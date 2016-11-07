/ Money

Can the FCA resolve the problem of punitive overdraft fees?

Drowning in debt
Profile photo of Jane Wallace Jane Wallace Senior Public Affairs Officer
In August the Competition and Markets Authority concluded its two year long banking inquiry, but the inquiry failed to adequately tackle unarranged overdraft charges. Now the Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to step in and review these unfair fees. So will this finally resolve the problem?

As many of you will know, Which? has been voicing its concerns around pernicious unarranged overdraft fees for quite some time now. Back in July, our research found that some banks are charging four times as much for an unarranged overdraft than a payday loan, making the sector a staggering £1bn-plus in funds.

At the time, we’d hoped the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) would deliver a fairer regime as part of its banking inquiry and announce robust plans to tackle unarranged overdraft fees. However, when the CMA delivered its report in August, such plans were clearly missing.

The CMA’s plans to tackle these extortionate unarranged overdraft fees came in the form of a cap on charges, but a cap that would be set by the banks themselves. So just months after the CMA concluded its banking investigation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will now pursue it’s own review into overdraft fees and high interest loans.

Fairer overdraft fees

We were concerned that the CMA’s proposals wouldn’t be enough to control these extortionate fees. And we weren’t the only ones who were worried about this. Many of our campaign supporters told us that more needed to be done.

Some shared their dissatisfaction with the current system on Which? Conversation, too.

Supporters like JoH, who told us:

‘I have an issue with banks allowing overdrafts to people who clearly will not be able to repay the loan. A young person I know was recently allowed to run up a large overdraft even though he has been on welfare benefits from some years. This individual also suffers from mental health issues and I feel that the banks are preying on the most vulnerable to boost their profits. They should have a duty of care to their most vulnerable customers.’

As Wendy Dunne explained:

‘To charge astronomical fees to those people who go into overdraft, particularly by a small amount, is morally unacceptable. It’s like kicking someone who is already down.’

Summed up quite nicely by Keith Tindill, who said:

‘Bank customers should be treated fairly and transparently.’

These charges are a problem and action is needed, a cap that the banks can set themselves isn’t going to be enough. This is why we’ve been raising your concerns at every opportunity, as well as calling for the FCA to take action after the CMA’s inquiry failed to resolve the problem.

Most recently, our CEO Peter Vicary-Smith raised this issue at a session in Parliament declaring ‘somebody has to stand up for these consumers and say to the banks that this is the wrong way to be making profit’.


Delivering better banking

So, the FCA has agreed to investigate bank overdraft and loan fees. It was the FCA who brought forward the cap on payday loans and we hope it will act strongly here, too, delivering a fairer system for customers.

The FCA will shortly launch a call for evidence so we’ll continue to raise your concerns, supply evidence and keep pressure on the FCA – so, what do you think needs to be done to make unarranged overdraft fees fairer? Can more be done to deliver better banking for you?

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
7 November 2016

The banks need to change their policies on UODs as a matter of urgency. There can be no justification for the levels at which they are currently set. One solution: do away with UODs completely, and move to a single OD facility, beyond which money will not be made available.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

Having a single overdraft facility with fixed limit might be a step in the right direction. We certainly have to get rid of punitive interest rates.

We should bear in mind that banks are providing overdrafts as a service. This is not without risk, since some customers will never repay the money, but overall the banks are making a great deal of profit from those with overdrafts. The previous Conversation gave a figure in the introduction.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
7 November 2016

You don’t, in the intro, see fit to discuss arguments made in the Convos for and against these fees. Is Which? not in favour of making a fair and balanced case? I believe the fees are too high but I also believe there needs to be both an incentive to agree an “arranged” overdraft with your bank if they accept you as a suitable customer who can handle the debt, and a disincentive to continually take more money than you have without agreement. One way of dealing with this is for banks to only allow overdrafts to anyone who has made an arrangement. There are downsides to this when, for example, a monthly payment might be prevented, for car insurance perhaps.

