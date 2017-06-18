/ Money, Parenting

What financial advice did your parents give you?  

More than four out of five (83%) parents believe it’s their responsibility to educate their children about managing their personal finances, but many don’t feel up to the job.

These are the findings of new research by M&G Investments. And I’m not surprised.

After all, it’s been well documented how unlikely children are to get a good financial education in schools (despite it being on the National Curriculum since September 2014).

Financial advice from your parents

Some 71% of those surveyed agreed that saving money was the most important financial lesson their offspring should learn.

From memory, my mum’s advice on this topic rarely strayed from ‘stop spending all your money on stuff you don’t need’.

She’d most likely agree with the argument that millennials’ struggles to buy a house are down to too much avocado on toast.

I’ll give my dad a bit more credit (it is Father’s Day, after all).

Among the insightful titbits of advice he gave me, such as ‘always order steak medium-rare’ and ‘you’ll never find the girl of your dreams in a pub’, he told me to ‘save 10% of everything you earn’.

As I’m now attempting to buy a home in London, I’ve upped this to 30%. Sadly, his advice didn’t include the best ways to keep up with soaring inflation.

Educate yourself

The survey’s respondents also listed ‘the value of money’ and how to budget as important topics for youngsters to learn.

Still, one in six of those polled admitted they weren’t confident coaching youngsters how to manage their money.

Indeed, many of us reach adulthood with no clue about more complex topics, such as income tax and mortgages. I had to teach myself about these, and much more.

Did your parents give you any financial tips when you were growing up? Did you listen? Or, if you’re a parent, what financial advice have you given your children? What’s the best way to ensure we’re better educated about personal finance as a nation?

Who taught you how to manage your finances?

Today 09:40

It is daft to think we need to learn about anything UNTIL it is relevant to us. Therefore many surveys will ask questions that people quite rightly will not know the correct answer to.

As a finance professional for much of my life I did know more than the general public; I also knew that what I knew could be out-of-date by the end of day as a new product was launched or terms revised.

You only need to concentrate on the detail rarely. The rest of the time realise cash is king and spending is always easier to do as we are simple animals and a lot of effort goes into pandering to our simple instincts for immediate gratification.

“As I’m now attempting to buy a home in London, I’ve upped this to 30%. Sadly, his advice didn’t include the best ways to keep up with soaring inflation.”

Joe, is it not possible as a journalist to live away from London and provide content to Which? via the internet.
Seems daft to require people to live in over-populated, over-inflated London when they could live far more cheaply and healthily in other parts of the UK.

Not quite relevant, but my father turned down promotion and the opportunity of a senior position in the Civil Service because it would be likely to have a serious impact on my health. I suspect that the thought of losing his beloved garden may have been another factor.

My father gave me a good grounding in management of personal finances.

