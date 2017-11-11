/ Money

Have you received a ‘data breach’ letter from Equifax?  

Credit reference agency Equifax has finally begun writing to the near 700,000 UK individuals worst affected by its data breach – but will the letters cause further harm?

Six months after Equifax was hit by a major cyber-attack, the credit reference agency has begun writing to the 693,665 UK consumers who had details stolen.

The compromised information includes email addresses, passwords, driving licence numbers, phone numbers and partial credit card details. Equifax has said the letters will detail what data has been compromised for that particular recipient. To reduce the risk of identity fraud, Equifax is offering affected individuals a choice of free ID-monitoring services.

Yet there’s evidence that far from reassuring victims, Equifax’s letters are sparking panic among some recipients, with a few even questioning whether the letter itself is a scam.

That’s because many haven’t heard of the firm before and don’t know why it holds their data. Regrettably, the letter doesn’t answer these questions.

Who is Equifax?

Equifax has confirmed that just 3% of those it is contacting now were its direct customers. How is this possible?

As a credit reference agency, Equifax receives personal data from banks and financial institutions when someone applies for a bank account, mortgage or credit card. Consent for this is usually included in the application terms and conditions.

This means Equifax may hold data on you, even if you’ve never dealt with it directly. Others will have transacted with Equifax themselves by purchasing a credit report or identity-monitoring services from it.

What is Equifax offering?

If your data has been breached, you may be at heightened risk of identity fraud. To combat this, Equifax is offering free services that monitor how your identity is being used online – some of them are run by Equifax itself, and one is run by anti-fraud body, Cifas.

If you’re concerned about the security of Equifax’s own products, you can opt to be enrolled in Cifas’s Protective Registration scheme. However, you will still have to give some personal information to Equifax so it can enrol you for free.

It is possible to enrol directly through Cifas, although this will attract a £20 charge (for two years’ cover).

Scams risk

We’re concerned that scammers may try to capitalise on concern around the data breach by posing as Equifax in order to dupe individuals out of their data or money.

If you receive a letter regarding the Equifax data breach, and you aren’t sure if it’s genuine, look up Equifax’s number independently via a search engine or directory enquiries. Then give it a call to confirm the letter is genuine.

Is Equifax doing enough?

We want to know what you think of how Equifax handled the data breach. Do you think it’s acted promptly and adequately to protect customers? If you’ve received one of its letters, did you understand it, and did you take up its offer of free protection? If not, why not?

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 00:50

They knew about it in March , but Congress has voted against the American public suing them , it includes 11 million driving licences and a massive number of national Insurance . As the convo heading hints Equifax is being very conservative with the amount and range of the hack , they are under Senate investigation just now numbers -143 million consumers data hacked (Bloomberg ) and tes their worldwide organisation has been hacked not just American’s. Guess what stock went massively down -30 % but before it did many Equifax executives SOLD off their shares , the US Justice Department is investigating . My question is why all this time to make an issue of it as the US media and tech websites were reporting it months ago ? I got emailed long ago and I am, looking at US websites dates of it being reported to the American people. EX Equifax CEO . secured a $7.5 million contract with the IRS . Already its data is up for sale and that could mean YOUR data I even saw their photo of the website selling it . Plenty more info if needed .

Member
VynorHill says:
Today 11:01

It’s getting to the stage where anything written by anyone has to be looked at with suspicion. What is even more alarming is that even though passwords are secure and everything done on line is encrypted and protected properly, it still isn’t safe. At some point every detail that you wish to keep secret is stored somewhere so that it can be verified and the transactions approved. We have no method of protecting that data and no way of knowing whether it has been stolen. Then a red faced company owns up to a data breach and the criminals get busy raking in our cash and selling our lives to others round the world. When this happens to enough people, the system will crash because no one will want to use it any more. It is only the convenience and simplicity that keeps it alive. The more we rely on internet finance, the harder it will be to change habit but there will be a tipping point and a judgement as to whether this is worth the risk.

