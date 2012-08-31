/ Food & Drink, Money

I saved £50 per month on food shopping – but is it enough?

Are you finding it harder to eat healthily with a limited budget? You’re not alone. Many people are worried about the cost of nutritious meals – is this something consumers in the future will find more difficult?’

In a Which? survey more than half of consumers (55%) reported that high food prices already make it difficult to eat healthily. One respondent commented that:

‘We are eating less of the better quality food as we just can’t afford the better food, which is worrying as we want the best for our kids and just can’t give it to them’

The same survey revealed that 84% were concerned about prices increasing further. In our quarterly consumer report we found that, in the light of the current financial squeeze, 43% of people were likely to cut their spending on food.

Saving £50 per month on food

So how are you managing to eat healthily and within budget? I have fundamentally changed my shopping and cooking habits. I am saving about £50 a month by buying food from my local greengrocer and cooking from scratch. No more packaged food for me. I feel much healthier and am also emptying my bin a lot less often. So it’s win-win all round.

I have been following the example of the ‘Dinner Lady’ – author of the blog Four and a Half Bellies. If anyone wants to know how to feed a family of four or more on a budget she is the lady to follow.

‘When our third baby was born our budget had been cut by almost a third as I had left my job. We have made a few simple changes which have reduced our bills and yet we still eat well.

‘We eat far less meat and fish than before, both of which are expensive. Instead, we eat a lot more pulses. These are cheap, healthy and, cooked well with other fresh ingredients and lovely spices or herbs, they taste great. And I only ever serve small and realistic portions, as we think it is better to go for seconds and thirds rather than leave food on our plate. We have really reduced the amount of food we throw away and this is good for the budget.

‘Cooking from scratch (we no longer have fishfingers in the freezer) saves an awful lot of money. The future of food security is scary, but I know that if we all change our lifestyles the outlook could be better.’

But even with a ‘back to basics’ approach, is food going to continue to eat further into our pockets?

How much do we really spend on food?

In the early 1950s we spent 40% of household income on food. By 2004 this was 11% and even with recent food price increases this has now only risen to 12%. According to government figures, between June 2007 and June 2011, food prices increased by 26% so we seem to be finding ways around spending a higher proportion of our income on food. Will this get increasingly hard to do? Will food prices keep on rising and how will we cope?

The rain may have ruined our summer but we had a lucky escape. Earlier this year, the National Farmers Union announced that if the drought continued, food prices would increase further. Recent reports are now telling us that the rain has ruined some crops such as fruit and potatoes and we may now see those price rises after all. Drought in America is also threatening to push up food prices over here as well as there.

So it looks like with our changing weather and increasing population even the ‘back to basics’ approach will push our food budgets to the edge. What are we to do?

wavechange says:
Member
wavechange says:
31 August 2012

Should the title of this topic be: I saved £50 per MONTH on food shopping …?

0
 Reply
Share   
Hide replies
Patrick Steen says:
Member
Patrick Steen says:
31 August 2012

Good spot. Fixed that, thanks Wavechange. Are you struggling with food bills or have you found a way to save?

0
 Reply
Share   
Member
Morag says:
31 August 2012

We’re a family of eight and find it easy to eat healthily on a tiny budget. Here are some of our tips –

cook from scratch – no ready meals
make your own yoghurt, cheese, hummus, smoothies, juice, bread etc.
go veggie (or eat less meat)
buy from cheaper supermarkets like Aldi/Lidl
using coupons/special offers
use sites like Approved Food (www.approvedfood.co.uk) – lots of organic/wholefood bargains here
eat in season
use frozen veg – it avoids waste, is always to hand and is often healthier
reduce portion sizes (most people consume too many calories)
make packed lunches instead of eating out
make double portions and freeze leftovers for another day
buy in bulk and store in your garage or under the stairs (10kg bags of rice etc.)
stalk the manager with his reducing gun in the evening at your local supermarket
share bargains, orders and tips with friends

Finally, make it a family affair – all of our children enjoy healthy cooking and baking too. 🙂

0
 Reply
Share   
wavechange says:
Member
wavechange says:
31 August 2012

I loathe food shopping but I have a friend who really enjoys it and will shop around for bargains. I’m one of a small group that benefits from what she buys. Left to my own devices, I can manage to buy two items when there is an offer of three for the price of two.

0
 Reply
Share   
dieseltaylor says:
Member
dieseltaylor says:
1 September 2012

We buy long life articles when on offer such as cordials at summer end. I think our maximum there was 13 bottles. Toilet roll son special offer are also stock-up items and coffee. We like Douwe Egbert nd you can imagine that when our local Co-op was offering 200g jars at 100g price I bought 33 in a week.

There is the capital cost, loss of theoretical interest, and storage to consider but on the coffee there was a saving of going on a towards £100 and a return of 100%. Buying cheap onions when on offer and bulk freezing the chopped bits is another easy saver. Porridge for breakfast is a huge saver and very healthy compared to packet cereals larded with sugars.

Wavechange’s friend who enjoys shopping is a model that could be so easily be more widely adopted to make the most food purchasing pounds. We help friends by removing vast quantities of plums from their many trees and giving to our friends and neighbours, It is really a matter of people thinking through the possibilities of making the most of the opportunities and refusing to just go with adverts aimed at our psychological weak points.

If you have never done it go into a Lidl or Aldi and see what good value they are compared to the mainstream supermarkets. One gripe I do have is that Which? may recommend a best Tablet dishwashers but I see I can pay up to 28.8p currently at Tesco whereas my Waitrose powder costs me 6p a wash. That is a significant saving even allowing for salt and rinse aid. Should the comparison have included powder?

0
 Reply
Share   
 