You keep quoting “some banks are charging four times as much for an unarranged overdraft than a payday loan,”. Perhaps you could show the calculation to support this. In my experience this has been the application of a fixed daily charge to a relatively small loan, plus penalty costs. It is not a good way of charging, and is being addressed even if not to everyone’s satisfaction.

Incidentally I seem to remember when Which? went in front of a parliamentary committee they chose not to condemn payday loans and we still have them charging extortionate rates of interest from vulnerable people. Perhaps this is an area that should also be campaigned against?

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
7 November 2016

Deliver better banking ? Not while this happens on the Internet banking system dated 7-11-2016 – it has just been announced Tesco Banking has halted its online transactions after 1000,s of customers lost money from their accounts due to online hacking attack . People call me “old fashioned ” because i dont do online banking -that proves my point . I am constantly warning on Which the hackers have the upper hand I just hope more people believe me now , these arent “bedroom hackers ” these are seasoned professionals at work . Until this country takes more care of its citizens as America does this will never end. Where is GCHQ when you need them , its monitors everything , grabs bulk data worldwide , but cant stop hackers ? no wonder they are recruiting them in adverts in the UK. Over the weekend customers reported money disappearing from their accounts.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
7 November 2016

Yes, the fraud on Tesco Bank’s customer accounts is both massive and alarming. It was also extremely rapid with [according to reports] bulk account interceptions and transfers. Tesco Bank, not its customers, will be the losers, and the fraudsters know that which is why they act with such impunity. It is causing customers distress, however, and the worry is that the same method can be perpetrated at other banks so I hope they are all raising their security levels.

One thing became apparent from this incident: Tesco Bank were quick to notify their customers by text messages of irregular activity on their accounts but were not equipped to handle the volume of calls such an announcement provoked. That is not really surprising given the volume of thefts but it shows the need for financial institutions to have the resources and facilities to cooperate during such an emergency.

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
Patrick Taylor says:
8 November 2016

unnarranged overdraft fees – the Conversation spell-checker works.

When I used to open accounts I use to explain in detail to new account holders that what happened if they abused the system. In those days we had the direct power to close accounts where we felt the relationship was not going to work for them and us.

When everyone customer was viewed as a marketing opportunity I do wonder if opening procedures were slackened . My wife actually designed the opening procedures for both personal customers and small businesses for one of the largest UK banks. These were overlaid later with regulatory rules which I believe has lead to a box-ticking culture and nobody turned away.

This has facilitated I believe people who have accounts who should not have a current account or credit cards, and rogues. The decisions on lending and bouncing payments is now machine driven and there is no real discretionary lending in the banking system.

Driving done something to be cheap can be done and it has consequences as much for washing machines and Bank account costs.

“Most recently, our CEO Peter Vicary-Smith raised this issue at a session in Parliament declaring ‘somebody has to stand up for these consumers and say to the banks that this is the wrong way to be making profit’.”
How true that making profit can distort the institution. I blame the executives.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

I didn’t realise there was a spell-checker in Which? Conversation, Patrick. And I am still not convinced as I am sure there are only two ‘n’s in ‘unarranged’.

Profile photo of Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
8 November 2016

Thanks Patrick, that typo has been corrected.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

A misspelt (not recognised – misspelled is) word is shown by a wavy red underline John. There are only two “n”s in unarranged. Unnarranged is also shown as wrong by the spell checker which means it does not recognise the word. Possibly because the spell checker is American. Maybe they’d prefer “disarranged”. I wish we could have the option of a proper English spell checker; we did invent the language.

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2016

The US also has-unaranged as a ” legal” word . 70 % of visitors are British , about 5 % India -about 4 % American ,

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
8 November 2016

Malcolm – I thought whether or not your work was spell-checked depended on which browser you used. Until recently I had no spellcheck on the desktop PC where the browser was Bing whereas on the laptop there was automatic spell-check because I used Chrome. They are both now using Chrome. Google gives you the American English without the option.

