pounds that go astray, show that banks are not protecting their customers adequately. Money is their business, it’s what they do. They accept us as customers, and they should also accept our frailties or refuse our business as being too much of a risk for them.

8 August 2017

Perhaps Mr Ross McEwan of RBS might care to comment on the points made by RBS.

8 August 2017

We need a system that is fair to consumers and to banks and for the rules to be set by the regulator or an independent body. New scams appear regularly, so there is a clear need for the rules to be updated regularly.

The banking industry could provide clear guidance to help avoid customers becoming victim of a scam. Again this needs to be updated when necessary.

Vanessa has provided a rather worrying story about how Agnes was victim of a phone banking scam. When making a large payment, perhaps the best advice might be to visit a bank and make the arrangements, which is what I did when I moved home last year. Estate agents could provide prospective buyers of relevant advice on behalf of the banks.

I would like to see the banks held liable for losses of money due to misdirected payments due to minor errors such as one digit wrong or two transposed. It might just encourage them to get a move on and sort out a long standing problem.

8 August 2017

Banks cannot be held liable for us making a mistake; something we should always check is that we have correctly typed in the correct sort code and account numbes. Certainly my online banking allows plenty of scope to check and review the payment information before pressing the confirm button.

I also send £1 to any new payees account then ask them to check it has been received. If so I can transfer the remainder confidently using the stored account details.

Scammers, like terrorists, will devise new scams and catch people before we can catch on to the latest tricks.

However, banks must do all they can to prevent fraud, by being scrupulous in checking accounts are opened with the correct checks. I would also like to see a third verification method when transferring money, ideally an account holders name. This is being investigated by the banks and I believe is due to be reported on this summer. Perhaps Which? could find out from the PSR how this is going; it is not simple as has been reported before.

8 August 2017

I recall that one of the problems that the PSR identified regarding using the payees name was that this could appear in different forms. e.g. Vanessa Furey or V Furey. Patrick Steen; Paddy Steen or P Steen, and so on, and that could delay payment.

My suggestion is to make use of the name and if there is any doubt not to process the payment until a human makes a decision or checks with person making the payment.

We have been told that other countries have tackled the problem of misdirected payments.

8 August 2017

A standard form of Account name should get round that problem, but it would presumably have to be input exactly in the right way.

I suspect the volume of payments makes it impractical for human intervention.

Could you link to how other countries have tackled this? We should not be reinventing the wheel.

8 August 2017

Either a standard account name or alternatives nominated by the customer might address that problem, but this could have been done years ago.

I recall that NFH, who works in banking, was involved in a discussion of how other countries tackled the problem. I don’t know if we were provided with a link.

8 August 2017

Once again in Convos, it would be useful if Which? put these comments to the “other side” and asked them to explain. Otherwise we could continue debating what might be misconceptions or factoids. I’d like to see Convos like this guided with information, facts, and what is actually being tackled to improve matters.

