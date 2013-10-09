Do you know about stacking, peelies and rain-checking? If so, you’re probably already an expert in ‘extreme couponing’. And if not, then listen up – there are bargains to be had.

The extreme couponing fad is a big hit in the US of A, helped in part by a reality show of the same name.

Of course, we tend to like things in a bit more moderation in the UK, meaning the trend hasn’t quite caught on in the same way. But that’s not to say we don’t like a bargain.

In fact, according to industry research, the number of vouchers being redeemed in the UK nearly doubled between 2009 and 2012.

And 16-year-old Jordon Cox – nicknamed The Coupon Kid – is an example of this trend. Scouring newspapers, magazines and the internet for vouchers, he says his best success was reducing a £105.88 bill, covering everything from cereals to cheese, snacks and drinks, to just £1.62.

Making the most out of coupons

The general idea of extreme couponing is to collect as many vouchers as possible – from newspapers, magazine and online – and combining them where possible with in-store discounts, multi-buys or loyalty schemes to get huge discounts.

Even if you think that’s a bit much, I’m sure most of us have used a voucher at some point in our lives. And with Which? research showing that three quarters of Brits are worried about food prices, vouchers are hard to ignore.

Of course, there’s no point ‘spending’ vouchers if we use them to get money off things we don’t actually need. Sometimes they can make us buy items or from brands we wouldn’t normally consider. After all, as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Have you used couponing to get huge discounts off your everyday shopping? And are you one of those people with 50 packs of loo roll in the spare room just because you thought they were a good deal?

Oh, and for those still wondering: stacking is using two different coupons for the same product; a peelie is a coupon attached to another product; and a ‘rain check’ is when a store promises to hold the price of an out-of-stock item you want to buy. The more you know…