Initially I misunderstood Patrick (T)’s comment because I didn’t realise he was quoting the wrongly spelt word ‘unarranged’ from the Intro which was spelt with an extra ‘n’. Lauren’s post enlightened me. In correcting the typo it has left Patrick’s first sentence a bit puzzling.

Which? Conversation is an interesting place because we get mainly UK English, occasional American English [including different words for the same meaning sometimes], and quite a lot of Internet English which has no rules. So long as it makes some sort of sense it doesn’t bother me.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

John – My Apple computer allows selection of UK English as the default language, though there is a warning that it might not work with all browsers. I don’t see a language selection within my (Safari) browser. I hope I wont’f face punitive charges for my misteaks.

Member
Patrick Taylor says:
8 November 2016

I have a theory, that should equally well apply to the BBC, that if your business is communicating with the public in print then there should be a financial disincentive to using English poorly.

Possibly the use of editors is too expensive but a reputation for sloppy checking before going into print does not do the organisations reputation much good.

There is also ” Back in July, our research found that some banks are charging four times as much for an unarranged overdraft than a payday loan, making the sector a staggering £1bn-plus in funds.”

Many people at this stage would have appreciated a link to this research as when they see the word “some” this indicates a possibility of partial truth. Does “some” mean 1 in 10 or 3 out of 4.

Such an important claim needs a link. Here is one:
http://press.which.co.uk/whichpressreleases/overdraft-charges-more-expensive-than-payday-loans/

I have not bothered to look at this detail previously but one thing of interest is that I had not realised this “research” is based on someone with a £1000 existing arranged overdraft who chooses to exceed the arranged limit by up to £100.

I am loathe to get deeper into it as it seems to me to be artificial given that pay-day loans are a different type of lending which is totally not one were you can exceed the limit as they pay you.

The responses from those Banks tested seem reasonable . If Which? wanted to do something worthwhile perhaps they would have articles of thrift and frugality, thrift Associations, community Banks, etc.

I have absolutely no compunction about kicking banks ………..” The documents confirmed that bank staff were rewarded with higher bonuses based on fees collected for “restructuring” business customers’ debts – cutting the size of their loans and getting cash or other assets from the customer. In what was described by an RBS executive as “Project Dash for Cash”, staff were asked to search for companies that could be restructured, or have their interest rates bumped up.”

Anyone who believes unwarranted bonuses can distort peoples judgement and ethics have no need to look far.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

I also use Chrome John. I hadn’t thought of the browser as doing this job. Thanks.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

The selective use of untypical (atypical?) “facts” or information that is used sometimes to support dubious arguments is something I find worrying. Usually used to raise a hostile reaction. Balanced, fair, objective and factual might be a good way to inform people? The basis upon which claims are made should also be given, as should the basis upon which “surveys” have been constructed and conducted. Then proper critical discussion can take place. 🙁

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

One of the root causes of financial difficulty is some people’s inability, fear, to understand and manage their financial affairs. As well as chastising them, and the banks, for misusing accounts and for imposing penalties, nothing seems to have been done, or even suggested, to help with basic financial education. Show people how to budget, how to keep track of income and spending, and we might benefit many of the people who get into difficulties. The banks, Citizens Advice, Which? could all do this instead of just spending time papering over the cracks and complaining.

One of Which?’s objectives is to educate the public. Perhaps it should seek to address this with other interested parties (even the Government??).

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 November 2016

From speaking to a relative who works for Citizens Advice, there are many reasons why people get into financial trouble or pay excessive prices for energy. Alcohol dependency and disability are common problems, apparently. I am fully supportive of providing financial education and encouraging savings and this would best be done at school to get young people into good habits. Parents may be able to help but maybe not if they are living on credit, which their children could regard as normal.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

For most people school currently is too late. we could make a start by educating those who are receptive.

Excessive prices – housing and food are a significantly bigger part of most peoples’ budget than energy.

Member
duncan lucas says:
8 November 2016

So are we talking about a working army who can be forced to attend a UK wide battalion headquarters to be issued with jobs that the State has reneged from ? You know what that reminds me off –dont you ? You can,t condemn other countries /regimes / earlier times while at the same time hinting about applying their “values “

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 November 2016

Are you sure you are in the right Convo duncan?

Member
mr r a adomaitis says:
11 November 2016

The Banks seem to think we’re doing them a favour by banking with them,
Went over my overdraft limit they then slapped on £85 of fee’s then bounced direct debits, destroyed my credit rating and refused to help.
Despite having a £44,000 salary I even told them I was transferring £75,000.
I was also told to perform a “swear to pay” in money, despite paying in my monthly salary in for the past 37 years.
They turned into a pack of wolves,.
As a result I’ve been of work with anxiety they have turned my life into hell.
This needs to stop, they are destroying people and have absolutely no compassion, how can it be allowed to put people like me in a living he’ll all over £50.

Member
selwynlawrence says:
12 November 2016

With regards to punitive overdraft charges, I did refer the matter to more than one investigative agency, Which were dealing with PPI claims late 2010, early 2011, At the time I had a Halifax bank account, but however the emphasis was based more on PPI claims, rather than punitive overdraft charges, To the present I have not been successful in retrieving anything back, in terms of what I felt was excessive overdraft charges, To which I had no choice but to close that bank account, They even had the blatant cheek to refer me to credit agencies for bad credit.

Member
C McDowell says:
13 December 2016

Avoid Barclays bank at all cost, I was sent a pre approved loan via the Barclays app, accepted and had funds in my account within 5 minutes. What they dont want to tell you is the interest rate has nothing to do with their standard published rate but what they think they can fleece you for. My example, standard rate as of today 4.99% APR my rate 16.5% APY yes thats right Barclays are charging me 3 times their standard rate. My mistake, I should have researched but having banked with Barclays for years and simply coulnt belive didn’t beleive a respectable business could behave this way. Not much better than loan sharks!!!!!!

Member
colin pattrick says:
30 December 2016

I have a joint SANTANDER personal account, with online banking.
I have also access to my son in laws Business Account, to view his Bank Statements only. I have separate log in details and passwords for this.
This morning my wife logged on using our personal details to view/download our eStatement. She discovered that she can access & view my son in laws Business Account Statement. She has never requested access. THIS IS A SERIOUS BREACH OF BANKING SECURITY.
I phoned Santander Business help line and spoke to Tina Trodden, I even emailed a Screen shot of my computer screen showing the two accounts, that are available in eStatements. I was promised a phone call back. This has not happened.
I am now very cross and angry that its now 23:23 and the situation is still the same, with no feedback.

[Sorry Colin, your comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

Member
colin pattrick says:
30 December 2016

I have just recieved a phone call from SANTANDER who tell me it is a Known fault. That you can log into your personnel account and view my son in laws business account using eStatements.

Member
Colin Greene says:
5 January 2017

I complained about high charges when using my debit card in EU. I discovered my Bank added three charges: a ‘non-sterling transaction fee’ 2.75%; a ‘non-sterling purchase fee’ £0.75; and then used a much lower exchange rate 8.513 rather than quoted ‘interbank rate’ at 11.746 (Nov/17 DKK-£).
The result was purchases below £10-15 were charged with fees of 30-24%.
Basically, it would have been cheaper to buy foreign currency at the airport than to pay 30% commission to my bank.
It seem grossly unfair to charge fees AND a non-competitive exchange rate – that just being greedy.
I now use a Metro card for all EU trips – no charges at all.

Member
S Hunt says:
30 January 2017

Am highly disappointed with Barclays…it was only by chance that I had to go into a branch to deal with an over the counter request that I was told about ‘Blue Rewards’ and that I was entitled to the benefits due to the eligible status of my account. After later checking the details on-line I have missed out over six months of rewards because I was not previously advised of the benefits of joining.

I have had my mortgage with them for years and just did a further loan with know mention from the advisor that the mortgage entitles me to claim on the Blue Rewards scheme so, I have missed out on benefits from my mortgage, purchases and my current account status.

I called Barclays to complain and told it was my own fault for not making use of the online benefit.
I replied by asking how was I supposed to claim for a benefit that I did not know was available and that the bank are quick to highlight eligibility for a loans or credit cards but nothing about the Blue Rewards, to which she agreed that no notes/notice/updates had been issued regarding the Rewards scheme but, it was still my own fault for not checking the app.

Member
dennis king says:
30 January 2017

Small Business banking is a rip off. When you open an account you are given a maximum cash allowance you are allowed to bank per month. As in my case this was 15 years ago, prices do increase and therefore the sum you were allowed, that many years ago does increase. In the case of the banks this limit can not be exceeded and therefore anything over the original amount is charged as ‘cash over maximum’ at 75p per £100. The bank charges the company for putting its money into their bank, and as prices rise this cost increases. This is a practice that is a total rip off and requires investigation.

Member
Alan Smith says:
5 February 2017

I have long wondered why cash ISAs are considered so favourably for lower rate tax payers since the rates are invariably lower than those on ordinary fixed rate accounts. I used to give the banks the benefit of the doubt and supposed that perhaps they incurred extra, perhaps onerous costs through having to deal differently with HMRC when it came to ISAs but given that tax is now not deducted on any account by the bank why is it that the best buy tables show 5 year fixed rate bonds paying above 2% whilst the best 5 year fixed cash ISA’s are all around 1.5%? Just who is it that benefits from the tax relief on ISAs?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
5 February 2017

I presume cash ISAs were OK when interest rates were higher and the tax incentive better. I think they have had their day. On the other hand, a stocks and shares ISA is more attractive, in my opinion. Not only are dividends tax free but so is capital growth. Over the years our fairly modest investments have been gradually transferred into iSAs for these reasons. I’d put cah into premium bonds – capital is safe, prizes free of tax and you never know if you’ll strike lucky. Not a lot to lose.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
6 February 2017

Since the introduction of the £1,000 Personal Savings Allowance in April 2016 the case for cash ISA’s is weak but I agree that stocks & shares ISA’s are worthwhile if held over time so that they accumulate and tax advantages accrue. The time to have invested in the stock market was before the EU referendum but it could still outperform other types of savings and investments over the medium term, and over a long term is more likely to. A lot depends on the stock selections of the investment managers. Cash investments are liquid but that advantage comes at a cost in the yields.

Member
harold palmer says:
8 February 2017

banks and other credit card firms should be the same as marbles if you go over your limit they charge you £12 but if you bring your account inside the limit with in 7 days they refund that £12 to your account on your next statement

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 February 2017

A good idea, providing it is not regularly abused. There is a new Convo on overdraft charges at https://conversation.which.co.uk/money/banking-overdrafts-unarranged-fca-cma-rachel-reeves/#
My banks and credit card companies have refunded charges that were made when I very rarely made a late payment of drifted into a small overdraft. I wrote to explain what had happened.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 April 2017

Those who do not arrange overdrafts have an option. Those who do arrange overdrafts are the ones who need more urgent help from the FCA and Which?

I don’t use my overdrafts but am reminded by a letter from one bank today of a gross iniquity. Go overdrawn and they charge a fixed daily fee of £0.75 (that’s 15 shillings in real money). So on £1000 that is a fairly tolerable 27.4%. But on £100, an expensive 274%. And if you happen to just slip into the red by £10 – an extortionate 2737.5%.
What I’d like to see Which? and the FCA focus on is to make this a fair charge. By all means charge 27.4% but apply this across the board – drop the 75p a day charge.

